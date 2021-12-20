Guvernul a cedat în fața sindicatelor de la CFR. Ministerul Transporturilor anunță CREȘTEREA salariilor

De către
Realitatea Financiara
-

Reprezentanţii Ministerului Transporturilor au anunţat, după negocierile cu liderii sindicaliștilor de la CFR, aflați în grevă, că părţile au convenit ca pentru perioada imediat următoare să se agreeze, ca soluţie, creşterea salariilor proporțional cu rata inflației.

Ministrul Transporturilor, Sorin Grindeanu, va înainta un amendament in parlament la legea bugetului.  statutul feroviarului va intra in vigoare la 1 ianuarie 2023, in loc de 1 aprilie 2023, potrivit Realitatea Plus.

„Astăzi, 20 decembrie 2021, la sediul Ministerului Transporturilor şi Infrastructurii, la solicitarea ministrului Sorin Grindeanu a avut loc întâlnirea cu reprezentanţii federaţiilor sindicale din calea ferată. Discuţiile s-au concentrat pe problemele existente în domeniul feroviar dar şi pe situaţia creată de protestul spontan al unor lucrători din calea ferată. Părţile au convenit ca, pentru perioada imediat următoare, să se agreeze ca şi soluţie creşterea salariilor tarifare cu indicele de creştere a preţurilor de consum pentru anul 2022, în condiţiile aprobării cadrului legal şi financiar. Vorbim aici de Legea bugetului de stat şi bugetele companiilor feroviare, ca o primă etapă în vederea aplicării Statutului personalului feroviar”, se precizează într-un comunicat al Ministerului Transporturilor.

