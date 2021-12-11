Guvernul a alocat suma de 476,5 milioane de lei din Fondul de rezervă bugetară pentru 105 UAT-uri din toate județele

Prin actul normativ aprobat de Guvern s-a alocat suma de 476.500.000 de lei din Fondul de rezervă bugetară la dispoziția Guvernului. Fondurile alocate, astăzi, prin Hotărârea Guvernului, sunt necesare pentru finalizarea investițiilor publice finanțate de stat sau din fonduri UE, precum și pentru cheltuieli urgente ale autorităților publice locale.la dispoziția Guvernului, prevăzut în bugetul de stat pe anul 2021, la solicitarea unor unități administrativ-teritoriale. Vor beneficia de finanțare 105 unități administrativ-teritoriale din toate județele. Fondurile se alocă pentru acoperirea costurilor serviciilor de asistență socială și de protecție a copiilor, pentru plata unor datorii legate de serviciile de termoficare și plata unor cheltuieli ale proiectelor comunităților locale.
Hotărârea de Guvern a avut în vedere solicitările depuse de unitățile administrativ-teritoriale la Ministerul Dezvoltării pentru anul în curs. Până la sfârșitul anului, Guvernul va continua să aloce fonduri unităților administrativ-teritoriale care au nevoie de sprijin financiar, în baza solicitărilor transmise Ministerului Dezvoltării, Lucrărilor Publice și Administrației.
Fondurile au fost solicitate de Consiliile Județene pentru acoperirea costurilor serviciilor de asistență socială și de protecție a copiilor, respectiv de autoritățile locale pentru acoperirea unor datorii legate de serviciile de termoficare și a unor cheltuieli ale proiectelor comunităților locale, anunță ministrul dezvoltării, Cseke Attila.
Ministrul a subliniat că fiecare Consiliu Județean va primi, în mod egal, suma de 6,5 milioane de lei, iar fiecare reședință de județ va primi 5 milioane de lei.
