Guvernul aprobă voucherele de 250 lei pentru românii cu venituri mici: 3 miliarde de carduri – Când vor ajunge la beneficiari

Guvernul condus de Nicolae Ciucă pune la punct drumul lung al voucherelor pentru românii cu venituri mici. Miniștrii Muncii, Finanțelor și Fondurilor Europene dau undă verde tichetelor electronice în valoare de 250 lei. Cardurile sărăciei vor ajunge în anumite zone ale țării abia în iulie.
Guvernul se va întruni de la ora 15.00 pentru a aproba ordonanța de urgență privind voucherele.
Ministrul Investiţiilor şi Proiectelor Europene, Marcel Boloş, a declarat că proiectul voucherelor pentru populaţie e pe circuitul de avizare, iar valoarea totală a acestui program este de 3,1 miliarde lei. 2,8 milioane de persoane vor beneficia de acest sprijin.
„Mecanismul pe care l-am propus şi pe care sperăm să îl aprobe Guvernul României este că aceste liste de beneficiari, aflaţi în evidenţele Casei de Pensii şi a Agenţiei Naţionale de Plăţi Sociale, este transmisă la Ministerul Fondurilor, care va încărca pe cardurile beneficiarilor contravaloarea acestor tichete sociale şi mai apoi beneficiarii se vor prezenta la magazinele alimentare pentru a cumpăra alimentele de bază de care au nevoie”, a explicat Marcel Boloş.
„Trebuie să avem în vedere că este un număr de 3 miliarde de carduri, care va începe cu data de 1 iunie, aşa cum s-a promis, şi va dura o perioadă de timp până când aceste carduri vor ajunge la beneficiarul final”, a spus ministrul Investiţiilor şi Proiectelor Europene.
„Îi asigurăm pe toţi că aşa cum s-a angajat Guvernul României, cardurile vor ajunge la beneficiarii finali şi vor putea să îşi achiziţioneze produsele de bază”, a mai afirmat Marcel Boloş.
Sursa: Realitatea Financiara
