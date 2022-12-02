Ce se întâmplă cu punctul de amendă în 2023. Ministerul Finanțelor pregătește o nouă plafonare. OUG în consultare publică

Guvernanții vor să plafoneze și în 2023 valoarea punctului de amendă. Acesta rămâne la același nivel și în 2023 potrivit unui proiect de ordonanță de urgență pus în dezbatere publică la ministerul Finanțelor.
Punctul de amendă a rămas neschimbat din 2017
În lipsa acestei precizări legislative, punctul de amendă ar fi urcat de anul următor, în contextul în care salariul minim, în funcție de care este stabilită și valoarea punctului de amendă, a fost majorat succesiv în ultimii ani și este pregătit să fie majorat și de la 1 ianuarie 2023.
Plafonarea stabilită de câțiva ani în privința valorii punctului-amendă, în funcție de care se stabilesc toate amenzile rutiere de la noi, va continua și în 2023. Proiect de ordonanță de urgență a fost pus pus marți seara în dezbatere de Ministerul Finanțelor.
Noua plafonare va deveni oficială după ce ordonanța e adoptată și publicată în Monitorul Oficial.
Începând din 2018, an de an, inclusiv anul acesta, punctul-amendă a fost plafonat de Guvern prin ordonanțe succesive la valoarea din 2017, adică de 145 de lei.
Clasele de sancțiuni prevăzute în Codul rutier:
- clasa I: două sau trei puncte-amendă (290 sau 435 de lei);
- clasa a II-a: patru sau cinci puncte-amendă (580 sau 725 de lei);
- clasa a III-a: de la șase la opt puncte-amendă (de la 870 la 1.160 de lei);
- clasa a IV-a: de la nouă la 20 de puncte-amendă (de la 1.305 la 2.900 de lei);
- clasa a V-a: de la 21 la 100 de puncte-amendă (de la 3.045 la 14.500 de lei) ( valabilă doar pentru persoanele juridice )
