Deputatul PNL Sebastian Burduja despre pachetul “Sprijin pentru România”: ”Vorbim despre măsuri liberale prin care dăm economiei românești șansa să se dezvolte”

De către
Realitatea Financiara
-

Se vorbește mult în aceste zile despre pachetul “Sprijin pentru România”, inițiat și asumat de Guvernul Nicolae Ciucă. Prea puțin se dezbate despre structura măsurilor, deși e important să ne uităm atent la detalii, explică deputatul PNL Sebastian Burduja.

”Un calcul simplu ne arată că 2,06 miliarde euro, aproape 60% din totalul de 3,5 miliarde euro, merg către investiții și măsuri pentru sprijinirea mediului privat. Vorbim despre măsuri liberale prin care dăm economiei românești șansa să se dezvolte, într-un moment complicat.

Scheme de ajutor de stat pentru stimularea investițiilor cu impact major în economie, sprijinirea IMM-urilor românești care se confruntă cu creșterea prețurilor la utilități, susținerea companiilor pentru procesarea produselor agricole românești pentru o valoare adăugată mai mare, granturi pentru capitalul de lucru necesar fermierilor români. În plus, ajustarea contractelor de lucrări pe baza prețurilor actuale, un efort substanțial dar vital pentru a putea continua marile proiecte de infrastructură.

Toate aceste investiții înseamnă locuri de muncă, o economie mai competitivă și un trai mai bun pentru toți românii. Înseamnă și reducerea deficitelor gemene, prin mai mulți bani la buget și mai multe produse românești la export.

Cu privire la inflație, măsurile liberale sunt cel mai bun medicament pe care executivul îl are la îndemână. Ce este inflația? Pe înțelesul tuturor, ea apare atunci când prea mulți bani “aleargă” după prea puține bunuri și servicii produse în economie. Și din această perspectivă, soluția corectă este cea liberală: investițiile în economia românească pentru creșterea producției autohtone.

În plus, măsurile țintite pentru categoriile vulnerabile — de ex., voucherele pentru alimente — sunt menite să sprijine românii cei mai expuși efectelor inflației.

Toate acestea se adaugă marilor oportunități pe care România le are — fondurile europene din PNRR, din ultima etapă a cadrului financiar 2014-2020 și din noul cadru 2021-2027. Totul depinde de noi și putem reuși — prin noi înșine.

Înainte, împreună.”, a concluzionat el.

Sursa: Realitatea Din PNL

ARTICOLE SIMILAREDE LA ACELAȘI AUTOR

91 COMENTARII

  1. certainly like your web site however you need to check the
    spelling on quite a few of your posts. Several of them are
    rife with spelling issues and I to find it very bothersome to inform the reality on the other hand I will certainly
    come again again.

  2. Greetings! I know this is kinda off topic however
    , I’d figured I’d ask. Would you be interested in exchanging links or maybe guest writing a blog post or vice-versa?
    My site goes over a lot of the same topics as yours and I
    feel we could greatly benefit from each other.
    If you might be interested feel free to send me an email.
    I look forward to hearing from you! Terrific blog by the way!

  3. An impressive share! I’ve just forwarded this onto a friend who was doing a
    little homework on this. And he actually ordered me breakfast due to
    the fact that I discovered it for him… lol. So let me reword this….
    Thank YOU for the meal!! But yeah, thanks for spending some time to
    talk about this topic here on your web site.

  4. Hello! I’m at work surfing around your blog from my new apple iphone!
    Just wanted to say I love reading through your blog and look forward to all your posts!
    Keep up the outstanding work!

  5. I have been browsing online greater than 3 hours as of late, yet I never
    discovered any attention-grabbing article like yours.
    It is lovely price enough for me. In my view, if all site owners
    and bloggers made excellent content as you did, the internet will
    probably be much more helpful than ever before.

  9. I got this website from my friend who informed me on the topic of this web page and now
    this time I am visiting this web page and reading
    very informative content at this time.

  10. I absolutely love your website.. Great colors
    & theme. Did you develop this amazing site yourself?
    Please reply back as I’m trying to create my own site and would
    like to know where you got this from or what the theme
    is called. Many thanks!

  12. Hi there, I found your web site by the use of Google while looking for a related matter,
    your web site came up, it seems to be great. I’ve bookmarked it in my google bookmarks.

    Hi there, simply become aware of your blog via Google, and located that it’s
    really informative. I am gonna watch out for
    brussels. I will be grateful should you continue this in future.
    Many folks will likely be benefited from your writing.
    Cheers!

  14. Havіng read this I thouɡht it was really informative. I
    appreciate yօu spending ѕome time ɑnd effort tо put this informative
    article togｅther. Ӏ оnce аgain fіnd myself personally
    spending a ⅼot of time both reading and commenting.
    Bᥙt so wһаt, it was still worthwhile!

  15. Great work! This is the type of information that should be shared around the internet.
    Disgrace on the search engines for not positioning this post higher!

    Come on over and seek advice from my site . Thank you =)

  17. Ꮩerry gгeat post. I simploy stumbled upon your blolg and wanted tto mention that I’ve truly
    enjoyed Ƅrowsing your webloɡ posts. After all I’ll be subscribing for your feed and I
    hope yyߋu write again very so᧐n!

    My һomepage :: cute t-shirts

  19. I was more than happy to discover this site. I wanted to thank you for ones time just for this wonderful read!!
    I definitely really liked every bit of it and i also
    have you saved to fav to see new information on your
    web site.

  21. Spot on with this write-up, I honestly believe that this web site
    needs much more attention. I’ll probably be back again to read more, thanks for the info!

  22. I simply could not go away your web site prior to suggesting
    that I actually loved the usual information an individual provide on your guests?
    Is gonna be back ceaselessly in order to check up on new posts

  25. An impressive share! I have just forwarded this onto a co-worker
    who had been doing a little homework on this. And
    he in fact ordered me lunch simply because I discovered it
    for him… lol. So let me reword this…. Thank YOU for the meal!!

    But yeah, thanks for spending the time to discuss this
    topic here on your website.

  26. Good day! This post couldn’t be written any better!
    Reading this post reminds me of my old room mate! He always kept chatting about this.
    I will forward this page to him. Fairly certain he will have
    a good read. Many thanks for sharing!

  29. Hi, Neat post. There is an issue along with your website in web explorer, could check this?
    IE still is the marketplace chief and a good section of other folks will pass over your wonderful writing due to this
    problem.

  30. You can definitely see your expertise within the article you write.

    The world hopes for more passionate writers such as you who aren’t
    afraid to say how they believe. All the time go after your heart.

  35. Hi there! I’m at work browsing your blog from my new iphone 3gs!

    Just wanted to say I love reading your blog and
    look forward to all your posts! Carry on the outstanding work!

  38. I do not know if it’s just me or if everybody else
    encountering issues with your site. It appears like some
    of the written text in your content are running off the screen. Can somebody else please comment and let me
    know if this is happening to them as well? This could be
    a issue with my internet browser because I’ve had this happen before.
    Thank you

  39. Undeniably consider that that you stated. Your favourite
    justification seemed to be on the web the
    simplest thing to remember of. I say to you, I definitely get irked at
    the same time as people consider issues that they plainly don’t
    realize about. You managed to hit the nail upon the top and also defined out the whole thing
    without having side effect , other folks could take a
    signal. Will probably be again to get more. Thank
    you

  40. Howdy, i read your blog occasionally and i own a similar one and i was just curious if you get a lot of spam responses?
    If so how do you protect against it, any plugin or anything you can suggest?
    I get so much lately it’s driving me mad so any support is very much appreciated.

  42. Thank you for any other informative blog. The place else could I get that type of information written in such an ideal way?
    I’ve a venture that I am simply now working on, and I’ve been at the look
    out for such information.

  44. Wonderful beat ! I wish to apprentice while you amend your
    web site, how can i subscribe for a blog site? The account aided me a acceptable deal.

    I had been tiny bit acquainted of this your broadcast provided bright clear idea

  45. Thank you for the auspicious writeup. It in fact was a
    amusement account it. Look advanced to more added agreeable from you!
    By the way, how can we communicate?

  46. Write more, thats all I have to say. Literally, it seems as though you relied on the video
    to make your point. You clearly know what youre talking about,
    why waste your intelligence on just posting videos to your site when you could be giving us something informative to read?

  48. It’s appropriate time to make some plans for the long run and
    it’s time to be happy. I’ve learn this put up and if I may
    just I wish to suggest you some fascinating issues or
    suggestions. Maybe you can write subsequent articles
    relating to this article. I wish to read even more issues about it!

  49. Links to pick a great view regarding their own wives and it’s
    also improved caused by cure. Really should you happen to be queasiness and also problem our own spot traditional.
    Ends up being next to a lot of the blood. Step to
    become curious regarding thoughts approximately get us for you to hope the partner get carved decrease.

  50. Hі there, just became alert to your blog throսgh Google, and found that it’s truly informativе.
    I am going tt᧐ watch οut for brussels. I wilⅼ be gateful
    if ʏou continue this in futuгe. Many people will be benefited from your writing.
    Cheers!

    Also visit my web site pragmatic 88

  51. This is very fascinating, You are an overly skilled blogger.
    I’ve joined your feed and stay up for in quest of extra of
    your fantastic post. Also, I have shared your website in my social networks

  52. hi!,I love your writing very a lot! percentage we keep up
    a correspondence more approximately your post on AOL?
    I need an expert in this space to solve my problem. Maybe that’s you!
    Taking a look forward to see you.

  54. Hello, I do think your website may be having internet browser compatibility issues.
    Whenever I take a look at your web site in Safari, it looks fine however,
    if opening in Internet Explorer, it’s got some overlapping issues.
    I merely wanted to give you a quick heads up! Apart from that, excellent site!

  55. Hey I know this is off topic but I was wondering
    if you knew of any widgets I could add to my blog that
    automatically tweet my newest twitter updates.
    I’ve been looking for a plug-in like this for quite some time and
    was hoping maybe you would have
    some experience with something like this. Please let me know if you run into anything.

    I truly enjoy reading your blog and I look forward to your new
    updates.

  57. Today, I went to the beachfront with my children. I found a sea shell and
    gave it to my 4 year old daughter and said „You can hear the ocean if you put this to your ear.” She placed the shell
    to her ear and screamed. There was a hermit crab inside and it pinched
    her ear. She never wants to go back! LoL I know this is entirely off topic but I had to tell someone!

  58. Hi I am so glad I found your weblog, I really found you by error, while I was searching on Askjeeve for something else, Anyways I
    am here now and would just like to say cheers for a
    fantastic post and a all round enjoyable blog (I also love the theme/design), I don’t have
    time to look over it all at the moment but I have saved it and also added in your RSS feeds, so when I have time I will be back to
    read a lot more, Please do keep up the awesome work.

  60. Evеrything is very open with а very cleɑr clarificatiopn of
    thee issues. Ιt was defіnitely informative. Your site is very useful.

    Thasnk you for sharing!

    Here is my blog post … warung168

  64. Hello there! I know this is kinda off topic however I’d figured I’d ask.
    Would you be interested in exchanging links or maybe guest
    authoring a blog post or vice-versa? My blog discusses a lot of the same topics as yours and I feel we could greatly benefit
    from each other. If you might be interested feel free to send me an e-mail.
    I look forward to hearing from you! Fantastic blog by the
    way!

  66. I was wondering if you ever thought of changing
    the layout of your website? Its very well written; I love
    what youve got to say. But maybe you could a little more in the way of content so people could connect with it better.
    Youve got an awful lot of text for only having one or two images.
    Maybe you could space it out better?

  67. I’ve been exploring for a little bit for any high quality articles or weblog posts in this
    sort of house . Exploring in Yahoo I eventually stumbled upon this website.
    Studying this information So i’m satisfied to exhibit that I have a
    very good uncanny feeling I came upon just what I needed.
    I so much for sure will make certain to don?t forget this website and provides it a glance regularly.

  68. Ahaa, its pleasant dialogue regarding this post at this place at this website, I have read all that, so at this time me also commenting here.

  70. You’ve made some good points there. I checked on the net
    for additional information about the issue and found most individuals will go along with your views on this web site.

  71. We are a gaggle of volunteers and opening a brand
    new scheme in our community. Your site offered us with valuable
    info to work on. You have done an impressive activity
    and our entire neighborhood shall be grateful to you.

  72. A person necessarily assist to make critically articles I would state.

    That is the first time I frequented your
    web page and thus far? I surprised with the research you
    made to make this particular post extraordinary. Magnificent
    process!

  73. Appreciating the time and effort you put into your
    blog and detailed information you provide.
    It’s great to come across a blog every once in a while that isn’t the same out of date
    rehashed material.
    Great read! I’ve bookmarked your site and I’m including your RSS feeds to my Google account.

  74. Good day! Do you know if they make any plugins to protect against
    hackers? I’m kinda paranoid about losing everything I’ve worked hard on. Any suggestions?

  75. I am not sure where you’re getting your info, but great topic.
    I needs to spend some time learning much more or understanding more.
    Thanks for magnificent information I was looking for this information for my mission.

  77. Greetings! This is my first comment here so I just
    wanted to give a quick shout out and say I really enjoy reading through your posts.
    Can you suggest any other blogs/websites/forums
    that go over the same topics? Thanks for your time!

  78. If you are going for best contents like myself, just pay a visit this site all the time
    for the reason that it provides feature contents, thanks

  79. Someone essentially help to make significantly
    articles I might state. This is the very first time I frequented your web page and thus far?
    I amazed with the research you made to make this actual submit amazing.

    Wonderful process!

  80. Hola! I’ve been following your blog for a while now and finally got
    the courage to go ahead and give you a shout out from Huffman Tx!

    Just wanted to mention keep up the good job!

  81. With havin so much content do you ever run into any issues of plagorism or copyright infringement?
    My site has a lot of exclusive content I’ve either authored myself
    or outsourced but it seems a lot of it is popping it up all over the internet without my permission. Do
    you know any techniques to help stop content from being ripped off?
    I’d truly appreciate it.

  82. I always used to study article in news papers but now as I am
    a user of web thus from now I am using net for content, thanks to web.

  83. Very great post. I just stumbled upon your weblog and wished
    to say that I’ve truly loved surfing around your blog posts.
    In any case I’ll be subscribing on your feed and I’m hoping you
    write once more very soon!

  85. Thanks for finally talking about > Deputatul PNL Sebastian Burduja despre pachetul “Sprijin pentru România”: ”Vorbim
    despre măsuri liberale prin care dăm economiei românești șansa să se dezvolte” – Realitatea Financiară < Loved it!

  86. Sweet blog! I found it while searching on Yahoo News. Do you have any tips on how
    to get listed in Yahoo News? I’ve been trying for a while but I
    never seem to get there! Thank you

  88. You are so interesting! I don’t suppose I’ve read through a single thing
    like this before. So good to find somebody with a few genuine thoughts on this issue.
    Seriously.. many thanks for starting this up. This web site is one thing
    that is needed on the web, someone with a little originality!

  89. What you posted made a great deal of sense. But,
    think about this, what if you wrote a catchier title?
    I mean, I don’t want to tell you how to run your website, however
    what if you added a post title that makes people want more?
    I mean Deputatul PNL Sebastian Burduja despre pachetul “Sprijin pentru România”:
    ”Vorbim despre măsuri liberale prin care dăm economiei românești șansa să se dezvolte” – Realitatea Financiară is
    kinda vanilla. You could glance at Yahoo’s front page and watch how they
    create post titles to grab people to click.
    You might add a video or a pic or two to grab people interested about what you’ve got
    to say. Just my opinion, it would make your website a little livelier.

  90. I was curious if you ever considered changing the layout of your website?
    Its very well written; I love what youve got to say.
    But maybe you could a little more in the way of content so people could connect with it better.
    Youve got an awful lot of text for only having one or 2 images.

    Maybe you could space it out better?

  91. Thank you for the auspicious writeup. It in reality was a entertainment account it.
    Look advanced to more brought agreeable from
    you! By the way, how can we be in contact?

LĂSAȚI UN MESAJ

Please enter your comment!
Numele tau