Criza energiei scumpește medicamentele – producătorii anunță prețuri „astronomice” în 2022

De către
Realitatea Financiara
-

Producţia de medicamente din România este pusă în pericol de „creşterea astronomică” a preţurilor la energie electrică şi gaze. Avertismentul vine de la Patronatul Producătorilor Industriali de Medicamente din România (PRIMER).

„Sute de medicamente sunt vândute sub prețul de producție, iar Ministerul Energiei nu a luat nicio măsură în urma solicitărilor venite din partea noastră”, transmite PRIMER.

Patronatul producătorilor de medicamente anticipează în următoarele luni preţuri la electricitate de peste 2.000 lei/MWh, iar în aceste condiţii membrii PRIMER ar putea fi nevoiţi să scoată din fabricaţie medicamente care generează pierderi, cu respectarea tuturor reglementărilor în vigoare.

Potrivit producătorilor de medicamente, reculul preţurilor la energie şi gaze generează rentabilitate negativă pentru sute de medicamente fabricate în România, ale căror preţuri nu pot fi crescute pentru că ar afecta accesul la tratament a sute de mii de pacienţi, mulţi dintre aceştia cu posibilităţi financiare reduse.

PRIMER, care reuneşte cele mai importante 19 situri de fabricaţie de medicamente din ţară, atrage atenţia, într-un comunicat de presă, că scumpirea exagerată a preţului la electricitate, care s-a triplat faţă de aceeaşi perioadă a anului trecut, şi creşterea de cel puţin şase ori a preţului la gazele naturale pun o presiune uriaşă pe costurile de fabricaţie ale producătorilor de medicamente din ţară.

„Majorarea masivă a prețurilor la energie și gaze ne-a determinat să trimitem o adresă în data de 3 decembrie 2021 către Ministerul Energiei prin care solicităm ca măsură temporară plafonarea prețului energiei electrice la 400 lei/MWh. Însă, Ministerul Energiei nu a răspuns solicitării noastre. Deși la nivel declarativ autoritățile sunt preocupate de creșterea rolului fabricilor de medicamente din țară, în special în actualul context pandemic, în realitate nu există niciun fel de măsuri care să acopere aceste declarații.

De altfel, în primăvara acestui an, furnizorii de energie au avertizat asupra creșterii explozive a prețurilor la electricitate și gaze, în timp ce autoritățile recomandau să ne îndreptăm către piața liberă pentru că prețurile se vor stabiliza, fapt care a fost contrazis de realitate”, a declarat doctorul Dragoş Damian, director executiv PRIMER.
„Dorim să ne cerem scuze pacienților, medicilor și farmaciștilor care vor fi afectați de problemele care vor apărea, însă lipsa de reacție a Ministerului Energiei nu ne permite continuarea producției medicamentelor care înregistrează pierderi.

Ne aflăm din păcate în aceeași situație de contradicție între vorbele și faptele autorităților, care spun că trebuie să întărim fabricile de medicamente din țară, însă, în realitate nu se iau măsuri concrete la solicitările venite din partea PRIMER.

Ca urmare, să nu ne mirăm că producția indigenă este la cel mai mic nivel istoric, sub 10% și că România se va adânci și mai mult în dependența importurilor de medicamente”, se mai arată în comunicatul PRIMER.

Sursa: Realitatea Financiara

