Fonduri europene disponibile: Continuă înscrierile la câteva finanțări, de 589 milioane euro, pentru fermieri

Ministerul Agriculturii și Dezvoltării Rurale anunță că Agenția pentru Finanțarea Investițiilor Rurale primește în continuare cereri de finanțare pentru proiecte de investiții în exploatații agricole, prin submăsura 4.1 din Programul Național de Dezvoltare Rurală. Suma totală disponibilă, până pe 25 ianuarie 2022, pentru investiții în exploatații agricole vegetale și zootehnice este de 589 de milioane de euro.
Pentru achizițiile simple de utilaje agricole și pentru irigații, drenaj sau desecare, nu se mai pot depune solicitări de finanțare deoarece fondurile au fost epuizate. Componenta de achiziții de utilaje agricole de către tinerii fermieri a fost închisă pe 7 decembrie 2021 ca urmare a solicitărilor depuse on-line de către 498 de tineri prin care a fost depășită suma totală alocată pentru această componentă (fonduri solicitate de 112,6 milioane euro, față de o alocare de 75 milioane euro). Componenta de achiziții simple de utilaje agricole și pentru irigații, drenaj sau desecare la nivelul fermei, depunerea s-a închis în 30 noiembrie 2021, ca urmare a depășirii de aproape trei ori a alocării de 125 de milioane de euro – au fost solicitate 335 de milioane de euro de către 846 de fermieri.
În acest moment, fermierii mai pot solicita fonduri pentru investiții în condiționarea, procesarea și marketingul în ferma vegetală – exceptând legumicultura și cartofii (11 milioane de euro disponibili), în ferma zootehnică (81 milioane euro disponibili) și pentru legume și cartofi (53 de milioane de euro disponibili).
De asemenea, sunt disponibili 30 de milioane de euro pentru investiții în zootehnie (producție primară, condiționare și marketing) în zona montană și 326 de milioane de euro pentru același tip de investiție la nivel național.
Pentru investiții privind înființare, extindere, modernizare în sector legume, inclusiv în spații protejate, și cartofi (producție primară, condiționare și marketing) cei interesați au la dispoziție fonduri în valoare de 86 de milioane de euro.
Până pe data de 24 decembrie 2021 se desfășoară etapa a II-a a sesiunii de depunere a proiectelor, în care se pot depune proiectele care au un punctaj egal sau mai mare de 50/ 60 de puncte – pragurile de calitate lunare pentru fiecare componentă sunt detaliate în Anunțul de primire a proiectelor pentru submăsura 4.1, disponibil pe pagina de internet a AFIR, www.afir.info.
Informații suplimentare
Reamintim că solicitanţiii eligibili pentru sprijinul acordat prin submăsura 4.1 – Investiții în exploatații agricole sunt fermierii a căror exploatație se situează pe teritoriul României şi care desfășoară o activitate agricolă. Categoriile de beneficiari eligibili care pot primi fonduri nerambursabile sunt detaliate în Ghidul Solicitantului, disponibil pe pagina de internet a AFIR.
Cuantumul sprijinului acordat pornește de la 30% și poate ajunge la maximum 90% din valoarea eligibilă, în funcție de dimensiunea economică a exploatației, de tipul de beneficiar și de investițiile ce urmează a se realiza prin proiect.
Investițiile pentru care se poate aplica majorarea cu câte 20% a ratei sprijinului sunt cele realizate de tinerii fermieri, cele legate de Agromediu și de Agricutura ecologică, investițiile în zone care se confruntă cu constrângeri naturale și cu alte constrângeri specifice, sau, pentru investițiile colective.
Detalii privind tipurile de investiții și condițiile specifice accesării de fonduri europene pentru investiții în exploatații agricole pot fi consultate gratuit pe www.afir.info în Ghidul solicitantului și anexele aferente acestuia, la secțiunea „Investiții PNDR”, în pagina dedicată submăsurii 4.1.
Sursa: Realitatea Financiara
I got this web site from my buddy who told me concerning this web site and at the moment this time I am visiting this site and reading
very informative articles here.
Thank you for some other informative web site. The place else
may I am getting that type of information written in such
a perfect manner? I have a challenge that I am simply now running on,
and I’ve been on the look out for such information.
Incredible! This blog looks exactly like my old one!
It’s on a completely different subject but it has pretty much
the same layout and design. Great choice of colors!
I have to thank you for the efforts you have put
in writing this site. I am hoping to see the same high-grade blog posts by you later
on as well. In truth, your creative writing abilities has encouraged me
to get my very own blog now 😉
Hi there to all, the contents existing at this website are
actually remarkable for people knowledge, well, keep up the nice
work fellows.
hey there and thank you for your info – I’ve definitely picked up anything
new from right here. I did however expertise
a few technical points using this web site, since I experienced to reload the website many times previous
to I could get it to load properly. I had been wondering if your hosting is OK?
Not that I am complaining, but sluggish loading instances
times will often affect your placement in google and could damage your high-quality score if ads and marketing with Adwords.
Anyway I’m adding this RSS to my e-mail and can look out
for much more of your respective exciting content. Make sure
you update this again soon.
I am not positive where you are getting your information, but good topic.
I needs to spend some time studying much more or understanding more.
Thanks for wonderful info I was looking for this info for my mission.
Hello, all is going perfectly here and ofcourse every one is sharing facts, that’s actually excellent,
keep up writing.
Great site. A lot of useful information here.
I’m sending it to some pals ans additionally sharing in delicious.
And obviously, thanks on your effort!
Ahaa, its pleasant conversation about this post at this place at
this blog, I have read all that, so now me also commenting at this place.
I love your blog.. very nice colors & theme.
Did you design this website yourself or did you hire someone to do it
for you? Plz reply as I’m looking to create my own blog and would like
to find out where u got this from. thank you
Hey there! Do you use Twitter? I’d like to follow you if that would be ok.
I’m absolutely enjoying your blog and look forward to new posts.
Very quickly this site will be famous among all blogging users, due to it’s fastidious articles
Thanks designed for sharing such a nice opinion, piece of writing
is fastidious, thats why i have read it entirely
This is a great tip especially to those fresh to the blogosphere.
Brief but very accurate information… Many thanks for
sharing this one. A must read article!
My brother recommended I may like this blog. He was once entirely right.
This submit actually made my day. You can not consider
just how a lot time I had spent for this info! Thanks!
I read this piece of writing fully on the topic
of the comparison of latest and earlier technologies, it’s amazing article.
Great blog here! Also your website quite a bit up very fast!
What host are you the usage of? Can I get your associate link in your host?
I wish my website loaded up as fast as yours lol
Hi there, I log on to your new stuff regularly.
Your writing style is awesome, keep doing what you’re doing!
Write more, thats all I have to say. Literally, it seems as though you relied on the video to make your
point. You clearly know what youre talking about, why throw away your
intelligence on just posting videos to your blog when you could be giving us something informative to
read?
No matter if some one searches for his essential thing, therefore he/she needs to be available that in detail, thus that thing is maintained over here.
Thanks for sharing your info. I really appreciate your efforts and I will be waiting for your further
write ups thank you once again.
Its like you read my mind! You seem to know a lot about this, like you wrote the book in it or something.
I think that you could do with a few pics to drive the message home a little bit, but instead of that, this is great blog.
A great read. I will definitely be back.
It’s amazing to go to see this website and reading the views of all friends about this paragraph, while I
am also zealous of getting knowledge.
Wow, this piece of writing is nice, my sister is
analyzing these things, therefore I am going to inform her.
I do not know whether it’s just me or if
everybody else encountering problems with your website. It seems like some of the written text in your posts are running off the screen. Can someone else please comment and let
me know if this is happening to them as well? This might be a
problem with my browser because I’ve had this happen previously.
Cheers
Definitely believe that which you stated. Your favorite justification appeared to be on the net the simplest thing to be aware of.
I say to you, I certainly get irked while people think about worries that they just
do not know about. You managed to hit the nail upon the top and also defined out the whole thing without having side effect , people could take
a signal. Will probably be back to get more. Thanks
Wow! Finally I got a webpage from where I know how to genuinely get helpful data concerning my study and knowledge.
Hmm is anyone else encountering problems with the pictures on this
blog loading? I’m trying to determine if its a problem on my end or if
it’s the blog. Any feed-back would be greatly appreciated.
I enjoy, result in I found exactly what I used to be taking a look for.
You’ve ended my 4 day long hunt! God Bless you man.
Have a nice day. Bye
Hello There. I found your blog using msn. This is a really
well written article. I’ll be sure to bookmark it and come back to read more of your useful information. Thanks for the post.
I’ll definitely comeback.
At this time it sounds like Expression Engine is the best blogging platform available right now.
(from what I’ve read) Is that what you’re using on your blog?
Good day! Do you use Twitter? I’d like to follow you if that would
be ok. I’m definitely enjoying your blog and look forward to new updates.
Excellent article. I definitely appreciate this site.
Continue the good work!
Woah! I’m really loving the template/theme of
this site. It’s simple, yet effective. A lot of times it’s tough to get that „perfect balance” between superb usability and visual appearance.
I must say you’ve done a awesome job with this.
In addition, the blog loads very fast for me on Opera.
Outstanding Blog!
Thanks for the good writeup. It in fact was a entertainment account it.
Look complicated to far added agreeable from you! By the way, how can we keep up
a correspondence?
fantastic points altogether, you simply received a emblem
new reader. What could you suggest in regards to your put up that you simply made some days
in the past? Any certain?
Oh my goodness! Amazing article dude! Thank you, However
I am encountering troubles with your RSS. I don’t know why
I cannot subscribe to it. Is there anybody getting identical RSS issues?
Anyone who knows the solution can you kindly respond? Thanx!!
Thank you for the good writeup. It in fact was a amusement account it.
Look advanced to far added agreeable from you!
By the way, how could we communicate?
My partner and I stumbled over here by a different web page and thought I might as well check
things out. I like what I see so now i’m following you.
Look forward to checking out your web page for a second time.
Great blog! Is your theme custom made or did you download
it from somewhere? A theme like yours with a few simple tweeks would really make my blog shine.
Please let me know where you got your design. With thanks
I have been exploring for a little bit for any high-quality articles or
blog posts on this kind of space . Exploring in Yahoo I eventually
stumbled upon this website. Studying this information So
i am happy to express that I have a very good uncanny feeling I found out just what
I needed. I most for sure will make certain to don?t
omit this web site and give it a look regularly.
It’s appropriate time to make a few plans for the future and it’s time to be happy.
I’ve read this submit and if I may just I want to suggest
you some attention-grabbing things or advice.
Maybe you can write next articles referring to this article.
I want to learn more things approximately it!
Hello would you mind sharing which blog platform you’re working with?
I’m going to start my own blog in the near future but I’m having a tough time choosing between BlogEngine/Wordpress/B2evolution and Drupal.
The reason I ask is because your layout seems different then most blogs and I’m
looking for something completely unique.
P.S Sorry for getting off-topic but I had to ask!
I believe that is among the so much significant info for me.
And i’m satisfied reading your article. But wanna statement on some
normal things, The website style is ideal, the articles is in point of fact nice :
D. Excellent activity, cheers
I love what you guys are up too. Such clever work and coverage!
Keep up the very good works guys I’ve added you guys to my own blogroll.
I every time spent my half an hour to read this web site’s content all the time along with
a mug of coffee.
Highly descriptive article, I liked that a lot. Will there be a part 2?
Why users still make use of to read news papers when in this technological globe the whole thing is
available on net?
Very good information. Lucky me I recently found your blog by accident (stumbleupon).
I have book-marked it for later!
Aw, this was an extremely good post. Taking a few minutes
and actual effort to create a very good article… but what can I say… I procrastinate a lot and never seem to get anything done.
We are a group of volunteers and opening a new scheme in our community.
Your web site provided us with valuable information to work
on. You’ve done a formidable job and our whole
community will be thankful to you.
Hey there would you mind stating which blog
platform you’re using? I’m going to start my own blog
soon but I’m having a tough time choosing between BlogEngine/Wordpress/B2evolution and Drupal.
The reason I ask is because your design and style seems different then most blogs and I’m looking for something unique.
P.S My apologies for being off-topic but I had to ask!
Wonderful post but I was wanting to know if you could write a litte more
on this topic? I’d be very grateful if you could elaborate a little bit more.
Thank you!
I have read a few just right stuff here. Definitely price
bookmarking for revisiting. I surprise how much attempt you place to create this kind of
excellent informative web site.
I have been surfing online more than three hours today, yet I never found any interesting
article like yours. It is pretty worth enough for me. Personally, if all webmasters and bloggers made
good content as you did, the internet will be a lot more useful than ever before.
I used to be recommended this website through my cousin. I’m now not
certain whether this post is written via him as no one else recognize
such special approximately my problem. You are amazing!
Thank you!
WOW just what I was searching for. Came here by searching for https://starkjana734.blogspot.com/
I know this if off topic but I’m looking into starting my own weblog
and was wondering what all is required to get setup?
I’m assuming having a blog like yours would cost a
pretty penny? I’m not very internet smart so I’m not
100% certain. Any recommendations or advice would be greatly appreciated.
Cheers
Great post. I am dealing with some of these issues as well..
An impressive share! I’ve just forwarded this onto a friend who
has been doing a little homework on this. And he actually ordered me dinner simply because I found it for him…
lol. So allow me to reword this…. Thanks for the
meal!! But yeah, thanx for spending the time to talk about this topic here on your internet site.
Good write-up. I absolutely appreciate this website. Stick with it!
Hey there I am so excited I found your site, I really found you by
error, while I was searching on Askjeeve for something else,
Anyhow I am here now and would just like to say many thanks for a marvelous post and a all round interesting
blog (I also love the theme/design), I don’t have time to read through it all at the minute but
I have bookmarked it and also added in your RSS feeds, so when I have
time I will be back to read a great deal more, Please do
keep up the superb jo.
There is definately a lot to find out about this topic. I love all the points you have
made.
Hello to all, the contents existing at this web page are in fact amazing for people experience,
well, keep up the good work fellows.
What i do not understood is if truth be told how you’re no longer really
a lot more neatly-preferred than you might be now. You are so
intelligent. You recognize thus considerably in terms of this topic, made me individually imagine it from so many varied angles.
Its like men and women aren’t involved until it is something
to do with Girl gaga! Your personal stuffs excellent. All the time deal
with it up!
It’s really a cool and helpful piece of info.
I’m glad that you just shared this helpful information with us.
Please keep us up to date like this. Thanks for sharing.
Great blog! Do you have any recommendations
for aspiring writers? I’m planning to start my own blog
soon but I’m a little lost on everything. Would you recommend starting
with a free platform like WordPress or go for a paid option? There
are so many options out there that I’m totally confused ..
Any ideas? Thanks!
It’s in fact very complex in this full of activity life to listen news on Television,
therefore I simply use internet for that reason, and get the latest news.
Hi, i think that i saw you visited my website so i came to go back the prefer?.I am attempting to find issues to
enhance my web site!I suppose its good enough to make use of a few of your
concepts!!
Hi just wanted to give you a brief heads up and let you know a few of the pictures aren’t
loading properly. I’m not sure why but I think its a linking issue.
I’ve tried it in two different browsers and both
show the same results.
What’s up to every , since I am truly keen of reading this web site’s post to be updated on a regular
basis. It includes nice material.