Începe curățenia în instituțiile de stat. Cine sunt primii angajați care vor fi disponibilizați

De către
Realitatea Financiara
-

Premierul Florin Cîțu a anunțat care vor fi primii angajați de la stat ce vor fi disponibilizati în acest an. Este vorba despre personalul societăților de stat care înregistrează pierderi. De altfel, ministrul Economiei a trimis Corpul de control la o instituție din subordinea Ministerului Economiei care ar trebui, în teorie, să se ocupe de cursuri pentru specializarea personalului din turism. Cu toate astea, nu a avut niciun absolvent, iar angajații au încasat salarii de ordinul zecilor de mii de lei, informează realitatea.net

Claudiu Năsui este primul ministru care a implementat startegia cerută de premierul Florin Cîțu pentru elaborarea unor controale amănunțite la instituții de stat la Centrul Național de Învățământ Turistic, instituție aflată sub controlul adirect al Ministerului Economiei.

Această instituție a acordat, doar în 2019, salarii medii lunare de aproape 20.000 de lei celor 20 de angajați. În schimb, Centrul Național de Învățământ Turistic a elaborat doar două cursuri organizate în ultimul an, care a avut, însumat, doar 30 de absolvenți.

Motiv pentru care aceasta ar urma să fie reorganizată, altfel se vor impune și alte măsuri.

Premierul Florin Cîțu își dorește ca toate companiile de stat să fie sub directa obesrvație a miniștrilor, iar dacă aceștia nu le fac profitabile, sunt amenințați cu remanierea. Dar asta abia după primul trimestru de guvernare, atunci când se va trage linie și se va vedea care au fost miniștrii performanți.

Ministrul Economiei, Claudiu Nasui, a scris intr-o postare pe pagina sa de Facebook ca a trimis corpul de control la Centrul National de Invatamant Turistic, o companie de stat din subordinea Ministerului Economiei „care nu face nimic pe bani multi”.

Compania ar trebui, in teorie, sa se ocupe de cursuri pentru specializarea personalului din turism, cursuri de turism de stat. In realitate, din 2012 pana in prezent, compania a organizat trei cursuri de formare si a scolit 47 de persoane.

„Compania a avut 20 de posturi in 2019, majoritatea de conducere sau administrative. Salariul mediu din companie, un lucru foarte important, este de 19.500 lei pe luna. Daca ne uitam la cheltuielile de personal per individ format, in 2019 suma a fost de 155.570 lei per individ. O suma colosala.

Evident, nicio companie privata nu si-ar permite asemenea costuri. Ar fi dat faliment demult, dar la stat exista intotdeauna un sac fara fund sau un activ de exploatat ca sa eviti falimentul, pe banii contribuabilului”, a scris Claudiu Nasui pe pagina sa de Facebook

Sursa: Realitatea Financiara

ARTICOLE SIMILAREDE LA ACELAȘI AUTOR

35 COMENTARII

  3. Ι am sure this piece of writing has touchеd all
    the internet viewеrs, its really really pleasant paragraph on building up new websіte.

    Take а look at my blog :: meer info

  5. ทางเว็บไซต์พนันออนไลน์ของเราขอชี้แนะ โปรโมชั่นสล็อต ใหม่ล่าสุดสำหรับทุกๆท่าน สำหรับนักการพนันสล็อตตัวจริงที่ต้องห้ามพลาด กับโปรที่พวกเราจะนำเสนอให้กับสมาชิกได้เลือกกัน มีโปรสุดพิเศษตั้งแต่เริ่มสมัคร รับโบนัส 50% สูงสุด 500 บาท พร้อมทั้งโปรสำหรับขาประจำของพวกเรา สล็อตออนไลน์แบบอย่างเกมที่ไม่ซ้ำใคร เล่นได้บนโทรศัพท์มือถือและก็สมาร์ทโฟน เล่นได้โดยไม่ต้องดาวน์โหลดเกมให้เสียเวลา

  6. I’ve been browsing online more than three hours today, yet I never found any interesting article like yours.
    It is pretty worth enough for me. Personally, if all site
    owners and bloggers made good content as you did, the net
    will be a lot more useful than ever before.

  8. Hello there! Do you know if they make any plugins to assist with Search Engine Optimization?
    I’m trying to get my blog to rank for some targeted keywords but I’m not seeing very good gains.
    If you know of any please share. Thanks!

  12. hello!,I love your writing so a lot! proportion we keep
    up a correspondence extra approximately your post on AOL?
    I need a specialist on this space to unravel my problem.

    May be that’s you! Looking forward to peer you.

  14. Have you ever thought about adding a little bit more than just your articles?
    I mean, what you say is fundamental and everything.
    However imagine if you added some great photos or video clips to give your
    posts more, „pop”! Your content is excellent but with pics and videos, this website
    could undeniably be one of the greatest in its field.
    Awesome blog!

  16. Write more, thats all I have to say. Literally, it seems as
    though you relied on the video to make your point.
    You definitely know what youre talking about, why
    waste your intelligence on just posting videos to your blog when you could be giving us something enlightening to read?

  18. Spot on with this write-up, I truly believe this amazing
    site needs far more attention. I’ll probably be returning
    to read more, thanks for the information!

  21. This is very interesting, You are a very skilled blogger.

    I have joined your rss feed and look forward to seeking more of your wonderful post.

    Also, I have shared your site in my social networks!

  22. Great beat ! I would like to apprentice while you amend your web site,
    how could i subscribe for a blog website? The account aided me a acceptable deal.
    I had been a little bit acquainted of this your broadcast provided bright clear concept

  23. Hey there great blog! Does running a blog like this require a great deal of work?
    I’ve absolutely no understanding of coding however I had been hoping to start my own blog in the near future.
    Anyhow, if you have any suggestions or techniques for new blog owners please share.

    I understand this is off subject however I just had
    to ask. Many thanks!

  24. Thanks for sharing your thoughts about lewis358.jellarty.com/%ec%82%ac%ea%b8%b0-%ec%86%8d%ec%9e%84%ec%88%98-%eb%b0%8f-%ec%99%84%ec%a0%84%ed%9e%88-%ea%b1%b0%ec%a7%93%eb%a7%90-blackjack-%eb%85%b8%ec%b6%9c/.
    Regards

  25. It’s remarkable to visit this site and reading the views of all colleagues concerning this
    piece of writing, while I am also keen of getting familiarity.

  27. Thank you, I have just been searching for information approximately this topic for a while and yours is the
    best I have discovered so far. But, what in regards to the conclusion? Are you certain about the supply?

  33. Nice blog here! Also your web site loads up very fast!
    What host are you using? Can I am getting your affiliate hyperlink in your host?
    I desire my site loaded up as fast as yours lol

LĂSAȚI UN MESAJ

Please enter your comment!
Numele tau