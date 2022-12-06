„Bugetul de stat pe 2023 va fi public cel mai probabil joi, după ședința Guvernului” – Anunțul făcut de autorități

Purtătorul de cuvânt al PNL, Ionuţ Stroe, a declarat la o televiziune de știri, despre bugetul de stat pe 2023 că va fi public cel mai probabil joi, după şedinţa Guvernului, el arătând că probabil într-o săptămână va trece prin comisia de buget şi prin plenurile reunite ale celor două Camere, astfel că va fi aprobat până în sărbători şi va intra în vigoare din prima zi a anului viitor.
”Bugetul va fi expus public cel mai probabil joi, după şedinţa Guvernului, ştiam că joi se va face. Construcia bugetară în momentul de faţă cuprinde un procent al investiţiilor record pentru România, este anul în care practic ne propunem repornirea motoarelor economiei romîneşti, la capacitate maximă, după atâtea crize prin care am trecut în ultimii ani”, a spus Ionuţ Stroe.
El a arătat că vor fi reconfirmate aceste creşteri ale investiţiilor, posibil să se ajungă la un procent de 7,4% anul viitor.
Despre o creştere economică de 3%, purtătorul de cuvânt al PNL a spus: ”Eu cred că va fi mai mare, nu pot să vă dau cifre”.
În privinţa calendarului adoptării bugetului, Ionuţ Stroe a afirmat că acesta va merge în Parlament, unde va sta în dezbatere parlamentară atât cât va fi nevoie.
”Probabil într-o săptămână va trece prin comisia de buget şi prin plenurile reunite ale celor două Camere şi vom avea buget la timp. (..) Va fi un buget care va funcţiona din prima zi a anului 2023”, a precizat Stroe.
