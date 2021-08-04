Danemarca, Estonia, Letonia şi România, cea mai mare creştere a preţurilor producţiei industriale din UE, în iunie

Preţurile produselor care ies pe porţile fabricilor au crescut cu 1,4% în zona euro şi în Uniunea Europeană în iunie, comparativ cu luna precedentă, iar Danemarca, Estonia, Letonia şi România au raportat cel mai semnificativ avans în rândul celor 27 de state membre UE, arată datele publicate marţi de Oficiul European de Statistică (Eurostat), citate de Agerpres.
În mai, preţurile producţiei industriale au crescut cu 1,3% în zona euro şi cu 1,4% în Uniunea Europeană, comparativ cu luna precedentă.
Cele mai mari creşteri din UE ale preţurilor producţiei industriale în iunie, comparativ cu luna precedentă, au fost în Danemarca (5,1%), Estonia (4,6%), Letonia (3,1%) şi România (2,6%), singura scădere fiind în Irlanda (minus 0,3%).
Conform datelor Eurostat, preţurile producţiei industriale au crescut cu 10,2% în zona euro şi cu 10,3% în UE în iunie, comparativ cu perioada similară din 2020.
Toate statele au raportat creşteri anuale ale preţurilor producţiei industriale în iunie, cele mai semnificative fiind în Irlanda (42,5%), Belgia (20,7%) şi Danemarca (19,1%), România a raportat un avans anual de 12,3% în iunie, faţă de o expansiune de 10,4% în mai.
Modificarea preţurilor la porţile fabricilor este transmisă de obicei pe seama consumatorilor finali şi de aceea poate fi un indicator al evoluţiei inflaţiei pe care Banca Centrală Europeană o vizează prin politica sa monetară.
Sursa: Realitatea Financiara
Nice post. I used to be checking constantly this blog and I’m
inspired! Extremely helpful info specifically the final phase 🙂 I take care of such information much.
I was looking for this particular information for a long time.
Thank you and good luck.
For hottest information you have to pay a quick visit web and on the web I found this web site as a best web page for most recent updates.
My partner and I stumbled over here from a different website and thought
I should check things out. I like what I see so i aam
just following you. Look forward to looking at your web page again.
Hi there everyone, it’s my first go to see at this website, and article is
truly fruitful for me, keep up posting these types of posts.
Thanks a lot for sharing this with all folks you really recognise what you are speaking approximately!
Bookmarked. Please also seek advice from my site =).
We can have a hyperlink change agreement among us
I know this if off topic but I’m looking into starting my own blog and was curious what
all is needed to get setup? I’m assuming having a blog like yours would cost a pretty penny?
I’m not very internet smart so I’m not 100% sure. Any tips or advice
would be greatly appreciated. Cheers
Its like you read my mind! You appear to know so much about this, like
you wrote the book in it or something. I think that you can do with some pics to drive the message home a bit, but
instead of that, this is excellent blog. An excellent
read. I’ll definitely be back.
I couldn’t refrain from commenting. Exceptionally well written!
We’re a bunch of volunteers and opening a new scheme in our community.
Your site offered us with valuable info to work on. You have performed an impressive process and our entire group will probably be grateful to you.
Hello i am kavin, its my first time to commenting
anywhere, when i read this article i thought i could also make comment due to
this good article.
Usually I don’t read article on blogs, however
I would like to say that this write-up very compelled me to check out and do it!
Your writing style has been amazed me. Thank you, quite great post.
Hello! This is my first visit to your blog!
We are a collection of volunteers and starting a new project in a community in the same niche.
Your blog provided us valuable information to work on. You have done
a wonderful job!
Excellent blog here! Also your web site loads up very fast!
What host are you using? Can I get your affiliate link to your host?
I wish my web site loaded up as fast as yours lol
Very good post! We will be linking to this particularly great article on our site.
Keep up the good writing.
It’s difficult to find knowledgeable people
in this particular subject, however, you
seem like you know what you’re talking about! Thanks