ANPC, lovitură dură dată unui mare lanț de hypermarketuri. Magazinele ar putea fi închise timp de 6 luni. Care este poziția oficială a magazinului

Autoritatea Naţională pentru Protecţia Consumatorilor a propus închiderea a patru unităţi Auchan din Bucureşti – magazinele Auchan Titan, Vitan, Militari şi Berceni – pe o perioadă de cel mult şase luni, în urma abaterilor importante descoperite în urma unor controale desfăşurate luni.
Potrivit unui comunicat al Autorităţii Naţionale pentru Protecţia Consumatorilor, controalele întreprinse de echipe ale Comisariatului Regional pentru Protecţia Consumatorilor (CRPC) din Regiunea Bucureşti-Ilfov – coordonate de vicepreşedintele ANPC, Mihai Culeafă, directorul general al ANPC, Paul Anghel, şi comisarul şef al CRPC Bucureşti-Ilfov, Ionuţ Voevozeanu – în zonele alimentare ale magazinelor din marile lanţuri de hipermarketuri au continuat.
Astfel, în data de 1 noiembrie 2021, au fost efectuate verificări ale modului în care este respectată legislaţia în vigoare, în domeniu, la patru puncte de lucru din Capitală ale Auchan România (magazinele Auchan Titan, Vitan, Militari şi Berceni).
În urma controlului, au fost înregistrate abateri importante, care au dus la amenzi contravenţionale în valoare totală de 102.000 lei şi dispunerea unor măsuri complementare importante, printre care oprirea definitivă de la comercializare şi retragerea din consumul uman a tuturor produselor alimentare neconforme identificate în cele patru magazine şi propunerea de închidere pe o durată de cel mult 6 luni a tuturor celor patru unităţi.
Poziția oficială Auchan România
Confirmăm faptul că reprezentanți ai ANPC au derulat astăzi un control în câteva magazine. Autoritatea ne-a sesizat mai multe aspecte, diferite de la un magazin la altul, a căror remediere a fost dispusă imediat, fiind deja finalizată în cea mai mare măsură. Urmează să transmitem către OPC București, mâine dimineață, solicitările ce se impun în vederea redeschiderii către consumatori a zonelor supuse controlului din magazinele în cauză.
Toate magazinele noastre au sisteme de audit și control al calității, avem implementată respectarea standardelor ISO pentru managementul calității – fiecare hipermarket beneficiind și de un responsabil de calitate dedicat acestora – toate cu scopul de a răspunde cât mai bine prevederilor legale. De asemenea, magazinele noastre respectă măsurile pentru protecție sanitară împotriva Covid-19. Ne asigurăm clienții că vom crește și mai mult gradul de vigilență și control în această perioadă.
Sursa: Realitatea Financiara
