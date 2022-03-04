Cîţu: Trebuie să oprim schimburile comerciale cu Rusia acum. Este imperativ pentru siguranţa noastră

Preşedintele Senatului, Florin Cîţu, spune că regimul actual al Rusiei, cu o economie funcţională, reprezintă o ameninţare pentru toate ţările din regiune. „Trebuie să oprim schimburile comerciale cu Rusia acum”, susține liderul PNL.
„Atât timp cât încă vom face comerţ cu Rusia, economia ei va fi bine. Actualul regim al Rusiei cu o economie funcţională este o ameninţare pentru toate ţările din regiune. Trebuie să oprim schimburile comerciale cu Rusia ACUM. Este imperativ pentru siguranţa noastră”, a scris Cîţu, vineri, pe pagina sa de Facebook.
Cu o zi în urmă, Cîțu anunţa că va cere în coaliţia de guvernare susţinerea unui act normativ prin care să li se taie accesul firmelor ruseşti la fonduri europene şi la orice formă de finanţare din taxele românilor.
„Anul trecut am dat o ordonanţă de urgenţă prin care companiile din China au fost excluse de la contractele finanţate din fonduri europene. Voi cere în coaliţie un act normativ care să taie accesul firmelor ruseşti la fonduri europene şi orice altă formă de finanţare din taxele românilor. Nu trebuie să mai pierdem timpul. Trebuie acţionat urgent”, transmitea Florin Cîţu.
Potrivit președintelui PNL, în România ar exista în jur de 600 companii cu acționariat rusesc, „legat de oligarhi din jurul lui Putin”.
Sursa: Mediafax
Excellent blog үou have here ƅut I wass wondering iif ｙou
kneѡ ⲟf any discussion boards tһаt cover tһe same topics talked
aboսt in thіs article? Ι’d really love to be a ρart
оf gгoup ԝhere I can get comments fгom other knowledgeable individuals
tһat share thе ssme іnterest. If yⲟu һave any recommendations, рlease
ⅼet me knoԝ. Thanks a ⅼot!
Here іs my homepage – тегін слот
I have fun with, lead to I discovered exactly what I used to be taking a look
for. You have ended my 4 day long hunt! God Bless you man. Have a great day.
Bye
This is very interesting, You’re a very skilled blogger.
I have joined your rss feed and look forward
to seeking more of your magnificent post.
Also, I have shared your site in my social networks!
Wow, marvelous blog format! How long have you been blogging for?
you make blogging glance easy. The entire glance of your website is wonderful, as
neatly as the content!
Do you mind if I quote a few of your posts as long as I provide credit
and sources back to your website? My blog site is
in the very same niche as yours and my users would certainly benefit from a lot of the information you present here.
Please let me know if this okay with you. Cheers!
Right now it sounds like Drupal is the best blogging platform out there right now.
(from what I’ve read) Is that what you are using on your blog?
Hello friends, how is all, and what you wish for to say regarding this paragraph, in my view its actually amazing
in support of me.
Hello, I log on to your new stuff like every week. Your humoristic style is awesome,
keep doing what you’re doing!
Terrific article! This iѕ the kіnd off info tһat arｅ meant to be shared acгoss tһe internet.
Disgrace οn Google for not positioning this publish һigher!
Come on over and seewk advice from my website .
Ƭhanks =)
my web blo – ինչպես շահել բնիկ
I will right away seize your rss as I can’t to find your e-mail subscription hyperlink or newsletter service.
Do you have any? Please permit me realize so that I may subscribe.
Thanks.
Awesome post.
I don’t even know how I ended up right here, however I believed this post was great.
I do not know who you’re however certainly you are
going to a well-known blogger if you are not already. Cheers!
All-rein-one solution foｒ
iPhone/iPad/iPod management
Transfer music/photos/videos Ƅetween iOS ɑnd Parsec/Mac.
Ϝully comρatible with lateѕt iPhone/iPad аnd iOS 12
Support Windows 10, Windowqs 8.1/8, Windows 7, Vista, XP
Perfectly Fake GPS location օn iPhone/iPad
I love what you guys are usually up too. This type of clever
work and exposure! Keep up the awesome works guys I’ve incorporated you guys to
my blogroll.
Hey there! I know this is kinda off topic nevertheless I’d figured I’d ask.
Would you be interested in exchanging links or maybe guest writing
a blog post or vice-versa? My blog discusses a lot of the same topics as yours and I think
we could greatly benefit from each other. If you are interested feel free to send
me an e-mail. I look forward to hearing from you! Terrific blog by the way!
I keep listening to the news bulletin lecture about receiving free online grant applications so I
have been looking around for tthe top site to get one.
Couod you advise me please, where could i find some?
I always used to study article in news papers but now as I am a user
of net so from now I am using net for articles or reviews, thanks to web.
Howdy! I’m at work browsing your blog from my new
apple iphone! Just wanted to say I love reading your
blog and look forward to all your posts! Carry on the great work!
Hello there! This post couldn’t be written any
better! Going through this post reminds
me of my previous roommate! He constantly kept talking
about this. I will forward this information to him. Pretty
sure he will have a good read. Many thanks for sharing!
Very nice post. I just stumbled upon your weblog and wanted to say that I have really enjoyed browsing your blog posts.
After all I’ll be subscribing to your rss feed and I hope you write again soon!
I visited many web pages except the audio feature for audio
songs present at this web site is in fact excellent.
Do you mind if I quote a couple of your posts as lokng as I provide credit and sokurces back to your website?
My blog site is in the very same niche as yours and
my users would really benefit from a loot of the information you present here.
Please let me know if tyis okay with you. Thanks a lot!
Good post. I learn something new and challenging on blogs I
stumbleupon everyday. It’s always exciting to read
content from other writers and use a little something from their web
sites.
Wonderful blog! I found it while searching on Yahoo News.
Do you have any suggestions on how to get listed in Yahoo
News? I’ve been trying for a while but I never seem to get
there! Cheers
You are so interesting! I don’t suppose I’ve
read through anything like that before. So good to find someone with a few unique thoughts on this
subject matter. Really.. many thanks for starting this up.
This web site is one thing that is required on the internet, someone with a little
originality!
I enjoy, lead to I discovered just what
I was taking a look for. You’ve ended my four day long hunt!
God Bless you man. Have a great day. Bye
ปัญหาที่เกิดจากการเงินของทุกท่านจะหมดไป เมื่อมาลงทุนกับเว็บ ไม่ ผ่าน เอเย่นต์เกมที่สามารถหารายได้ให้คุณได้จริงๆไม่มีเอเย่นต์สนใจคลิกมาได้เลยที่ g2g1xbet.com เว็บตรงไม่มีเรื่องราวฉ้อฉลสามารถเชื่อใจได้หนึ่งร้อยเปอร์เซ็น ไม่ควรเสียโอกาสดีๆแบบนี้ เกมออนไลน์ที่สามารถหาเงินได้จริง มีเกมให้เลือกเล่นมากมายค่าย ไม่ว่าจะเป็นPG SLOT,XOสล็อต,JOKER SLOT,LIVE22SLOT,SLOTSUPER,JILI SLOT,PRAGMATIC SLOT,SLOT AMBรวมทั้งคนทุนน้อย เราก็มีโปรสล็อตออนไลน์ต่างๆมากมายตลอดทั้งปี สนใจสามารถสมัครสมาชิกใหม่ วันนี้
รับโบนัสทันที 50% พร้อมลุ้นรับ แจกฟรีเครดิต สูงถึง 10,000
บาท บันเทิงใจไปกับการปั่นสล็อตสุดปัง รูปแบบเกมวิจิตรตระกาลตา ตัวเกมถูกวางแบบมาได้อย่างยอดเยี่ยมมีสีสัน โดยมีให้เล่นมากว่า300เกมส์ จุใจไม่น่าเบื่อแน่นอน ซึ่งเรามีระบบฝาก-ถอน อัตโนมัติรวดเร็วทันที่สุดในประเทศไทย ถ้าท่านกำลังมองหาสล็อตออนไลน์เว็บหลัก เราคือเว็บไซต์ที่ยอดเยี่ยมในไทย สล็อตแตกง่าย 2021
You could certainly see your skills in the work you write.
The arena hopes for more passionate writers like you who are not afraid to mention how
they believe. At all times follow your heart.
I do not even know how I ended up here, but I thought this post was great.
I do not know who you are but certainly you’re going to a famous blogger if you are not already
😉 Cheers!