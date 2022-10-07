FURT pe față în România: Speculă pe banii oamenilor, de teama crizei – Scumpiri pe bandă rulantă la alimente, de peste 50 la sută

Scumpirile golesc de tot buzunarele. Românii sunt furați pe față de retailerii care recunosc că fac speculă pe spatele oamenilor. Cu alte cuvinte, de teama unei eventuale crize alimentare, marile magazine scumpesc preventiv produsele.
Scumpirile îi lasă pe români fără bani. Retailerii dau startul scumpirilor, prin speculă, pe care nu o neagă.
Alimentele s-au scumpit cu 30-50% doar într-un an. Retailerii şi producătorii spun fiecare că ceilalți ar fi răspunzători, însă nu pot justifica scumpirile operate aproape lună de lună în România.
Prețul materiilor prime nu justifică aceste creșteri de prețuri din supermarketuri. Cu alte cuvinte, de teama unei eventuale crize alimentare, marile magazine scumpesc preventiv produsele.
Un coş de cumpărături ce cuprinde unele dintre principalele alimente consumate în mod constant de români costa, în medie, în august 2022, în marile reţele de supermarketuri, hipermarketuri şi discount, 170 de lei. Preţul este cu 9,2% mai mare decât în martie 2022, prima lună ce a marcat începutul războiului ruso-ucrainean şi totodată galopul preţurilor. Faţă de martie 2020, începutul pandemiei şi perioada considerată de mulţi drept cea cu cele mai mici preţuri, valoarea coşului mediu a crescut cu aproape 20%. Ceapa, uleiul de foarea soarelui, zahărul alb, untul şi laptele (UHT) sunt produsele care s-au scumpit cel mai mult în acest an, o analiză a ZF pe baza datelor de la Consiliul Concurenţei.
Cartofii costă acum cu peste 54% mai mult, uleiul cu aproape 50%, pâinea cu peste 25%, iar lactatele cu peste 20%.
Experții vorbesc despre un fenomen și spun că retailerii scumpesc produsele preventiv, în așteptarea unei crize alimentare pentru că se tem în viitor nu vor avea anumite materii prime și încearcă să capitalizeze acum.
CU CÂT S-AU SCUMPIT ALIMENTELE
cartofi – 54,34%
ulei – 49,68%
lactate – 20,64%
carne – 13,95%
legume – 27,71%
fructe – 8,62%
Sursa: INS
