Florin Cîțu: „Venitul net lunar a crescut cu 7,7% ceea ce înseamnă că puterea de cumpărare creşte în România, nu scade”

Premierul Florin Cîţu a precizat, miercuri, întrebat despre veniturile românilor şi cum vor face faţă cheltuielilor în contextul în care rata inflaţiei a crescut, că venitul net lunar a crescut cu 7,7% ceea ce înseamnă că puterea de cumpărare creşte în România, nu scade.
„Venitul net lunar a crescut în România cu 7,7%, potrivit celor mai noi informaţii, deci nu sunt îngheţate. Veniturile cresc şi vorbim de venitul net lunar – 7,7%.
Asta înseamnă că după ce scoatem inflaţia, veniturile au crescut cu 7,7%, ceea ce înseamnă că veniturile cresc mult mai rapid decât inflaţia. Puterea de cumpărare creşte în România, nu scade”, a declarat Florin Cîțu.
Sursa: Realitatea Financiara
