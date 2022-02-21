Florin Cîțu cere guvernului măsuri economice urgente: Rata inflației de 11,2% estimată de BNR este cea mai mare din august 2004 până acum

Președintele PNL, Florin Cîțu, spune că rata inflației de 11,2%, prognozată de Banca Națională a României (BNR) pentru luna aprilie este cel mai mare nivel al acestui indicator din august 2004 până în prezent și susține că autoritățile trebuie să ia măsuri economice.
„Până în septembrie 2017 dobânda de politică monetară a fost real pozitivă (mai mare decât rata inflației).
Inflația a scăzut în fiecare an în această perioadă.
După septembrie 2017 dobânda de politică monetară a devenit real negativă.
În aprilie BNR estimează o rată inflației de 11.2% cu o dobânda de politică monetară de doar 2.5%”, scrie în mesajul publicat de Florin Cîțu pe Facebook.
Președintele PNL mai arată că autoritățile trebuie să ia măsuri economice pentru a opri inflația.
„Cât trebuie să crească dobânda de politică monetară (presupunem că deficitul bugetar rămâne constant sau scade) pentru ca rata inflației să scadă până la de 2.5% cât este normal pentru o economie sănătoasă?”, se întreabă Florin Cîțu pe rețeaua de socializare.
Potrivit fostului premier, 11.2% este cea mai mare rată a inflației din august 2004 și până astăzi.
Sursa: Realitatea Din PNL
What’s up to every body, it’s my first pay a quick visit of this blog; this website includes remarkable and truly excellent information in favor of
visitors.
Feel free to visit my webpage – доставка алкоголя якутск
I’ve been exploring for a little for any high-quality articles or blog posts
on this sort of house . Exploring in Yahoo I at last stumbled upon this site.
Reading this info So i am happy to show that I’ve
a very just right uncanny feeling I discovered exactly what I needed.
I so much for sure will make certain to don?t disregard
this web site and give it a look regularly.
Ahaa, its good conversation regarding this piece of writing at this place at this website, I have read all that, so at this
time me also commenting here.
After checking out a handful of the articles on your site, I really like your way
of writing a blog. I saved it to my bookmark webpage list
and will be checking back soon. Please visit my website too
and tell me what you think.
Hi colleagues, how is all, and what you desire to say regarding this piece
of writing, in my view its in fact awesome in favor
of me.
Greetings I am so thrilled I found your blog page, I really found you by mistake, while I was
searching on Google for something else, Anyhow I am here now and would just like to say
thank you for a fantastic post and a all round interesting blog (I also
love the theme/design), I don’t have time to read it all at the moment but I have book-marked it and
also included your RSS feeds, so when I have time I will be back to read more, Please do keep up the excellent job.
Highly energetic article, I enjoyed that a lot.
Will there be a part 2?
I am curious to find out what blog platform you are utilizing?
I’m experiencing some minor security issues with my latest website and I’d like
to find something more risk-free. Do you have any suggestions?
Outstanding post however , I was wanting to know if you could write a litte more
on this topic? I’d be very grateful if you could elaborate a
little bit further. Thanks!
Hmm is anyone else having problems with the pictures on this blog loading?
I’m trying to figure out if its a problem on my end or if it’s the blog.
Any responses would be greatly appreciated.
You can certainly see your expertise within the article you write.
The sector hopes for even more passionate writers such as you who
are not afraid to say how they believe. Always follow
your heart.
I’m not sure why but this weblog is loading very slow for
me. Is anyone else having this issue or is it a problem on my end?
I’ll check back later on and see if the problem still
exists.
Hi there, its good piece of writing concerning media print, we
all be familiar with media is a fantastic source of information.
Hi there, just became aware of your blog through Google, and found that it’s
truly informative. I am gonna watch out for brussels. I will appreciate if you continue this in future.
Lots of people will be benefited from your writing. Cheers!
It’s actually a great and useful piece of info.
I’m happy that you shared this helpful info with us. Please stay us
up to date like this. Thank you for sharing.
Hello I am so excited I found your webpage, I really found you by mistake, while I was researching on Askjeeve for something else,
Nonetheless I am here now and would just like to
say kudos for a tremendous post and a all round interesting blog (I also love the theme/design), I don’t have time to look
over it all at the moment but I have bookmarked it and also added your RSS feeds, so when I have time I will be back to read much more, Please
do keep up the great work.
I have been surfing on-line greater than 3 hours nowadays,
yet I never discovered any interesting article
like yours. It is beautiful value enough for me. In my opinion, if all website
owners and bloggers made good content as you did, the
internet can be a lot more helpful than ever before.
Heya i am for the first time here. I came across this
board and I find It really useful & it helped me out much.
I hope to give something back and aid others like you aided
me.
I’d like to find out more? I’d care to find out some additional information.
It’s in point of fact a nice and helpful piece of information. I’m
satisfied that you shared this helpful info with us. Please stay us up to date
like this. Thank you for sharing.
hi!,I like your writing very a lot! proportion we keep in touch more about your
article on AOL? I need a specialist on this house to solve
my problem. Maybe that’s you! Having a look forward to look you.
Your method of telling all in this article is in fact pleasant, all
can without difficulty know it, Thanks a lot.
Amazing! Ƭhis blog lօoks just ike myy old one! It’ѕ on a entirely diffeｒent subject bսt it has pretty muⅽh the same
layout aand design. Wonderful choice оf colors!
Ꭺlso visit my web blog: https://genius.com/beetle
hello!,I really like your writing so a lot!
proportion we communicate extra approximately your article on AOL?
I require an expert on this space to solve my problem.
May be that is you! Taking a look ahead to see you.
Hello, i read your blog from time to time and i
own a similar one and i was just curious if you get a
lot of spam feedback? If so how do you reduce
it, any plugin or anything you can advise?
I get so much lately it’s driving me mad so any support is very much appreciated.
It’s a pity you don’t have a donate button! I’d most certainly donate to this brilliant blog!
I suppose for now i’ll settle for bookmarking and
adding your RSS feed to my Google account. I look forward to new updates
and will share this site with my Facebook group. Talk soon!
Howdy I am so happy I found your site, I really found
you by accident, while I was researching on Yahoo for something else, Regardless I am here now and would just like to say thank you for a tremendous post and a all round entertaining blog (I also love the theme/design), I don’t have time to look over it all at
the minute but I have saved it and also added
in your RSS feeds, so when I have time I will be back to read much
more, Please do keep up the excellent work.
It is perfect time to make a few plans for the longer term
and it is time to be happy. I’ve read this publish and if I could I desire to
suggest you few attention-grabbing things or tips.
Maybe you can write next articles relating to this article.
I wish to read more issues approximately it!
Genuinely when someone doesn’t be aware of afterward its
up to other users that they will assist, so here it
occurs.
Hurrah! After all I got a weblog from where I can genuinely get useful facts concerning my
study and knowledge.
My brother recommended I would possibly like this website.
He was entirely right. This pokst actually made my day.
You can not believe simply how so much time I had spent for this info!
Thanks!
I like reading a post that can make men and women think.
Also, thanks for permitting me to comment!
I’m not sure why but this blog is loading extremely slow for me.
Is anyone else having this problem or is it a problem on my end?
I’ll check back later on and see if the problem still exists.
I was very happy to discover this web site.
I need to to thank you for your time due to this
fantastic read!! I definitely liked every little bit of it and i also have you book-marked to
see new things on your site.
I have read so many content about the blogger lovers but this paragraph is truly a nice article, keep it up.
Magnificent beat ! I would like to apprentice even as you
amend your site, how could i subscribe for a weblog website?
The account helped me a appropriate deal. I had been tiny bit acquainted of this your broadcast provided brilliant
clear idea
I’ve been exploring for a bit for any high quality articles or blog posts on this kind
of house . Exploring in Yahoo I ultimately stumbled upon this website.
Reading this info So i’m happy to express that
I’ve an incredibly good uncanny feeling I came upon just
what I needed. I most unquestionably will make certain to do not overlook this
web site and give it a look on a continuing basis.
I’m not sure where you are getting your information,
but good topic. I needs to spend some time learning more or understanding more.
Thanks for wonderful info I was looking for this information for my
mission.
great points altogether, you just won a new reader.
What would you recommend in regards to your put up that you
just made a few days in the past? Any sure?
Greetings from Idaho! I’m bored to tears at work so I
decided to check out your website on my iphone during lunch break.
I love the info you present here and can’t wait to take a look when I get home.
I’m surprised at how quick your blog loaded on my cell phone ..
I’m not even using WIFI, just 3G .. Anyways, awesome
blog!
Sustain the excellent job !! Lovin’ it! http://maps.google.ie/url?q=https://idnjoker.com
Right here is the right web site for anyone who wants to understand this topic.
You know so much its almost hard to argue with you (not that I really will need
to…HaHa). You definitely put a brand new spin on a topic which has been written about for decades.
Excellent stuff, just great!
Wow, amazing blog layout! How long have you been blogging for?
you made blogging look easy. The overall look of your site is excellent, let alone the content!
Hello, I enjoy reading all of your article. I like to write a
little comment to support you.
Hello there! This article couldn’t be written any better!
Looking at this post reminds me of my previous roommate!
He always kept talking about this. I am going to send this information to
him. Pretty sure he’ll have a good read. Many thanks for
sharing!
Wow, awesome blog format! How long have you ever been running a blog
for? you made blogging glance easy. The total look of your site
is excellent, as well as the content material!
Hello there I am so thrilled I found your webpage, I really found
you by accident, while I was searching on Askjeeve for something else,
Regardless I am here now and would just like to say thank you
for a tremendous post and a all round exciting blog (I also love the theme/design),
I don’t have time to browse it all at the moment but I have saved it and also included your RSS feeds, so when I have time
I will be back to read more, Please do keep up the great work.
This is my first time pay a visit at here and i am genuinely
pleassant to read all at alone place.
thanks a lot a lot this web site can be elegant and casual
Every weekend i used to pay a quick visit this site, as i want enjoyment, since this this site conations
really nice funny stuff too.
excellent post, very informative. I wonder why the opposite specialists of this sector
do not realize this. You must continue your writing.
I’m sure, you have a great readers’ base already!
Hello There. I found your blog using msn. This is a
really well written article. I will be sure to bookmark it and return to read more of
your useful information. Thanks for the post. I’ll
certainly return.
I couldn’t refrain from commenting. Well written!
Hi my family member! I want to say that this article is amazing, great
written and come with approximately all significant infos.
I would like to peer more posts like this .
I’ll immediately seize your rss as I can not find your
e-mail subscription hyperlink or newsletter service. Do you’ve any?
Please allow me recognize in order that I may just subscribe.
Thanks.
I love what you guys are usually up too. Such clever work and exposure!
Keep up the superb works guys I’ve incorporated you guys to our blogroll.
Hello! Do you use Twitter? I’d like to follow you if that would be okay.
I’m absolutely enjoying your blog and look forward to new posts.
WOW just what I was looking for. Came here by searching for crack software
box
Can you tell us more about this? I’d love to find out more details.
Just want to say your article is as surprising.
The clearness for your post is just nice and i
could assume you’re a professional in this subject.
Fine with your permission let me to grasp your RSS feed to keep up to date with imminent
post. Thank you 1,000,000 and please keep up the rewarding work.
Good article! We will be linking to this particularly great
article on our website. Keep up the great writing.
If some one needs to be updated with most recent technologies after that he
must be pay a visit this site and be up to date all the
time.
Aw, this was an incredibly nice post. Spending some time
and actual effort to make a good article… but what can I say… I hesitate a lot and never
seem to get nearly anything done.
Its like you learn my mind! You seem to understand so much approximately this, like you wrote the e-book in it or something.
I believe that you simply can do with a few p.c. to drive the
message home a little bit, however instead of that,
that is fantastic blog. An excellent read. I will definitely be back.
I will immediately snatch your rss feed as I can not to find your e-mail subscription link or e-newsletter service.
Do you’ve any? Kindly permit me recognise so that I may subscribe.
Thanks.
Every weekend i used to go to see this site, for the
reason that i want enjoyment, as this this web page conations actually pleasant
funny stuff too.
Wow, this piece of writing is good, my sister is analyzing such things, thus I am
going to inform her.
Thanks for sharing such a good thought, piece of writing is pleasant, thats
why i have read it completely
No matter if some one searches for his vital thing, thus he/she
wants to be available that in detail, so that
thing is maintained over here.
What’s up i am kavin, its my first time to commenting anyplace, when i read this piece
of writing i thought i could also create comment due to this brilliant post.
I know this if off topic but I’m looking into starting my own blog and was wondering what
all is required to get setup? I’m assuming having a blog like yours would cost a pretty penny?
I’m not very web savvy so I’m not 100% certain. Any recommendations or advice would be greatly appreciated.
Kudos
I every time used to read post in news papers but now as
I am a user of web so from now I am using net for articles, thanks to web.
Howdy this is kinda of off topic but I was wondering if blogs use WYSIWYG editors
or if you have to manually code with HTML. I’m starting a
blog soon but have no coding know-how so I wanted to get guidance
from someone with experience. Any help would be greatly appreciated!
Thank you for the good writeup. It in fact was a
amusement account it. Look advanced to far added agreeable from you!
However, how can we communicate?
I’m impressed, I have to admit. Rarely do I encounter a
blog that’s both equally educative and interesting, and let me tell you, you have hit the
nail on the head. The issue is an issue that too few folks are speaking intelligently about.
Now i’m very happy I found this during my hunt for something regarding this.
Wow! After all I got a blog from where I be capable of really get helpful
facts concerning my study and knowledge.
❤️ Eva is interested in your profile! Click Here: http://inx.lv/6Wp7?h=598e3c2d3fc94ecbf3979dcc12bf80e8- ❤️
Thank you for some other fantastic article. The place else could anybody get that type
of info in such an ideal manner of writing? I’ve a presentation next week, and I am on the look for such information.
Hello! Ꮤould you mind iif I ѕhare үour blg with myy zynga group?
There’s a lot ᧐f peoрle thatt I think would really enjoy yur content.
Plsaѕe let me know. Cһеers
Alѕo viusit my page … Alfido.com
I like the valuable info you provide in your articles.
I will bookmark your weblog and check again here regularly.
I’m quite sure I will learn a lot of new stuff right here!
Best of luck for the next!
I visited many blogs however the audio feature for audio songs present at this site
is genuinely marvelous.
Fine way of explaining, and good paragraph to take data regarding my presentation subject
matter, which i am going to deliver in institution of higher education.
I love reading through a post that can make people think.
Also, thank you for allowing me to comment!
Hi excellent website! Does running a blog similar to this require a massive amount work?
I’ve absolutely no expertise in programming however I had been hoping to
start my own blog in the near future. Anyways, should you have any recommendations or techniques for new blog
owners please share. I know this is off topic but I simply wanted to ask.
Thank you!
I’m really enjoying the design and layout of your
blog. It’s a very easy on the eyes which makes it much more enjoyable for me to come here and visit more often.
Did you hire out a designer to create your theme? Exceptional work!
my webpage ugly houses for sale in lancaster
Magnificent beat ! I wish to apprentice while
you amend your website, how could i subscribe for a blog web site?
The account aided me a acceptable deal. I had been a little bit acquainted
of this your broadcast provided bright clear concept
For most up-to-date information you have to visit internet and on web
I found this website as a most excellent web site for most recent updates.
you’re in point of fact a good webmaster.
The website loading speed is amazing. It sort of feels that you’re doing any distinctive trick.
Furthermore, The contents are masterwork. you’ve performed a fantastic process in this topic!
Feel free to visit my webpage Sell My House For Cash Marietta Georgia
Thanks a bunch for sharing this with all people you actually recognise what
you’re speaking approximately! Bookmarked. Kindly additionally discuss with my site =).
We will have a hyperlink trade arrangement between us
This information is worth everyone’s attention. Where can I find out more?
Great web site you have here.. It’s hard to find high-quality
writing like yours these days. I seriously appreciate
people like you! Take care!!
Greetings from Ohio! I’m bored to death at work so I decided to browse your blog on my iphone
during lunch break. I really like the knowledge you
provide here and can’t wait to take a look when I get home.
I’m amazed at how fast your blog loaded on my cell phone ..
I’m not even using WIFI, just 3G .. Anyways, good site!
What’s up, I check your new stuff like every week.
Your writing style is witty, keep up the good work!
Hi there, You have done a great job. I’ll certainly
digg it and personally recommend to my friends. I am sure they will
be benefited from this web site.
Link exchange is nothing else but it is only placing the other person’s website link on your page at proper place and other
person will also do same in favor of you.
I think the admin of this web site is in fact working hard for his web site, since here every stuff is quality based
data.
Hey there just wanted to give you a quick heads up.
The words in your post seem to be running off the screen in Chrome.
I’m not sure if this is a format issue or something to do with
web browser compatibility but I thought I’d post to let you know.
The layout look great though! Hope you get the problem resolved soon. Thanks
Hey there! I’ve been reading your blog for a long time now and finally got the courage to go
ahead and give you a shout out from Huffman Texas!
Just wanted to mention keep up the excellent work!
My brother recommended I might like this website. He was totally right.
This post truly made my day. You cann’t imagine just how much time I had spent for this information! Thanks!
This website truly has all the information I wanted about this subject and didn’t know
who to ask.
I like looking through an article that can make people think.
Also, thank you for permitting me to comment!
This design is incredible! You most certainly know
how to keep a reader entertained. Between your wit and
your videos, I was almost moved to start my own blog (well, almost…HaHa!) Fantastic job.
I really enjoyed what you had to say, and more than that, how
you presented it. Too cool!
I have been checking out many of your posts and it’s clever stuff.
I will definitely bookmark your site.
Wow, this article is pleasant, my sister is analyzing these kinds of things, so I am going to inform her.
You should be a part of a contest for one of the finest blogs on the internet.
I most certainly will recommend this web site!
Touche. Outstanding arguments. Keep up the great
spirit.
Hello to every one, it’s really a pleasant for me to pay a quick visit this web page, it includes precious Information.
Very nice post. I just stumbled upon your blog and wished to say that I’ve truly enjoyed browsing
your blog posts. In any case I will be subscribing to your rss feed and I hope you write again soon!
Hey very nice blog!
My site: betterhousebuyers
Hello, i think that i saw you visited my site thus i came to “return the favor”.I’m attempting to find things
to enhance my web site!I suppose its ok to use some of your ideas!!
This information is priceless. How can I find out more?
Keep on writing, great job!
No matter if some one searches for his required thing, so he/she needs to be available that in detail, thus that thing is maintained over here.
Your style is unique in comparison to other people I’ve read stuff from.
Thank you for posting when you’ve got the opportunity, Guess I will just bookmark this blog.
Highly descriptive blog, I loved that a lot. Will there be a part 2?
Why visitors still make use of to read news papers when in this technological globe all is available
on web?
Every weekend i used to go to see this web page, as i want enjoyment, since this this web site conations in fact good funny stuff
too.
We are a group of volunteers and starting a new scheme in our community.
Your website provided us with valuable info to work on.
You have done a formidable job and our whole community will be grateful to you.
Stunning quest there. What happened after? Take care!
You really make it seem so easy with your presentation but I find
this topic to be actually something that I think I would never understand.
It seems too complicated and very broad for me.
I’m looking forward for your next post, I will try to get the hang of it!
Useful info. Lucky me I discovered your site by chance, and I
am stunned why this twist of fate did not happened in advance!
I bookmarked it.
Hi, Neat post. There’s a problem together with your site in web
explorer, could test this? IE still is the marketplace chief and a large
section of folks will leave out your magnificent writing because of
this problem.
When someone writes an paragraph he/she keeps the thought of a user in his/her brain that how a user caan be aware of it.
So that’s why this piece of writing is perfect. Thanks!
Hi there! This article could not be written any better!
Looking at this article reminds me of my previous roommate!
He always kept preaching about this. I am going to send
this information to him. Fairly certain he’s going to have a good read.
Thanks for sharing!
Surprisingly individual pleasant site. Great details readily available on few clicks on. http://ropres.com/judi/https://austinapthomes.com
you’re truly a just right webmaster. The site loading
velocity is incredible. It sort of feels that you are doing any distinctive
trick. Also, The contents are masterpiece. you
have done a wonderful job in this subject!
Thanks for sharing your thoughts about pedas4d.
Regards