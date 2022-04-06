ARF consultă piața pentru introducerea trenurilor de mers cadenţat în jurul a 21 de mari orașe din România

Autoritatea pentru Reformă Feroviară (ARF) intenţionează să organizeze o procedură de achiziţie publică a serviciului care are ca obiect „Îmbunătăţirea mersului de tren prin introducerea trenurilor de mers cadenţat în jurul oraşelor mari din România”.
În acest sens, ARF a publicat pe SEAP un anunţ de consultare a pieţei, care are ca obiect obţinerea unei valori estimative pentru achiziţia acestui serviciu. Potrivit anunţului, se doreşte introducerea trenurilor de mers cadenţat în jurul oraşelor mari din România (21 oraşe, poli de dezvoltare şi poli de creştere) şi anume: Bucureşti, Cluj Napoca, Timişoara, Iaşi, Constanţa, Craiova, Braşov, Galaţi, Ploieşti, Oradea, Brăila, Arad, Piteşti, Sibiu, Bacău, Târgu Mureş, Baia Mare, Buzău, Botoşani, Satu Mare şi Râmnicu Vâlcea.
De asemenea, se urmăreşte asigurarea legăturilor feroviare între oraşele mari şi reşedinţele de judeţ apropiate (12 conexiuni), astfel: Călăraşi – Slobozia; Ploieşti – Bucureşti – Giurgiu; Timişoara – Arad; Deva – Alba Iulia – Sibiu; Satu Mare – Baia Mare; Botoşani – Suceava; Cluj Napoca – Târgu Mureş; Brăila – Galaţi; Iaşi – Vaslui; Craiova – Slatina; Bacău – Piatra Neamţ şi
Braşov – Sf. Gheorghe.
Implementarea proiectului se prevede a fi realizată în 12 luni, iar sursa de finanţare este bugetul de stat şi Programul Operaţional Transporturi (POT).
„Autoritatea pentru Reformă Feroviară are calitatea de beneficiar direct în cadrul POT, în condiţiile prevăzute în Ghidul solicitantului, pentru fondurile alocate sectorului de transport
feroviar. Finanţarea proiectului va fi asigurată din POT, iar cofinanţarea va fi asigurată de la bugetul de stat”, se spune în anunţ.
Data limită pentru transmiterea de propuneri ale operatorilor economici interesaţi în cadrul procesului de consultare este 27.04.2022, iar termenul limită până la care se desfăşoară procesul de consultare este 04.05.2022.
Sursa: Realitatea Financiara
