Florin Cîțu, măsuri drastice pentru operatorii economici care nu respectă măsurile de combatere a pandemiei: „Li se va suspenda activitatea”

Premierul Florin Cîțu a declarat, miercuri, după ședința de Guvern, că se iau măsuri noi pentru operatorii economici care nu respectă regulile anti coronavirus. Întrucât s-a constatat că foarte multe companii nu respectă normele în vigoare, s-a făcut propunerea ca acolo unde vor fi identificate astfel de situații să le fie suspendată activitatea.
„În hotărârea Comitetului pentru Situații de Urgență a apărut o propunere pentru operatorii economici care nu respectă normele de combatere a pandemiei. Din păcate, chiar dacă unele restricții au rămas în vigoare, sunt foarte mulți care nu respectă regulile. Am modificat: li se va suspenda activitatea pe o perioadă determinată. Acele amenzi nu sunt suficiente, nu au niciun efect”, a spus premierul, potrivit realitatea.net
Acesta a vorbit și despre alte proiecte dezbătute în ședința de Guvern de miercuri.
„Un proiect așteptat de economia privată: proiect aprobat de opoziția de atunci, abrogat acum. Care suspendă dreptul companiilor din România, cele unde statul este acționar majoritar, să acceseze fonduri. Am abrogat această lege 173/2020. Este un mesaj clar pentru investitori, că acest Guvern este unul care susține investițiile.
Tot astăzi a fost aprobată o hotărâre din partea Ministerului Muncii, hotărârea de guvern pentru acordarea de ajutoare victimelor de la Institutul Matei Balș. Am aprobat 5000 de lei pentru fiecare afectată, suma maximă fiind un milion de lei.
Suntem foarte aproape de finalizarea bugetului”, a declarat Florin Cîțu, după ședința de Guvern.
