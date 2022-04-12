De la 1 iunie se majorează valoarea tichetelor de masă. Cât vor câștiga angajații în plus, pe lună

Guvernul a anunțat aseară un pachet social și economic pentru a compensa scumpirile din ultima perioadă.
Printre aceste măsuri se numără și majorarea valorii tichetelor de masă de la 1 iunie.
Potrivit anunțului premierului Nicolae Ciucă, de la 1 iunie crește cu aproape 50% valoarea bonurilor de masă.
Astfel, de la aproximativ 20 de lei, cât este în prezent, un tichet de masă o să valoreze 30 de lei.
Practic, dacă pentru 22 de zile lucrătoare tichetele echivalează cu suma de 443,74 lei, dacă măsura va fi adoptată de guvern acestea vor valora 660 de lei, ceea ce înseamnă 216,26 lei în plus, lunar, pentru fiecare angajat.
Sursa: Realitatea Financiara
Great blog here! Also your web site loads up fast!
What host are you using? Can I get your affiliate link to your host?
I wish my site loaded up as fast as yours lol
I’ve been exploring for a little for any high-quality articles or weblog posts on this sort of
area . Exploring in Yahoo I finally stumbled upon this website.
Reading this info So i’m happy to show that I have a very good uncanny feeling I discovered exactly what I needed.
I most without a doubt will make certain to don?t forget this web site and
give it a glance on a continuing basis.
you’re truly a good webmaster. The site loading velocity is incredible.
It sort of feels that you are doing any distinctive trick.
Furthermore, The contents are masterpiece. you have performed a great job in this topic!
It’s appropriate time to make some plans for the future and it is
time to be happy. I’ve read this submit and if I may I want to suggest you few
attention-grabbing issues or suggestions. Perhaps you can write next
articles referring to this article. I desire to read even more
things approximately it!
Hi there! I just wanted to ask if you ever have any problems with hackers?
My last blog (wordpress) was hacked and I ended up losing
months of hard work due to no back up. Do you have any solutions to stop hackers?
Thanks very nice blog!
WOW just what I was searching for. Came here by searching for iphone 13
My coder is trying to convince me to move to .net from PHP.
I have always disliked the idea because of the
costs. But he’s tryiong none the less. I’ve been using WordPress on numerous websites for about a year and am anxious about switching to another
platform. I have heard very good things about blogengine.net.
Is there a way I can import all my wordpress
posts into it? Any help would be really appreciated!
Hello there! This is kind of off topic but I need some guidance from
an established blog. Is it tough to set up your own blog?
I’m not very techincal but I can figure things out pretty fast.
I’m thinking about creating my own but I’m not sure where to begin. Do you have any points
or suggestions? Cheers
Hi there to every body, it’s my first pay a quick visit of this
blog; this website consists of awesome and in fact excellent data designed for visitors.
Pretty! This has been an extremely wonderful article.
Thanks for supplying this information.
You ought to be a part of a contest for one of the
finest sites on the web. I will highly recommend this site!
You ought to be a part of a contest for one of the finest websites on the net.
I will highly recommend this site!
My developer is trying to persuade me to move to .net from PHP.
I have always disliked the idea because of the costs.
But he’s tryiong none the less. I’ve been using Movable-type on several websites for about a year and am concerned about
switching to another platform. I have heard fantastic
things about blogengine.net. Is there a way I can transfer all my wordpress posts into it?
Any kind of help would be greatly appreciated!
Pretty nice post. I just stumbled upon your blog and wanted to say that I’ve
truly enjoyed surfing around your blog posts.
In any case I’ll be subscribing to your feed and I hope you write again very soon!
Ridiculous story there. What happened after? Good luck!
I was recommended this website by way of my cousin. I am now not sure whether this publish is written by him as no one else
recognise such specified approximately my difficulty.
You’re wonderful! Thanks!
I have een absent for some time, but now I remember why I used to love this
weeb site. Thanks, I’ll try and check back more frequently.
How frequently you update your web site?
Very nice post. I just stumbled upon your blog and wanted to say that I’ve really enjoyed browsing your blog posts.
After all I will be subscribing to your rss feed and I hope you write again soon!
This design is wicked! You most certainly know how to keep a reader amused.
Between your wit and your videos, I was almost moved
to start my own blog (well, almost…HaHa!) Great job.
I really loved what you had to say, and
more than that, how you presented it. Too cool!
I know this if off topic but I’m looking into starting
my own blog and was wondering what all is required to get setup?
I’m assuming having a blog like yours would cost a pretty penny?
I’m not very internet smart so I’m not 100% positive. Any tips
or advice would be greatly appreciated. Appreciate it
Thank you for the auspicious writeup. It in fact was a amusement account it.
Look advanced to far added agreeable from you! However,
how could we communicate?
It’s going to be ending of mine day, but before end I am reading this great paragraph to increase my experience.
Hello, its good post about media print, we all be aware of media is a fantastic source of data.
Nice respond in return of this issue with firm arguments and explaining the whole thing about that.
Hi there everyone, it’s my first visit at this site, and article is actually fruitful designed
for me, keep up posting these content.
Hi i am kavin, its my first time to commenting anywhere, when i read this paragraph i thought
i could also create comment due to this brilliant article.
We are a bunch of volunteers and starting
a new scheme in our community. Your web site offered us with helpful
info to work on. You’ve done an impressive activity and
our whole community shall be grateful to you.
Oh my goodness! Amazing article dude! Thank you so much, However I
am experiencing problems with your RSS. I don’t understand why I am unable to join it.
Is there anybody else having identical RSS problems?
Anyone who knows the solution can you kindly respond?
Thanks!!
Every weekend i used to pay a quick visit this web page,
because i wish for enjoyment, as this this site conations in fact
pleasant funny information too.
Unquestionably consider that that you stated. Your favorite justification appeared
to be at the web the easiest thing to take note of.
I say to you, I certainly get annoyed whilst people consider issues that they just do not recognise about.
You managed to hit the nail upon the top as neatly as outlined out the entire thing without having side effect , other folks can take a signal.
Will probably be back to get more. Thank you
What’s Taking place i’m new to this, I stumbled upon this I have discovered It positively helpful and it has helped me out loads.
I am hoping to contribute & help other users
like its aided me. Great job.
We’re a group of volunteers and opening a new scheme in our community.
Your web site offered us with valuable information to work on. You have done a formidable
job and our entire community will be grateful to
you.
You really make it appear really easy with your presentation however I find this matter to be actually one thing which I
think I’d never understand. It kind of feels too complex and extremely large for me.
I am taking a look ahead on your subsequent submit, I’ll attempt to get the hold of it!
For latest information you have to go to see internet and on internet
I found this web site as a most excellent web page for hottest
updates.
My brother suggested I may like this website. He was once totally right.
This publish actually made my day. You can not believe just how a lot time I
had spent for this info! Thank you!
Superb blog you have here but I was wanting to know if
you knew of any user discussion forums that cover the same topics discussed
here? I’d really love to be a part of community where I can get feed-back from other knowledgeable individuals that share
the same interest. If you have any suggestions, please let me know.
Kudos!
Good post. I learn something totally new and challenging
on sites I stumbleupon everyday. It will always be helpful to
read through articles from other authors and use a little something from their sites.
Hi to every body, it’s my first pay a visit of this web site; this website consists of remarkable
and actually fine information designed for readers.
What’s up, I wish for to subscribe for this web site to get latest updates, therefore where can i do
it please help.
I was extremely pleased to discover this page. I want to to thank you for ones time due to this wonderful read!! I definitely appreciated every part of it and I have you bookmarked to look at new information on your web site.
great points altogether, you simply gained a emblem new reader.
What might you suggest about your publish that you just made a few days
ago? Any sure?
WOW just what I was searching for. Came here by searching for 사설 바카라
Have you ever thought about adding a little
bit more than just your articles? I mean, what
you say is fundamental and everything. Nevertheless imagine
if you added some great pictures or video clips to give your posts more,
„pop”! Your content is excellent but with images and
video clips, this website could certainly be one of the very best
in its field. Fantastic blog!
I’m gone to inform my little brother, that he should
also pay a quick visit this webpage on regular basis to
obtain updated from latest news update.
I need to to thank you for this very good read!! I certainly enjoyed every little
bit of it. I have got you saved as a favorite to check out new stuff you post…
Sweet blog! I found it while browsing on Yahoo News.
Do you have any suggestions on how to get listed in Yahoo News?
I’ve been trying for a while but I never seem to get there!
Cheers
It’s appropriate time to make a few plans for the future and it is time to be happy.
I’ve read this submit and if I may I wish to recommend you some
interesting issues or suggestions. Maybe you can write subsequent articles referring to this article.
I want to read even more things about it!
Hello to every one, it’s actually a good for me to
pay a visit this web site, it includes useful Information.
Do you mind if I quote a couple of your articles as long as
I provide credit and sources back to your blog?
My website is in the very same niche as yours and my visitors would really benefit from a lot of the information you present
here. Please let me know if this ok with you.
Thanks a lot!