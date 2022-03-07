Culisele statului paralel | Nord Stream 2, mărul discordiei dintre marile puteri – Ce se ascunde în spatele războiului Rusia-Ucraina

Nord Stream 2, care se voia în trecut un proiect pur economic a ajuns, după invadarea Ucrainei de către armata rusă, să fie tratat drept un mijloc strategic prin care vestul pune presiune pe Rusia.
Construcția uriașului gazoduct de 1.230 de kilometri s-a terminat în 2021 și, împreună cu Nord Stream 1, ar avea capacitatea să trimită în Germania peste 55 de miliarde de metri cubi de gaz anual. Conductele au fost construite pe sub Marea Baltică și nu străbat teritoriul Ucrainei.
Foto: Profi Media
Proiectul nu a fost văzut cu ochi buni de către țările din Estul Europei încă din 2018, când s-au pus bazele Nord Stream 2, și asta pentru că majoritatea statelor consideră că gazoductul este doar un paravan pentru extinderea influenței Rusiei în Occident, și în special în Germania, adevăratul beneficiar al proiectului. Germania însă nu s-a grăbit să dea drumul la robinetul Nord Stream 2. La începutul lunii februarie, autoritățile de la Berlin anunțau că exploatarea gazoductului ar putea începe cel mai devreme în vară, pentru că autoritățile de reglementare din Germania încă ar fi așteptat la acel moment să primească toate documentele necesare unei evaluări precise.
Oficialii SUA nu au fost foarte încântați că Germania și Rusia ar urma să-și dea mâna și să fie prietene așa că, în special în timpul administrației Trump, și-au exprimat constant dezaprobarea față de Nord Stream 2. Pe fondul crizei din Ucraina, gazoductul nu ar fi făcut decât să tensioneze relațiile dintre Washington și Berlin.
TRUMP, TOTAL ÎMPOTRIVA GAZODUCTULUI RUSESC
„Chiar am încercat să o conving (pe Angela Merkel) să nu încheie acordul asupra gazoductului, pentru că, am spus eu, Germania va fi în mod clar o ostatică. Şi aceasta şi este: ostatică a Rusiei.”, spunea fostul președinte american Donald Trump.
Chiar dacă Joe Biden nu s-a arătat la fel de înverșunat împotriva Nord Stream 2 ca predecesorul său, la începutul lunii februarie nu a putut să cadă de comun acord cu Olaf Scholz, cancelarul Germaniei. Mai mult decât atât, Biden a declarat că Nord Stream 2 nu va merge mai departe dacă Rusia invadează Ucraina.
La acea vreme, chiar dacă Scholz a declarat că va urma decizia Statelor Unite în privința gazoductului, cancelarul german a refuzat să dea un răspuns concret în momentul în care a fost întrebat dacă „va trage din priză gazoductul” și chiar s-a arătat iritat de întrebările jurnaliștilor, relatează presa.
Presa internațională scrie că Biden ar fi fost înduplecat anul trecut de către Angela Merkel să nu sancționeze Nord Stream 2. Fostul cancelar al Germaniei a jucat un rol important în timpul invaziei ruse din Ucraina din 2014, când și-a asumat rolul de intermediar între Putin și puterile occidentale.
Analiștii spun că Germania evită să ia o poziție defensivă oficială și definitivă împotriva Nord Stream 2 pentru că este dependentă de gazele rusești și s-ar teme să nu rămână fără furnizor. Ceea ce s-a și întâmplat parțial când recent Rusia a decis să sisteze gazul care ajungea la nemți și polonezi prin conducta Yamal, care în mod normal preia aproximativ 15% din gazul rusesc care ajunge în Europa și chiar în Turcia.
Între timp, ministrul de externe al Federației Ruse, Serghei Lavrov dă vina pe Occident pentru impasul în care a ajuns celebrul Gazoduct.
LAVROV DĂ VINA PE NEMȚI PENTRU IMPASUL ÎN CARE A AJUNS NORD STREAM 2
„Nu mă îndoiam că UE și, bineînțeles, NATO vor urma cu supunere Statele Unite ale Americii. Mai ales când soarta „Nord Stream-2” a devenit clară. Chiar dacă se lansează din nou (probabil că nu trebuie să decidem noi), indiferent de orice, este deja clar că „Nord Stream-2” și-a jucat rolul în istorie, pentru că a arătat clar locul în care Europa, inclusiv Germania, îl ocupă cu adevărat pe scena mondială – un loc absolut subordonat și dependent.”, a declarat Serghei Lavrov.
Declarația lui Lavrov nu face decât să întărească speculațiile apărute în presa internațională conform cărora criza din Ucraina nu ar fi concret despre vecinii din nord-estul României, ci despre Nord Stream 2.
Sursa: Realitatea Financiara
Hey There. I found your weblog the usage of msn.
That is a really well written article. I’ll make sure to bookmark it and return to learn more of your helpful info.
Thank you for the post. I will definitely return.
Wonderful article! This is the kind of info that are supposed to
be shared around the web. Shame on Google for no longer positioning this publish higher!
Come on over and talk over with my website . Thanks =)
Hi there to every one, the contents present
at this web site are in fact remarkable for people experience, well, keep up the good work fellows.
Terrific work! This is the type of info that should be shared across the web.
Disgrace on the search engines for now not positioning this post upper!
Come on over and discuss with my website . Thank
you =)
Thanks for sharing your thoughts. I really appreciate your efforts and I am waiting
for your next post thanks once again.
Also visit my site :: astuce Asphalt 9 crédits illimité (Tarah)
This page really has all of the information I wanted concerning this subject and didn’t know who to ask.
Hey There. I found your weblog the use of msn.
This is a very neatly written article. I’ll make sure to bookmark it and return to learn more of
your helpful information. Thanks for the post. I’ll
certainly comeback.
WOW just what I was searching for. Came here by searching for 카지노노하우
Hi there! This is kind of off topic but I need some help from
an established blog. Is it hard to set up your own blog?
I’m not very techincal but I can figure things out pretty fast.
I’m thinking about making my own but I’m not sure where to begin. Do
you have any points or suggestions? Many thanks
Hi there would you mind letting me know which web host you’re working with?
I’ve loaded your blog in 3 different browsers and I
must say this blog loads a lot quicker then most.
Can you suggest a good internet hosting provider at a fair price?
Cheers, I appreciate it!
Because the admin of this web site is working, no uncertainty very
shortly it will be well-known, due to its feature contents.
This is a topic that is close to my heart… Thank you!
Exactly where are your contact details though?
This is very interesting, You’re a very skilled blogger.
I have joined your feed and look forward to seeking more of your wonderful post.
Also, I have shared your web site in my social networks!
This is my first time pay a quick visit at here and i am truly happy to read all at single place.
Great beat ! I would like to apprentice while you amend your web site, how can i subscribe for a blog
web site? The account aided me a acceptable deal. I had been a
little bit acquainted of this your broadcast offered bright clear idea
I really like what you guys are up too. This
kind of clever work and coverage! Keep up the excellent
works guys I’ve you guys to blogroll.
We absolutely love your blog and find nearly all of your post’s to be exactly what I’m looking for.
can you offer guest writers to write content to suit your needs?
I wouldn’t mind publishing a post or elaborating on many of the subjects you write about here.
Again, awesome web site!
Hello I am so thrilled I found your website, I really found you by accident, while I was looking on Aol for something
else, Anyways I am here now and would just like to say cheers for a remarkable post
and a all round entertaining blog (I also love the theme/design),
I don’t have time to go through it all at the minute but I have bookmarked it and also included your RSS feeds, so
when I have time I will be back to read a lot more, Please do keep up the awesome b.
Touche. Great arguments. Keep up the amazing spirit.
I always emailed this weblog post page to all my friends, as if like to read it next my links will too.
Very good post. I am facing some of these issues as well..
I think this is one of the most vital info for
me. And i’m glad reading your article. But wanna remark on few general things, The site style is wonderful,
the articles is really nice : D. Good job, cheers
Hi, constantly i used to check webpage posts here early in the
dawn, because i like to gain knowledge of more and more.
Hi there, I discovered your web site by the use
of Google at the same time as searching for a related subject, your
web site came up, it seems great. I’ve bookmarked it in my google bookmarks.
Hello there, simply turned into alert to
your weblog via Google, and located that it’s really informative.
I am going to be careful for brussels. I will appreciate when you continue this in future.
A lot of other folks will probably be benefited out of your writing.
Cheers!
What’s up, I check your new stuff daily. Your writing style is awesome, keep doing what you’re
doing!
When I originally commented I clicked the „Notify me when new comments are added” checkbox and now each time a comment is added I get four emails with the same
comment. Is there any way you can remove people from that
service? Many thanks!
Hmm it appears like your site ate my first comment (it
was super long) so I guess I’ll just sum it up what I wrote and
say, I’m thoroughly enjoying your blog. I as well am an aspiring blog blogger but I’m still new to the whole thing.
Do you have any recommendations for rookie blog writers?
I’d genuinely appreciate it.
It’s amazing in favor of me to have a site, which is useful in support of my know-how.
thanks admin
Additionally vital is the bony spine or spine, which protects all of the cells and constructions
of the spinal cord. Vertebrae: ↑ The small bones that make up the bony spine.
↑ Chen, S., and Levi, A. D. 2017. Restorative therapies for spinal
cord damage. The ventral and dorsal roots fuse together to type a
spinal nerve, which travels down the spinal canal, alongside the cord, until
it reaches its exit gap – the intervertebral foramen (Fig.
9). As soon as the nerve passes by way of the intervertebral foramen,
it branches; each branch has each motor and sensory fibers.
Form a striped pattern across the physique called dermatomes (Fig.
10). Docs use this pattern to diagnose the placement of
a spinal downside based on the realm of pain or muscle weakness.
The spinal nerves act as telephone strains, carrying
messages back and forth between your physique and spinal cord to control sensation and motion.
Hmm it appears like your website ate my first comment (it was super long) so I guess I’ll just sum it up what I
submitted and say, I’m thoroughly enjoying your blog. I too am an aspiring blog writer but I’m still
new to the whole thing. Do you have any tips for inexperienced blog writers?
I’d genuinely appreciate it.
I am really impressed with your writing abilities as smartly
as with the layout in your weblog. Is this a paid topic or did you customize it your
self? Either way keep up the excellent high quality
writing, it’s uncommon to look a great weblog like this one these
days..
I got this web page from my buddy who shared with me regarding this website and at the moment this time I am visiting this
site and reading very informative articles or reviews at this place. https://au.blurb.com/user/alphachain1?profile_preview=true
You actually make it seem really easy with your presentation but I find
this matter to be actually something that I think I might by no means understand.
It kind of feels too complex and very large for me. I am having a look ahead for your next publish, I’ll try to get the hang
of it!
Hi there! I know this is kinda off topic but I was wondering if
you knew where I could find a captcha plugin for my comment form?
I’m using the same blog platform as yours and I’m having problems finding one?
Thanks a lot!
Nice weblog right here! Additionally your web site a
lot up fast! What web host are you the usage of?
Can I am getting your affiliate link on your host? I want my
website loaded up as fast as yours lol
Hi! I know this is kinda off topic but I was wondering if you knew where I could get a captcha plugin for my comment form?
I’m using the same blog platform as yours and I’m having problems
finding one? Thanks a lot!
Hi there! Would you mind if I share your blog with my myspace group?
There’s a lot of people that I think would really enjoy your content.
Please let me know. Thank you
I just could not leave your site prior to suggesting that I
really loved the standard information a person supply in your
visitors? Is gonna be back incessantly to investigate cross-check
new posts
Does anyone know if VolVapor based in 529 4tһ Ave
South іs still oρｅn? Оr has it closed during the
pandemic? Thankѕ іn advance!
Also visit my web page – asian rimjob
Hello, i feel that i noticed you visited my blog thus i came to return the prefer?.I’m attempting to to find things to enhance my website!I guess its good enough to use
some of your concepts!!
Good respond in return of this query with genuine arguments and
describing all on the topic of that.
Valuable information. Lucky me I discovered your web site by accident, and I’m surprised
why this coincidence didn’t happened earlier!
I bookmarked it.
Hello are using WordPress for your site platform?
I’m new to the blog world but I’m trying to get started and create my own. Do you require
any coding expertise to make your own blog? Any help would be greatly appreciated!
We will teach you how to earn $ 7000 per hour. Why? We will profit from your profit.https://go.binaryoption.ae/FmUKhe
Thank you for the auspicious writeup. It actually
was a entertainment account it. Glance complicated to more introduced agreeable
from you! However, how can we keep up a correspondence?
Doees anyone know whether Vapors E-Cig Shop bawsed in 2710 Civic
Circxle Suite 1 іs stіll open? Оr has it clоsed
duгing the pandemic? Thankss іn advance!
Feel free tօ surf to my page … Lick Ass
Excellent post however , I was wondering if you could write
a litte more on this subject? I’d be very grateful if you could elaborate a little bit further.
Thanks!
What i don’t understood is in truth how you’re now not actually a lot more well-favored than you might be right now.
You’re so intelligent. You realize thus considerably with regards to this topic, produced me in my view believe it from
a lot of numerous angles. Its like men and women don’t seem to be fascinated unless it is one
thing to do with Lady gaga! Your personal stuffs outstanding.
Always maintain it up!
Wonderful work! This is the kind of information that are
meant to be shared around the internet. Disgrace on Google for now not positioning this put up upper!
Come on over and seek advice from my web site . Thanks =)
Do you have any video of that? I’d care to find
out more details.
I’m not that much of a internet reader to be honest but your sites really nice, keep it
up! I’ll go ahead and bookmark your site to come back down the road.
All the best
When I initially commented I clicked the „Notify me when new comments are added” checkbox and now each time a comment is added I get four emails with the same comment.
Is there any way you can remove people from that service? Cheers!
Hey very nice website!! Man .. Excellent .. Wonderful ..
I’ll bookmark your blog and take the feeds also?
I’m glad to find numerous helpful information here in the post, we’d like develop extra strategies
on this regard, thank you for sharing. . . . . .
Wow, marvelous blog layout! How long have
you been blogging for? you make blogging look easy. The overall look of
your web site is excellent, let alone the content!
This is very interesting, You’re a very skilled blogger.
I’ve joined your rss feed and look forward to seeking more of your fantastic
post. Also, I have shared your website in my social networks!
I’m amazed, I must say. Rarely do I encounter a blog that’s both equally educative and engaging,
and let me tell you, you have hit the nail on the head. The issue is
something which not enough men and women are speaking intelligently about.
Now i’m very happy I found this during my search for something regarding this.
My partner and I absolutely love your blog and find a lot of your post’s to be just
what I’m looking for. Would you offer guest writers to write
content available for you? I wouldn’t mind
publishing a post or elaborating on most of the subjects you write regarding here.
Again, awesome web site!
I think the admin of this site is really working hard for his
web page, for the reason that here every material is quality based stuff.
It’s very easy to find out any topic on net as compared
to books, as I found this post at this web site.
I for all time emailed this blog post page
to all my contacts, for the reason that if like to read
it then my links will too.
Have you ever considered creating an ebook or guest authoring
on other websites? I have a blog centered on the same topics you discuss and
would love to have you share some stories/information. I know my readers would enjoy your work.
If you are even remotely interested, feel free to shoot me an email.
I evｅry tіme usеd tο study piece of writing іn news papers Ƅut now as Ӏ am a ᥙser of internet thus frⲟm now
Ι ɑm uѕing net fօr articles ᧐r reviews,
tһanks too web.
Takе а ⅼoοk аt mʏ site: كيف تربح الفتحة
You will discover make that which you down your very best self hobby and at pole
in addition to self deprecation remain large. Gain productively along with normally think that we envision the infant as
a way to become a ailment. Make up there are generally uncover
it. For you to have witnessed us.
My family members always say that I am killing my time here
at net, however I know I am getting know-how everyday by reading thes nice content.
I used to be able to find good information from your content.
I love what you guys are usually up too. Such clever
work and exposure! Keep up the superb works guys I’ve incorporated you guys to my
own blogroll.
Hello my family member! I want to say that this article
is amazing, great written and come with approximately all important infos.
I would like to peer more posts like this .
Way cool! Some extremely valid points! I appreciate you writing this post and
the rest of the site is really good.
First of all I would like to say great blog! I had a quick question in which I’d like to ask if you don’t mind.
I was interested to know how you center yourself and clear your thoughts prior to writing.
I’ve had a difficult time clearing my thoughts in getting my thoughts out.
I do enjoy writing however it just seems like the first
10 to 15 minutes are wasted simply just trying to figure out how
to begin. Any ideas or tips? Thank you!
This is a topic which is near to my heart… Cheers!
Where are your contact details though?
I’ve been browsing on-line more than 3 hours lately, yet I by no
means found any interesting article like yours. It’s pretty value enough for me.
In my view, if all website owners and bloggers made excellent content as
you did, the internet might be much more helpful than ever before.
I blog frequently and I seriously thank you for your content.
This article has really peaked my interest. I am going to bookmark your site and keep checking for new details about once per
week. I subscribed to your RSS feed as well.
Touche. Solid arguments. Keep up the amazing work.
Thanks for sharing your thoughts about titanium
white octane blueprint. Regards
Hi, i read your blog occasionally and i own a similar one and i was just curious
if you get a lot of spam feedback? If so how do you
reduce it, any plugin or anything you can advise? I get so much lately it’s driving me mad so any
support is very much appreciated.
What’s up mates, how is everything, and what
you would like to say on the topic of this paragraph,
in my view its actually amazing designed for me.
Your style is so unique in comparison to other people I have
read stuff from. Thanks for posting when you’ve got the opportunity, Guess I’ll just bookmark this site.
You should be a part of a contest for one of the best websites on the web.
I most certainly will highly recommend this web site!
Hi there, just wanted to mention, I liked this post. It was helpful.
Keep on posting!
Hey there, You’ve done an excellent job.
I’ll certainly digg it and personally recommend
to my friends. I’m confident they will be benefited from this web site.
Undeniably believe that which you said. Your favourite justification appeared
to be at the web the easiest thing to consider of. I
say to you, I certainly get irked while people consider issues that they plainly do not recognize about.
You controlled to hit the nail upon the highest as smartly as outlined out
the entire thing without having side-effects ,
folks could take a signal. Will probably be again to get more.
Thank you
hey there and thank you for your info – I have definitely picked up
anything new from right here. I did however expertise a few technical points using this website, as I experienced to reload the website many times previous to
I could get it to load properly. I had been wondering if your web hosting is OK?
Not that I am complaining, but sluggish loading instances times will very
frequently affect your placement in google and can damage your high-quality score if ads and marketing with Adwords.
Well I’m adding this RSS to my e-mail and could look out for a lot more of your respective intriguing content.
Ensure that you update this again very soon.
Hey superb website! Does running a blog like this take
a lot of work? I’ve no understanding of coding however
I had been hoping to start my own blog in the near future. Anyway, if you have any ideas or techniques for new blog owners please share.
I understand this is off subject nevertheless I just had to
ask. Thanks!
Article writing is also a excitement, if you be familiar with after that you can write otherwise it is complex to write.
My programmer is trying to persuade me to move to .net from PHP.
I have always disliked the idea because of the expenses.
But he’s tryiong none the less. I’ve been using WordPress
on various websites for about a year and am anxious about
switching to another platform. I have heard excellent things about blogengine.net.
Is there a way I can transfer all my wordpress content into it?
Any kind of help would be really appreciated!
Have you ever thought about adding a little bit more
than just your articles? I mean, what you say is fundamental and all.
Nevertheless think of if you added some great photos or videos to give your posts more, „pop”!
Your content is excellent but with images and clips, this blog could certainly be one of the best
in its field. Terrific blog!
I’m extremely impressed with your writing skills and also with the layout
on your weblog. Is this a paid theme or did you customize it yourself?
Anyway keep up the nice quality writing, it is rare to see a nice blog like this
one these days.
I really love your website.. Great colors & theme.
Did you create this amazing site yourself? Please reply
back as I’m attempting to create my own website
and want to learn where you got this from or just what the theme is called.
Thanks!
An impressive share! I’ve just forwarded this onto a friend who had
been conducting a little homework on this. And he actually bought me dinner
simply because I stumbled upon it for him…
lol. So allow me to reword this…. Thanks for the meal!!
But yeah, thanx for spending the time to discuss this
matter here on your web site.
I am regular reader, how are you everybody?
This piece of writing posted at this web page is truly pleasant.
Nice post. I was checking constantly this blog and I am impressed!
Extremely useful info specifically the remaining phase 🙂 I deal with such
info a lot. I used to be seeking this certain info for a very long time.
Thank you and best of luck.
Definitely consider that that you stated. Your favourite
reason seemed to be on the web the easiest factor to remember of.
I say to you, I certainly get annoyed at the same time as people consider concerns that they plainly don’t recognize about.
You controlled to hit the nail upon the highest and also outlined out the entire thing without having side-effects , other
folks could take a signal. Will likely be back to get more.
Thanks
Ι absοlutely love ᧐ur website.. Pleasant colors & theme.
Ɗid үou build thіs web site ｙourself? Pⅼease reply back aѕ
I’m trying to cгeate my vеry own blog and ѡant to find oᥙt where yօu got thіs
fгom or ϳust what thhe theme iѕ calleⅾ. Apprеciate it!
Here is mｙ web site … मुझे पढ़ो
I’m not that much of a internet reader to be honest but your blogs really
nice, keep it up! I’ll go ahead and bookmark your site to come back later.
Many thanks
Hi i am kavin, its my first occasion to commenting anywhere, when i read
this article i thought i could also create comment due to this brilliant article.
Thanks for finally writing about > Culisele statului paralel | Nord Stream 2, mărul discordiei dintre marile puteri
– Ce se ascunde în spatele războiului Rusia-Ucraina
– Realitatea Financiară < Loved it!
My spouse and I stumbled over here different website and thought I
might check things out. I like what I see so now i’m following you.
Look forward to looking into your web page yet again. https://www.kickstarter.com/profile/793694537/about
Yes! Finally something about 에볼루션 카지노 작업.
Right away I am going to do my breakfast, when having my breakfast
coming over again to read additional news.
Magnificent goods from you, man. I have understand your stuff previous to
and you’re just extremely excellent. I really like what you’ve acquired here, really
like what you are stating and the way in which you say it.
You make it enjoyable and you still take care of to keep it sensible.
I cant wait to read much more from you. This is actually a wonderful
site.
What’s up everyone, it’s my first go to see at this website, and piece of writing is really fruitful designed for me, keep up posting these
types of articles or reviews. https://forums.bestbuy.com/t5/user/viewprofilepage/user-id/2549017
Hi, I desire to subscribe for this weblog to obtain latest updates, so where can i do it
please help.
I got this web site from my friend who told me regarding this website and now this time
I am browsing this web site and reading very informative articles at this time.