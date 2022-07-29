Indicele ROBOR la trei luni a crescut din nou până la 7.97% – Se apropie de recordul absolut

Indicele ROBOR la 3 luni, în funcţie de care se calculează costul creditelor de consum în lei cu dobândă variabilă, a urcat vineri la 7,97% pe an, de la 7,85% pe an, în ziua precedentă, un nivel mai mare fiind înregistrat pe 1 februarie 2010, respectiv 8,15%, conform informaţiilor publicate de Banca Naţională a României (BNR).

La începutul acestui an, indicele ROBOR la 3 luni era 3,02% pe an.

Indicele la 6 luni, utilizat în calculul dobânzilor la creditele ipotecare în lei cu dobândă variabilă, a crescut la 8,08% pe an, de la 7,97% pe an, anterior, iar ROBOR la 12 luni a ajuns la 8,19% pe an, de la 8,08% pe an, joi.

În ceea ce priveşte indicele de referinţă pentru creditele consumatorilor (IRCC), reglementat de OUG 19/2019, acesta este de 2,65% pe an, fiind calculat ca medie aritmetică a ratelor de dobândă zilnice ale tranzacţiilor interbancare din trimestrul I 2022, în urcare faţă de cel publicat în urmă cu trei luni, de 1,86%.

În luna mai 2019, a intrat în vigoare OUG 19/2019 care modifică modul în care este calculată rata pentru creditele în lei cu dobânda variabilă. Astfel, Ordonanţa 19/2019 a stabilit indicele de referinţă pentru creditele consumatorilor (IRCC), calculat trimestrial exclusiv pe baza tranzacţiilor interbancare.

Sursa: Realitatea Financiara