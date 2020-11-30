LEGILE PUTERII | Violeta Alexandru, despre tăieri de salarii: ”Nu se lucrează la niciun scenariu de tăiere a salarilor, dar sunt necesare unele schimbări”. Ce se întâmplă cu pensiile

Ministrul Muncii – Violeta Alexandru a vorbit, luni seara, în emisiunea Legile Puterii, de la Realitatea PLUS, despre viitoarele creșteri de pensii și alocații, dar și despre scenariul vehiculat în care s-ar tăia salariile bugetarilor în anul 2021. Ministrul a exclus un astfel de plan, dar ia în calcul o evaluare a activității celor din sistem pentru eficientizare.
Întrebată ce efect ar avea decizia CCR referitoare la creșterea alocațiilor pentru copii în economie, ministrul a invocat perioada dificilă în care se află lumea întreagă din pricina crizei pandemice.
”Părerea mea este că trebuie să avem încredere în judecata celor care evaluează lucrurile și care văd că în economie nu e ușor. Eu cred că s-a înțeles că PNL a făcut o creștere într-un mod unic față de alte țări în privința pensiilor, noi nu că am promis, chiar am făcut-o, într-un an dificil pentru economie. Vom avea grijă să facem o creștere oportună pentru economie, am încredere că se înțelege tot ceea ce comunicăm în această perioadă, nu că nu ne-am dorit, ci în măsura posibilităților și o vom face și în anii viitori. Contează să crească numărul contractelor de muncă și veniturile pentru a crește pesniile. Noi, liberalii, am fost cei care am generat în ultimii ani creșteri de alocații și asta s-a văzut în Parlament. Nu PSD, ci PNL a crescut când s-a putut, deci nu se pune problema să nu înțelegem necesitatea creșterii alocațiilor. Vom continua să creștem pe acestă linie și sunt convinsă că CCR va vedea eforturile noastre. Creșterea trebuie să fie făcută în funcție de posibilitățile bugetare, să putem să ne ținem de promisiune, să le putem da”, a declarat Violeta Alexandru la Legile Puterii.
Referitor la tăierea pensiior speciale, ministrul a specificat faptul că PNL mizează pe principiul contributivității.
”Fac apel la eforturile colegilor mei pentru a promova în Parlament o lege. Noi suntem pentru contributivitate. Un singur principiu este corect în România: să primești o pensie în funcție de cum ai contribuit. De aceea spun că liberalii sunt cei care au dat semnalul de corectitudine în stabilitea pensiilor. Suntem pro eliminarea pensiilor speciale, cu excepția celor ale militarilor. Noi vom lupta, dar noi respectăm deciiile Curții. Am speranța că toate mesajlee mele și ale colegilor vor fi înțelese și așteptăm decizia Curții”, a mai spus aceasta la Realitatea PLUS.
Înghețări sau tăieri de salarii în 2021
”Eu nu mint, dacă ar exista un asemena scenariu, v-aș spune că se lucrează. Salariile bugetarilor sunt direct dependente de starea economiei și de contribuțiile pe care le aduc la buget. Eu apreciez foarte mult eforturile colegilor mei din minister, care au muncit cot la cot cu mine și au văzut că eu nu i-am evaluat pentru simpatiile față de PSD, pe care și le-au exprimat, ci după muncă. Totul depinde de munca serioasă. Nu se lucrează la niciun scenariu de tăiere a salarilor, dar sunt necesare unele schimbări. E greu de înțeles că cineva se va descurca dacă nu știe să folosească tehnologia, mai ales în aceste timpuri în care trebuie să ne adaptăm rapid. Vom vedea care este evaluarea pe care o vom face în perioada următoare”, a declarat ministrul Muncii – Violeta Alexandru.
Sursa: Realitatea Financiara
