Florin Cîțu: A fost un ȘOC când România a trebuit să închidă economia în martie 2020. Vom face orice să nu mai repetăm

Florin Cîțu a participat vineri dimineață la Topul național al firmelor private din România, la un hotel din Capitală. Premierul interimar a reiterat că economia nu se va mai închide după șocul din martie 2020, la izbucnirea pandemiei. Șeful Guvernului a amintit că România are o revenire rapidă a economiei, printre puține state din Europa, precum și de schimbarea perspectivelor agentiilor de rating în acest an.

„Am încercat din această perioadă de când am preluat Ministerul Finanțelor acum doi ani de zile. Nu credeam că va veni o perioadă așa de dificilă. Credeam că putem face orice. Am vrut să facem din statul român un partener onest pentru mediul de afaceri. Toate acestea înseamnă să plătești facturile la timp și să nu schimbi prin surprindere. Am zis ca nu vom creste taxe si m-am tinut de cuvant. Au fost multe voci care au spus că nu vom reusi asta. Impreuna am reusit. Vreau sa va felicit pentru rezilienta, pentru ca nu a fost ușor.

În momentul în care România a trebuit să inchidă economia in 2020, in martie. A fost un moment în care am stat și m-am gândit și nu vedeam soluții. A fost complicat, dar impreuna am reusit sa trecem peste asta. A fost un soc. Dar acel șoc mi-a arătat că România poate face față. Dacă am repeta această experiență ar însemna un cost prea mare, de aceea am spus că vom face orice să nu mai închidem economia.

Astăzi România are una din cele mai rapide reveniri după un asemenea șoc din UE. Cu estimări de creștere economică îmbunătățite. Am inceput la 4%, am ajuns la 7%. Cu un deficit in scadere, venituri mai mari la buget, cu un somaj in scadere.

Toate acestea le-am facut, pentru că am comunicat împreună. Noi nu am crescut taxele ,am plătit facturile la timp, iar dvs ati putut sa va continuati activitatea. Ați răspuns foarte bine la măsurile pe care le-am luat. (…)

Mai mult, am reusit sa convingem agentiile de rating, care stiti cât de scrupuloase și atente sunt la orice, să schimbe perspectiva României, două deja Moody’s si Standard & Poor’s, de la negativ la stabil. Am reusit noi toti impreuna sa ii convingem că ceea ce facem e bine ni acest moment dar și că facem bine pentru viitor. Vă felicit că ati avut incredere in masurile luate”, a declarat, joi, premierul interimar Florin Cîțu, la Topul național al firmelor private din România, la un hotel din Capitală.

Sursa: Realitatea Din PNL