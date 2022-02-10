ANUNȚ îngrijorător din partea BNR! S-a MAJORAT dobânda cheie. Inflația va ajunge la un procent de 2 cifre

Consiliul de Administraţie al Băncii Naţionale a României a hotărât miercuri majorarea ratei dobânzii de politică monetară la nivelul de 2,5% pe an, de la 2% pe an, începând cu data de 10 februarie 2022, şi păstrarea controlului ferm asupra lichidităţii de pe piaţa monetară.
„Consiliul de Administraţie al Băncii Naţionale a României, întrunit în şedinţa de astăzi, 9 februarie 2022, a hotărât următoarele: majorarea ratei dobânzii de politică monetară la nivelul de 2,50 la sută pe an, de la 2,00 la sută pe an, începând cu data de 10 februarie 2022; majorarea ratei dobânzii pentru facilitatea de creditare (Lombard) la 3,50 la sută pe an, de la 3,00 la sută pe an şi creşterea ratei dobânzii la facilitatea de depozit la 1,50 la sută, de la 1,00 la sută pe an, începând cu data de 10 februarie 2022; păstrarea controlului ferm asupra lichidităţii de pe piaţa monetară; menţinerea nivelurilor actuale ale ratelor rezervelor minime obligatorii pentru pasivele în lei şi în valută ale instituţiilor de credit”, se precizează într-un comunicat al BNR .
Scenariul actual, întocmit pe baza datelor disponibile şi a reglementărilor în vigoare, evidenţiază o înrăutăţire considerabilă a perspectivei pe termen scurt a inflaţiei, sub impactul puternic al şocurilor pe partea ofertei, în principal al preţurilor la energie, în condiţiile în care traiectoria prognozată a dinamicii ei anuale cunoaşte o nouă revizuire substanţială în sens ascendent pe orizontul scurt de timp.
Astfel, rata anuală a inflaţiei este aşteptată să-şi accentueze semnificativ creşterea în trimestrul II 2022 şi să urce la un nivel de două cifre, în principal ca efect al unor majorări mult mai ample ale preţurilor gazelor naturale şi energiei electrice, ce se vor evidenţia pregnant după suspendarea în luna aprilie a schemelor de compensare aplicate pentru consumatorii casnici.
Totodată, ulterior, rata anuală a inflaţiei va descreşte probabil doar gradual, pe o traiectorie mult superioară celei prognozate anterior, dar va cunoaşte o ajustare descendentă relativ abruptă în prima parte a anului viitor şi va reintra în intervalul ţintei în trimestrul IV 2023, pe fondul unor efecte de bază ample, precum şi al valorilor mult mai joase ale excedentului de cerere agregată anticipate pe orizontul prognozei şi în scădere treptată de la mijlocul anului curent.
Schemele de compensare a preţurilor la energia electrică şi gazele naturale pentru populaţie prezumate a fi aplicate până în luna martie 2022 vor imprima un parcurs neuniform ratei anuale a inflaţiei pe orizontul apropiat de timp, aceasta fiind anticipată să scadă foarte uşor în intervalul ianuarie-martie, dar să consemneze un salt semnificativ în luna aprilie, odată cu revenirea preţurilor la nivelurile prevăzute în contracte.
Sursa: Realitatea Financiara
