Contracte în valoare de peste 234 de milioane de lei pentru investiţii în drumuri, poduri, sisteme de apă şi canalizare, prin programul „Anghel Saligny”

Douăzeci şi cinci de noi contracte, în valoare de peste 234 de milioane de lei, vizând investiţii în drumuri, poduri, sisteme de apă şi canalizare au fost semnate prin programul „Anghel Saligny”
Ministrul Dezvoltării, lucrărilor publice şi administraţiei, Cseke Attila, a semnat 25 de noi contracte de finanţare prin Programul Naţional de Investiţii ”Anghel Saligny”, în valoare totală de 234.368.692,14 lei, pentru 20 de unităţi administrativ-teritoriale, se arată într-un comunicat de presă transmis, joi, de MDLPA.
Contractele semnate vizează modernizarea infrastructurii rutiere, asfaltare de drumuri, construirea de poduri, extinderea şi modernizarea unor staţii de epurare a apelor uzate, precum şi înfiinţarea sau extinderea reţelelor de alimentare cu apă şi canalizare.
Cu aceste proiecte, numărul contractelor semnate până în prezent în cadrul Programului Naţional de Investiţii ”Anghel Saligny” se ridică la 259, în valoare totală de 2.618.204.078,67 de lei, a precizat ministrul Dezvoltării.
Sursa: Adevarul Zilei
