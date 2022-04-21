EXCLUSIV Marius Budăi, veste bună pentru pensionari – Recalcularea tuturor pensiilor, până la finalul anului 2022

Ministrul Muncii, Marius Budăi, vine cu un anunț important pentru pensionari, în exclusivitate, la Realitatea PLUS. Acesta susține că, până la finalul anului, toate dosarele de pensii vor fi recalculate.
Autoritățile sunt la jumătatea drumului în reclacularea dosarelor de pensii în România. Până acum, 2,3 milioane de dosare au fost introduse în sistemul informatic, a anunțat ministrul Marius Budăi, în exclusivitate, la Realitatea PLUS.
„Deja peste 2,3 milioane de dosare sunt introduse intr-un sistem informatic unde am separat perioadele contributive față de perioadele asimilate, sporurile care nu au fost cu caracter permanent și nu au fost luate în calcul, față de sporurile care au fost luate în calcul, astfel încât noi, când terminăm asistența tehnică cu Banca Mondială, când terminăm acest contract cu Banca Mondială și acest contract de reformă de reformă, să putem imediat să trecem în recalculare”, a anunțat Marius Budăi.
Întrebat despre termenul-limită pentru reevaluarea dosarelor și dacă totul este „în grafic”, ministrul Muncii a spus că acesta este la sfârșitul acestui an.
„31 decembrie 2022. Păi dacă suntem la nici jumătatea anului și deja peste jumatate din dosare sunt facute, sper să ne apropiem. Sa zicem ca se va prelungi cu două săptămâni. Eu nu cred că se va prelungi, dar… suntem acolo”, a mai spus Marius Budăi, în exclusivitate, la Realitatea PLUS.
Sursa: Realitatea Financiara
Why people still use to read news papers when in this technological world
all is accessible on net?
This is the perfect blog for anybody who wishes to understand this topic.
You understand a whole lot its almost tough to argue with you
(not that I actually will need to…HaHa). You certainly put a
fresh spin on a subject that’s been discussed for decades.
Excellent stuff, just great!
Actually when someone doesn’t know afterward its up to other people that they will assist, so here it occurs.
I’ve read some good stuff here. Definitely price bookmarking for revisiting.
I surprise how a lot effort you place to make this type of magnificent informative website.
hi!,I really like your writing very a lot! proportion we
keep in touch more approximately your post on AOL? I need
a specialist on this house to unravel my problem.
May be that’s you! Having a look forward to look you.
I must thank you for the efforts you have put in writing this website.
I really hope to check out the same high-grade content by you later on as well.
In fact, your creative writing abilities has motivated me to get my own,
personal site now 😉
Hi! I’ve been following your weblog for some time
now and finally got the courage to go ahead and give you a shout out
from Lubbock Tx! Just wanted to mention keep up the
good work!
wheгe to buy delta 8 thc legal minnesota (https://justdeltastore.com/) 8 thc іn wisconsin
I absolutely love your blog and find the majority
of your post’s to be precisely what I’m looking for.
Does one offer guest writers to write content in your case?
I wouldn’t mind creating a post or elaborating on a few of the
subjects you write in relation to here. Again, awesome website!
I’m gone to tell my little brother, that he should also pay a visit
this blog on regular basis to take updated from most
up-to-date news.
These are truly fantastic ideas in on the topic of blogging.
You have touched some good points here. Any way keep up wrinting.
Thank you for sharing your info. I truly appreciate your efforts and I will be
waiting for your next write ups thank you once again.
Why users still make use of to read news papers when in this technological globe all is available on web?
Keep this going please, great job!
Today, I went to the beach with my kids. I found a sea shell and gave it to my 4
year old daughter and said „You can hear the ocean if you put this to your ear.” She put the shell to her ear and screamed.
There was a hermit crab inside and it pinched her ear. She never wants to go back!
LoL I know this is totally off topic but I had to tell someone!
This piece of writing is truly a fastidious one it assists new the web people, who are
wishing in favor of blogging.
Hi there I am so delighted I found your website, I really found you by mistake, while I was looking on Digg for something else, Nonetheless I am here now and would just like to say many thanks for a tremendous post
and a all round thrilling blog (I also love the theme/design), I don’t have time to browse it all at the moment but I have bookmarked it and also included your RSS feeds, so when I have time I will be back to read more, Please do keep up the awesome
jo.
Have you ever thought about writing an ebook or guest authoring on other websites?
I have a blog based on the same ideas you discuss and would really like to have you share some stories/information. I know
my visitors would enjoy your work. If you’re even remotely interested, feel free to shoot
me an e-mail.
Hey there this is kinda of off topic but I was wanting to know if blogs use WYSIWYG editors or
if you have to manually code with HTML. I’m starting a blog
soon but have no coding expertise so I wanted to get guidance from someone with experience.
Any help would be greatly appreciated!
Right here is the right blog for everyone who wants to find out
about this topic. You understand so much its almost hard to argue
with you (not that I personally would want to…HaHa). You certainly put a fresh spin on a topic which has been written about for years.
Great stuff, just wonderful!
A person necessarily help to make significantly articles I’d state.
This is the first time I frequented your web page and so far?
I amazed with the analysis you made to make this actual post incredible.
Magnificent task!
Hi, every time i used to check blog posts here early in the daylight, as i like to find out more and more.
Incredible points. Outstanding arguments. Keep up the great
work.
WOW just what I was searching for. Came here by searching for
오래된 토토 사이트
These are really enormous ideas in regarding blogging.
You have touched some fastidious factors here. Any way keep up wrinting.
Very soon this site will be famous amid all blog users, due to it’s
nice articles
Great weblog here! Additionally your web site loads up fast!
What host are you the usage of? Can I get your affiliate link in your host?
I want my web site loaded up as fast as yours lol
Hello my loved one! I wish to say that this article is amazing, nice written and include almost all
important infos. I’d like to see extra posts like this .
Undeniably believe that which you said. Your favorite justification appeared to be on the net the simplest thing
to be aware of. I say to you, I certainly get annoyed while people think about worries that they plainly don’t know about.
You managed to hit the nail upon the top as well as defined out the whole thing without having side-effects , people can take a signal.
Will likely be back to get more. Thanks
Hi outstanding website! Does running a blog similar to this require a great deal of
work? I have very little understanding of programming
however I had been hoping to start my own blog soon. Anyway,
if you have any ideas or tips for new blog owners please share.
I know this is off subject nevertheless I just had to
ask. Thanks!
Does your site have a contact page? I’m having problems locating it but, I’d like to send you an email.
I’ve got some suggestions for your blog you might be interested in hearing.
Either way, great blog and I look forward to seeing it
improve over time.
Hi, i read your blog occasionally and i own a similar one and i was just curious if you get a lot of spam remarks?
If so how do you stop it, any plugin or anything you can recommend?
I get so much lately it’s driving me mad so any help is very much appreciated.
If you are going for best contents like I do, only
go to see this web page daily as it offers feature contents, thanks
Thank you for any other informative web site. The place
else could I get that kind of info written in such an ideal means?
I’ve a project that I am simply now working
on, and I have been at the glance out for such info.
Wow! After all I got a weblog from where I be capable of in fact take
useful data regarding my study and knowledge.
Hi there, this weekend is nice in favor of me, since this time
i am reading this wonderful educational paragraph here at my residence.
Hi there everyone, it’s my first pay a visit at this web site, and paragraph is genuinely fruitful in favor of me, keep up posting such articles or reviews.
Nice post. I was checking constantly this blog and
I’m impressed! Very useful information specially the last part :
) I care for such information much. I was looking for this certain information for
a very long time. Thank you and best of luck.
Way cool! Some very valid points! I appreciate you writing this write-up plus the rest of the website
is really good.
You could certainly see your expertise within the work you write.
The world hopes for more passionate writers such as you who
aren’t afraid to say how they believe. All the time follow your heart.
What’s up it’s me, I am also visiting this site daily, this web page is genuinely good and the people are genuinely sharing fastidious thoughts.
Howdy would you mind letting me know which webhost you’re
utilizing? I’ve loaded your blog in 3 different browsers and I must say this blog loads a
lot quicker then most. Can you recommend a good web hosting provider
at a honest price? Kudos, I appreciate it!
Hey just wanted to give you a quick heads up.
The text in your content seem to be running off the screen in Safari.
I’m not sure if this is a format issue or something to do with internet browser
compatibility but I thought I’d post to let you know.
The layout look great though! Hope you get the problem fixed soon.
Many thanks
Every weekend i used to go to see this site, because i wish for enjoyment, as this this web page conations really pleasant funny data too.
I read this paragraph fully regarding the difference of most recent and previous
technologies, it’s remarkable article.
Keep this going please, great job!