Gazele naturale s-au scumpit peste 70 la sută în ultimul an, iar energia electrică cu aproape 25 de sută – Date oficiale INS

Gazele se află în continuare în topul celor mai mari scumpiri înregistrate în ultimul an, cu o creştere a tarifelor de 70,64% în septembrie 2022 faţă de septembrie 2021, potrivit datelor publicate miercuri de Institutul Naţional de Statistică (INS).

În topul mărfurilor nealimentare care au consemnat cele mai mari creşteri de preţ în perioada analizată s-au aflat şi combustibilii, cu un avans al preţurilor de 28,85%, tarifele energiei electrice, cu 24,98% şi cele ale energiei termice, cu un plus de 22,98%.

Potrivit datelor INS, alimentele care s-au scumpit cel mai mult în intervalul de referinţă au fost zahărul, cu creşteri de 49,99%, uleiul comestibil (+ 46,98%) şi cartofii, cu o majorare de preţ de 42,83%

În sectorul serviciilor, cel mai mult s-au scumpit transportul aerian, cu 34,17%, apă, canal salubritate – 22,05% şi transportul CFR – 20,92%. Serviciile de telefonie s-au ieftinit cu 1,16%, aceasta fiind şi sigura ieftinire înregistrată în luna septembrie din acest an faţă de septembrie 2021.

De la lună la lună, în septembrie faţă de august, cele mai importante creşteri ale preţurilor au fost consemnate la zahăr – 15,33%, cartofi – 9,98%, energie electrică – 7,40%, citrice şi alte fructe meridionale – 6,20%, unt – 4,15% şi brânza telemea – 4,10%.

