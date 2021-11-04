CE a aprobat o schemă de 358 de milioane de euro pentru a sprijini IMM-urile afectate de pandemie. Ce condiţii trebuie să îndeplinească pentru a primi banii

Comisia Europeană a aprobat în urmă cu o săptămână o schemă românească în valoare de 358 de milioane de euro (1,772 miliarde de lei) pentru sprijinirea întreprinderilor mici și mijlocii afectate de epidemia de coronavirus și de măsurile restrictive pe care guvernul român a trebuit să le implementeze pentru a limita răspândirea virusului.
Potrivit unui comunicat al executivului european, sprijinul public a fost aprobat în temeiul Cadrului temporar pentru ajutoarele de stat.
În cadrul acestei scheme, ajutorul va lua forma unor subvenții directe pentru investiții în activități productive, în limita unei sume maxime de 1 milion de euro (4934,3 RON) per beneficiar.
Schema va fi deschisă IMM-urilor care activează în sectoare afectate în mod special de epidemia de coronavirus, cum ar fi industria prelucrătoare, construcțiile, comerțul cu ridicata și cu amănuntul, repararea autovehiculelor și motocicletelor, transportul și depozitarea.
Pentru a fi eligibile, firmele trebuie să fi fost înființate în România până la 31 decembrie 2018 și să fi înregistrat profit operațional pe parcursul anului 2019. Se estimează că de această schemă vor beneficia 4.000 de companii.
Comisia a constatat că schema din România este în conformitate cu condițiile stabilite în cadrul temporar.
În special, ajutorul (i) nu va depăși 1,8 milioane EUR per beneficiar; și (ii) va fi acordat până cel târziu la 31 decembrie 2021.
Comisia a concluzionat că măsura este necesară, adecvată și proporțională pentru a remedia o perturbare gravă a economiei unui stat membru, în conformitate cu articolul 107 alineatul (3) litera (b) din TFUE și cu condițiile stabilite în cadrul temporar.
Pe această bază, Comisia a aprobat măsura în conformitate cu normele UE privind ajutoarele de stat.
Sursa: Realitatea Financiara
เว็บไซต์รวบรวมข่าวบันเทิง กีฬา โปรโมชั่น หนัง และโทรศัพท์ >>> tampaido.com ติดตามกันได้เลย
I used to be recommended this web site via my cousin. I’m no longer
certain whether or not this post is written by means of him as nobody else realize such particular approximately my problem.
You are wonderful! Thanks!
Greetings from California! I’m bored at work so I decided to browse your site on my iphone during lunch break.
I really like the knowledge you provide here and can’t wait
to take a look when I get home. I’m shocked at how quick your
blog loaded on my cell phone .. I’m not even using
WIFI, just 3G .. Anyways, good site!
I read this paragraph completely on the topic of the comparison of most recent and earlier technologies,
it’s amazing article.
We’re a group of volunteers and starting a new scheme in our community.
Your site provided us with valuable info to work on. You’ve done a
formidable job and our whole community will be grateful to you.
What’s up colleagues, nice post and good urging commented at this place, I am really enjoying
by these.
Have you ever considered about including a little bit more than just your articles?
I mean, what you say is fundamental and all. Nevertheless imagine
if you added some great photos or videos to give
your posts more, „pop”! Your content is excellent but with images and
videos, this site could certainly be one of the very best in its field.
Awesome blog!
Hello! Do you know if they make any plugins to protect against hackers?
I’m kinda paranoid about losing everything I’ve worked hard on. Any
recommendations?
whoah this blog is fantastic i like studying your articles.
Keep up the good work! You know, lots of individuals are looking round for this information, you can help
them greatly.
Thanks for your marvelous posting! I genuinely enjoyed reading it, you are a great author.I will
make sure to bookmark your blog and will eventually come back in the future.
I want to encourage you to continue your great writing, have
a nice afternoon!
Hi I am so grateful I found your weblog, I really found you by accident, while I was looking on Askjeeve for something else, Anyways I am
here now and would just like to say thanks for a fantastic post and a all round
interesting blog (I also love the theme/design), I don’t have time to read it all at
the minute but I have book-marked it and also added in your RSS feeds, so when I have time I will be back
to read a lot more, Please do keep up the fantastic b.
Way cool! Some very valid points! I appreciate you writing this post plus the rest of
the website is also really good.
Its like you read my mind! You appear to know a lot about this,
like you wrote the book in it or something. I think that you can do with
a few pics to drive the message home a little bit, but other than that, this is fantastic blog.
A great read. I’ll certainly be back.
excellent submit, very informative. I’m wondering why the other experts of
this sector do not realize this. You must proceed your writing.
I’m sure, you have a huge readers’ base already!
I love what you guys are up too. This type of clever work and coverage!
Keep up the awesome works guys I’ve added you guys to my own blogroll.
Hi there! I just wanted to ask if you ever have any issues with
hackers? My last blog (wordpress) was hacked and I ended
up losing months of hard work due to no data backup.
Do you have any solutions to stop hackers?
Howdy very cool site!! Guy .. Beautiful .. Superb ..
I will bookmark your site and take the feeds also? I’m happy to
find a lot of useful info right here in the publish,
we want work out more strategies on this regard, thanks for sharing.
. . . . .
Do you mind if I quote a couple of your articles as long as I provide credit and sources back
to your weblog? My website is in the very same niche
as yours and my visitors would really benefit from some of the information you
present here. Please let me know if this alright with you.
Cheers!
Remarkable! Its genuinely remarkable article, I have
got much clear idea regarding from this post.
Inspiring quest there. What happened after? Thanks!
Wonderful blog! I found it while surfing around on Yahoo News.
Do you have any suggestions on how to get listed in Yahoo
News? I’ve been trying for a while but I never seem to get there!
Appreciate it
Wow that was strange. I just wrote an incredibly long comment but after I clicked submit my comment didn’t
show up. Grrrr… well I’m not writing all that over again. Anyhow, just wanted to say wonderful blog!
Someone essentially lend a hand to make severely posts I might state.
That is the first time I frequented your
website page and up to now? I amazed with the research you made to create this actual post amazing.
Fantastic task!
Oh my goodness! Incredible article dude! Thank you, However I am having issues with your RSS.
I don’t know the reason why I cannot subscribe to
it. Is there anybody else getting identical RSS
issues? Anyone that knows the answer can you kindly respond?
Thanx!!
Hi to all, how is the whole thing, I think every one is getting more from this website, and your views are
good in favor of new users.
Very nice post. I just stumbled upon your weblog and wanted to say that I’ve really enjoyed surfing
around your blog posts. In any case I’ll be subscribing to your
rss feed and I hope you write again soon!
Thanks for sharing your thoughts about famous civil engineers.
Regards