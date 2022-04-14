Deputatul PNL Sebastian Burduja despre pachetul “Sprijin pentru România”: ”Vorbim despre măsuri liberale prin care dăm economiei românești șansa să se dezvolte”

Se vorbește mult în aceste zile despre pachetul “Sprijin pentru România”, inițiat și asumat de Guvernul Nicolae Ciucă. Prea puțin se dezbate despre structura măsurilor, deși e important să ne uităm atent la detalii, explică deputatul PNL Sebastian Burduja.
”Un calcul simplu ne arată că 2,06 miliarde euro, aproape 60% din totalul de 3,5 miliarde euro, merg către investiții și măsuri pentru sprijinirea mediului privat. Vorbim despre măsuri liberale prin care dăm economiei românești șansa să se dezvolte, într-un moment complicat.
Scheme de ajutor de stat pentru stimularea investițiilor cu impact major în economie, sprijinirea IMM-urilor românești care se confruntă cu creșterea prețurilor la utilități, susținerea companiilor pentru procesarea produselor agricole românești pentru o valoare adăugată mai mare, granturi pentru capitalul de lucru necesar fermierilor români. În plus, ajustarea contractelor de lucrări pe baza prețurilor actuale, un efort substanțial dar vital pentru a putea continua marile proiecte de infrastructură.
Toate aceste investiții înseamnă locuri de muncă, o economie mai competitivă și un trai mai bun pentru toți românii. Înseamnă și reducerea deficitelor gemene, prin mai mulți bani la buget și mai multe produse românești la export.
Cu privire la inflație, măsurile liberale sunt cel mai bun medicament pe care executivul îl are la îndemână. Ce este inflația? Pe înțelesul tuturor, ea apare atunci când prea mulți bani “aleargă” după prea puține bunuri și servicii produse în economie. Și din această perspectivă, soluția corectă este cea liberală: investițiile în economia românească pentru creșterea producției autohtone.
În plus, măsurile țintite pentru categoriile vulnerabile — de ex., voucherele pentru alimente — sunt menite să sprijine românii cei mai expuși efectelor inflației.
Toate acestea se adaugă marilor oportunități pe care România le are — fondurile europene din PNRR, din ultima etapă a cadrului financiar 2014-2020 și din noul cadru 2021-2027. Totul depinde de noi și putem reuși — prin noi înșine.
Înainte, împreună.”, a concluzionat el.
Sursa: Realitatea Din PNL
