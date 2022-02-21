Florin Cîțu cere guvernului măsuri economice urgente: Rata inflației de 11,2% estimată de BNR este cea mai mare din august 2004 până acum

De către
Realitatea Financiara
-

Președintele PNL, Florin Cîțu, spune că rata inflației de 11,2%, prognozată de Banca Națională a României (BNR) pentru luna aprilie este cel mai mare nivel al acestui indicator din august 2004 până în prezent și susține că autoritățile trebuie să ia măsuri economice.

„Până în septembrie 2017 dobânda de politică monetară a fost real pozitivă (mai mare decât rata inflației).

Inflația a scăzut în fiecare an în această perioadă.

După septembrie 2017 dobânda de politică monetară a devenit real negativă.

În aprilie BNR estimează o rată inflației de 11.2% cu o dobânda de politică monetară de doar 2.5%”, scrie în mesajul publicat de Florin Cîțu pe Facebook.

Președintele PNL mai arată că autoritățile trebuie să ia măsuri economice pentru a opri inflația.

„Cât trebuie să crească dobânda de politică monetară (presupunem că deficitul bugetar rămâne constant sau scade) pentru ca rata inflației să scadă până la de 2.5% cât este normal pentru o economie sănătoasă?”, se întreabă Florin Cîțu pe rețeaua de socializare.

Potrivit fostului premier, 11.2% este cea mai mare rată a inflației din august 2004 și până astăzi.

Sursa: Realitatea Din PNL

ARTICOLE SIMILAREDE LA ACELAȘI AUTOR

127 COMENTARII

  2. I’ve been exploring for a little for any high-quality articles or blog posts
    on this sort of house . Exploring in Yahoo I at last stumbled upon this site.
    Reading this info So i am happy to show that I’ve
    a very just right uncanny feeling I discovered exactly what I needed.
    I so much for sure will make certain to don?t disregard
    this web site and give it a look regularly.

  4. After checking out a handful of the articles on your site, I really like your way
    of writing a blog. I saved it to my bookmark webpage list
    and will be checking back soon. Please visit my website too
    and tell me what you think.

  6. Greetings I am so thrilled I found your blog page, I really found you by mistake, while I was
    searching on Google for something else, Anyhow I am here now and would just like to say
    thank you for a fantastic post and a all round interesting blog (I also
    love the theme/design), I don’t have time to read it all at the moment but I have book-marked it and
    also included your RSS feeds, so when I have time I will be back to read more, Please do keep up the excellent job.

  8. I am curious to find out what blog platform you are utilizing?
    I’m experiencing some minor security issues with my latest website and I’d like
    to find something more risk-free. Do you have any suggestions?

  11. You can certainly see your expertise within the article you write.

    The sector hopes for even more passionate writers such as you who
    are not afraid to say how they believe. Always follow
    your heart.

  16. Hello I am so excited I found your webpage, I really found you by mistake, while I was researching on Askjeeve for something else,
    Nonetheless I am here now and would just like to
    say kudos for a tremendous post and a all round interesting blog (I also love the theme/design), I don’t have time to look
    over it all at the moment but I have bookmarked it and also added your RSS feeds, so when I have time I will be back to read much more, Please
    do keep up the great work.

  21. hi!,I like your writing very a lot! proportion we keep in touch more about your
    article on AOL? I need a specialist on this house to solve
    my problem. Maybe that’s you! Having a look forward to look you.

  24. hello!,I really like your writing so a lot!
    proportion we communicate extra approximately your article on AOL?
    I require an expert on this space to solve my problem.
    May be that is you! Taking a look ahead to see you.

  27. Howdy I am so happy I found your site, I really found
    you by accident, while I was researching on Yahoo for something else, Regardless I am here now and would just like to say thank you for a tremendous post and a all round entertaining blog (I also love the theme/design), I don’t have time to look over it all at
    the minute but I have saved it and also added
    in your RSS feeds, so when I have time I will be back to read much
    more, Please do keep up the excellent work.

  28. It is perfect time to make a few plans for the longer term
    and it is time to be happy. I’ve read this publish and if I could I desire to
    suggest you few attention-grabbing things or tips.
    Maybe you can write next articles relating to this article.

    I wish to read more issues approximately it!

  31. My brother recommended I would possibly like this website.
    He was entirely right. This pokst actually made my day.
    You can not believe simply how so much time I had spent for this info!
    Thanks!

  33. I’m not sure why but this blog is loading extremely slow for me.
    Is anyone else having this problem or is it a problem on my end?
    I’ll check back later on and see if the problem still exists.

  37. I’ve been exploring for a bit for any high quality articles or blog posts on this kind
    of house . Exploring in Yahoo I ultimately stumbled upon this website.
    Reading this info So i’m happy to express that
    I’ve an incredibly good uncanny feeling I came upon just
    what I needed. I most unquestionably will make certain to do not overlook this
    web site and give it a look on a continuing basis.

  42. Right here is the right web site for anyone who wants to understand this topic.
    You know so much its almost hard to argue with you (not that I really will need
    to…HaHa). You definitely put a brand new spin on a topic which has been written about for decades.
    Excellent stuff, just great!

  45. Hello there! This article couldn’t be written any better!
    Looking at this post reminds me of my previous roommate!

    He always kept talking about this. I am going to send this information to
    him. Pretty sure he’ll have a good read. Many thanks for
    sharing!

  46. Wow, awesome blog format! How long have you ever been running a blog
    for? you made blogging glance easy. The total look of your site
    is excellent, as well as the content material!

  47. Hello there I am so thrilled I found your webpage, I really found
    you by accident, while I was searching on Askjeeve for something else,
    Regardless I am here now and would just like to say thank you
    for a tremendous post and a all round exciting blog (I also love the theme/design),
    I don’t have time to browse it all at the moment but I have saved it and also included your RSS feeds, so when I have time
    I will be back to read more, Please do keep up the great work.

  51. excellent post, very informative. I wonder why the opposite specialists of this sector
    do not realize this. You must continue your writing.

    I’m sure, you have a great readers’ base already!

  55. I’ll immediately seize your rss as I can not find your
    e-mail subscription hyperlink or newsletter service. Do you’ve any?

    Please allow me recognize in order that I may just subscribe.

    Thanks.

  60. Just want to say your article is as surprising.
    The clearness for your post is just nice and i
    could assume you’re a professional in this subject.
    Fine with your permission let me to grasp your RSS feed to keep up to date with imminent
    post. Thank you 1,000,000 and please keep up the rewarding work.

  63. Aw, this was an incredibly nice post. Spending some time
    and actual effort to make a good article… but what can I say… I hesitate a lot and never
    seem to get nearly anything done.

  65. I will immediately snatch your rss feed as I can not to find your e-mail subscription link or e-newsletter service.
    Do you’ve any? Kindly permit me recognise so that I may subscribe.
    Thanks.

  66. Every weekend i used to go to see this site, for the
    reason that i want enjoyment, as this this web page conations actually pleasant
    funny stuff too.

  71. I know this if off topic but I’m looking into starting my own blog and was wondering what
    all is required to get setup? I’m assuming having a blog like yours would cost a pretty penny?
    I’m not very web savvy so I’m not 100% certain. Any recommendations or advice would be greatly appreciated.
    Kudos

  75. I’m impressed, I have to admit. Rarely do I encounter a
    blog that’s both equally educative and interesting, and let me tell you, you have hit the
    nail on the head. The issue is an issue that too few folks are speaking intelligently about.
    Now i’m very happy I found this during my hunt for something regarding this.

  79. Hello! Ꮤould you mind iif I ѕhare үour blg with myy zynga group?
    There’s a lot ᧐f peoрle thatt I think would really enjoy yur content.
    Plsaѕe let me know. Cһеers

    Alѕo viusit my page … Alfido.com

  84. Hi excellent website! Does running a blog similar to this require a massive amount work?
    I’ve absolutely no expertise in programming however I had been hoping to
    start my own blog in the near future. Anyways, should you have any recommendations or techniques for new blog
    owners please share. I know this is off topic but I simply wanted to ask.
    Thank you!

  86. Magnificent beat ! I wish to apprentice while
    you amend your website, how could i subscribe for a blog web site?
    The account aided me a acceptable deal. I had been a little bit acquainted
    of this your broadcast provided bright clear concept

  89. Thanks a bunch for sharing this with all people you actually recognise what
    you’re speaking approximately! Bookmarked. Kindly additionally discuss with my site =).
    We will have a hyperlink trade arrangement between us

  94. Hi there, You have done a great job. I’ll certainly
    digg it and personally recommend to my friends. I am sure they will
    be benefited from this web site.

  98. Hey there! I’ve been reading your blog for a long time now and finally got the courage to go
    ahead and give you a shout out from Huffman Texas!
    Just wanted to mention keep up the excellent work!

  102. This design is incredible! You most certainly know
    how to keep a reader entertained. Between your wit and
    your videos, I was almost moved to start my own blog (well, almost…HaHa!) Fantastic job.
    I really enjoyed what you had to say, and more than that, how
    you presented it. Too cool!

  108. Very nice post. I just stumbled upon your blog and wished to say that I’ve truly enjoyed browsing
    your blog posts. In any case I will be subscribing to your rss feed and I hope you write again soon!

  110. Hello, i think that i saw you visited my site thus i came to “return the favor”.I’m attempting to find things
    to enhance my web site!I suppose its ok to use some of your ideas!!

  118. We are a group of volunteers and starting a new scheme in our community.
    Your website provided us with valuable info to work on.
    You have done a formidable job and our whole community will be grateful to you.

  120. You really make it seem so easy with your presentation but I find
    this topic to be actually something that I think I would never understand.

    It seems too complicated and very broad for me.
    I’m looking forward for your next post, I will try to get the hang of it!

  122. Hi, Neat post. There’s a problem together with your site in web
    explorer, could test this? IE still is the marketplace chief and a large
    section of folks will leave out your magnificent writing because of
    this problem.

  124. Hi there! This article could not be written any better!
    Looking at this article reminds me of my previous roommate!

    He always kept preaching about this. I am going to send
    this information to him. Fairly certain he’s going to have a good read.

    Thanks for sharing!

LĂSAȚI UN MESAJ

Please enter your comment!
Numele tau