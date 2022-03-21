Gabriela Firea anunță stabilizarea prețurilor de consum – Ministrul PSD laudă decizia coaliției de plafonare și compensare în energie

Gabriela Firea anunță stabilizarea prețurilor de consum după decizia plafonării și compensării la energie și gaze naturale.
Ministrul Familiei a transmis un mesaj, luni dimineață, legat de protecția românilor datorită deciziei luate de coaliția de guvernare. Gabriela Firea spune că plafonarea preţurilor la energie şi gaze naturale, care reprezentau peste 50% din creşterea inflaţiei, va determina o stabilizare a preţurilor de consum, cu un efect pozitiv asupra puterii de cumpărare a populaţiei.
Ministrul a mai explicat că cetăţenii şi firmele trebuie să aibă protecţie în faţa liberalizărilor haotice.
Sursa: Realitatea Din PSD
