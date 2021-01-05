Începe curățenia în instituțiile de stat. Cine sunt primii angajați care vor fi disponibilizați

Premierul Florin Cîțu a anunțat care vor fi primii angajați de la stat ce vor fi disponibilizati în acest an. Este vorba despre personalul societăților de stat care înregistrează pierderi. De altfel, ministrul Economiei a trimis Corpul de control la o instituție din subordinea Ministerului Economiei care ar trebui, în teorie, să se ocupe de cursuri pentru specializarea personalului din turism. Cu toate astea, nu a avut niciun absolvent, iar angajații au încasat salarii de ordinul zecilor de mii de lei, informează realitatea.net
Claudiu Năsui este primul ministru care a implementat startegia cerută de premierul Florin Cîțu pentru elaborarea unor controale amănunțite la instituții de stat la Centrul Național de Învățământ Turistic, instituție aflată sub controlul adirect al Ministerului Economiei.
Această instituție a acordat, doar în 2019, salarii medii lunare de aproape 20.000 de lei celor 20 de angajați. În schimb, Centrul Național de Învățământ Turistic a elaborat doar două cursuri organizate în ultimul an, care a avut, însumat, doar 30 de absolvenți.
Motiv pentru care aceasta ar urma să fie reorganizată, altfel se vor impune și alte măsuri.
Premierul Florin Cîțu își dorește ca toate companiile de stat să fie sub directa obesrvație a miniștrilor, iar dacă aceștia nu le fac profitabile, sunt amenințați cu remanierea. Dar asta abia după primul trimestru de guvernare, atunci când se va trage linie și se va vedea care au fost miniștrii performanți.
Ministrul Economiei, Claudiu Nasui, a scris intr-o postare pe pagina sa de Facebook ca a trimis corpul de control la Centrul National de Invatamant Turistic, o companie de stat din subordinea Ministerului Economiei „care nu face nimic pe bani multi”.
Compania ar trebui, in teorie, sa se ocupe de cursuri pentru specializarea personalului din turism, cursuri de turism de stat. In realitate, din 2012 pana in prezent, compania a organizat trei cursuri de formare si a scolit 47 de persoane.
„Compania a avut 20 de posturi in 2019, majoritatea de conducere sau administrative. Salariul mediu din companie, un lucru foarte important, este de 19.500 lei pe luna. Daca ne uitam la cheltuielile de personal per individ format, in 2019 suma a fost de 155.570 lei per individ. O suma colosala.
Evident, nicio companie privata nu si-ar permite asemenea costuri. Ar fi dat faliment demult, dar la stat exista intotdeauna un sac fara fund sau un activ de exploatat ca sa eviti falimentul, pe banii contribuabilului”, a scris Claudiu Nasui pe pagina sa de Facebook
Sursa: Realitatea Financiara
