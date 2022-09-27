Cheltuielile necesare locuinței depășesc jumătate din venituri. Doi din trei români fac economii la sânge ca să trăiască

Pentru un sfert dintre români, cheltuielile necesare locuinței depășesc jumătate din venituri. Mulți dintre aceștia chiar renunță la mâncare pentru a achita facturile. Asta arată cel mai recent studiu realizat de experții din mediul bancar. Aceleași date subliniază că doi din trei români își urmăresc cu atentie bugetul și țin evidența veniturilor și cheltuielilor.
Studiul ne arată că după ce energia electrică, gazele, dar și încălzirea centrală s-au scumpit cu peste 36% doar în ultimul an, apa, canalul și salubritatea cu 21%, iar chiria cu 5%. În acest context, întreținerea unei locuințe a devenit un lux, cel puțin pentru românii cu venituri mici.
La aceste cheltuieli se mai adaugă și majorările de prețuri la alimente. Acestea au crescut cu 20% doar în ultimul an și nu este de mirare că mulți dintre oameni sunt mai atenți cu modul în care ăți cheltuie banii. Unii dintre ei au făcut și împrumuturi la bănci pentru a reuși să achite datoriile.
BNR a transmis că împrumuturile în lei făcute de populație ajung la aproape 143 de miliarde.
Unii oameni au găsit diferite moduri prin care să economisească bani. De exemplu, se culcă mai devreme pentru a economisi curent sau nu mai gătesc pentru a economisi energie.
De altfel, în ultima perioadă am văzut că și coșurile de cumpărături sunt mai goale.
Producătorii din toată Europa, în loc să crească prețurile, scad cantitățile. Practic, cu aceeași bani, cumpărăm mai puțină marfă.
