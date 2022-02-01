Alro Slatina, anunţ despre reluarea producţiei de aluminiu electrolitic. Ce se întâmplă din 2023

Alro anunță că managementul Companiei se concentrează pe găsirea de soluții pentru a restabili producția de aluminiu electrolitic la nivelul anului 2021, începând cu anul 2023, sub rezerva prețurilor la energie de pe piață.
„Căutăm în mod activ soluții pentru a asigura nevoile de energie pentru 2023 pentru toate cele cinci hale de electroliză și, astfel, să ne păstrăm caracteristica de integrare pe verticală a afacerii noastre, deoarece credem că integrarea va rămâne pe termen lung unul dintre principalele avantaje ale modelului nostru de afaceri”,a declarat Marian NĂSTASE, Președintele Consiliului de Administrație al ALRO.
„Pe baza estimărilor noastre actuale, costurile de repornire pentru fiecare hală de electroliză pot fi în intervalul 10-12 milioane USD, în funcție de prețurile materiilor prime la acel moment și de perioada scursă din momentul plasării lor în conservare”,a adăugat Marian NĂSTASE.
În 2022, Compania implementează planul de producție anunțat pentru a redimensiona producția de aluminiu electrolitic și de a lucra cu două din cinci hale de electroliză, luând în același timp măsurile tehnologice necesare pentru a permite o repornire rapidă și eficientă atunci când condițiile pieței de energie revin la un nivel sustenabil.
În plus, ALRO se concentrează pe menținerea numărului de angajați, în măsura maximă posibilă prin redistribuirea forței de muncă a Companiei, astfel încât să îi permită restabilirea producției de aluminiu electrolitic, în 2023, la nivelul anterior, într-o manieră lină și eficientă.
Pentru a atenua impactul asupra cifrei de afaceri a opririi temporare a producției celor trei hale de electroliză, ALRO cumpără în prezent metal primar rece de pe piață. În acest fel, Compania intenționează să mențină sau chiar să crească producția de produse prelucrate, în timp ce pentru produsele din aluminiu primar mai puțin profitabile, producția va fi ajustată. Astfel, managementul ALRO estimează că cifra de afaceri pentru 2022 se va menține cel puțin la nivelul din 2021, planul de producție adoptat fiind cea mai bună soluție pentru condițiile actuale de piață.
Sursa: Realitatea de Olt
Greetings from Florida! I’m bored to tears at work so I decided to
browse your website on my iphone during lunch break. I love the knowledge you
present here and can’t wait to take a look when I
get home. I’m shocked at how quick your blog loaded on my mobile ..
I’m not even using WIFI, just 3G .. Anyhow, excellent site!
Do you have a spam issue on this website; I also am a blogger, and I was curious about
your situation; we have created some nice practices and we are looking to trade strategies with others, be sure to
shoot me an email if interested.
kızılay escort
I am incessantly thought about this, regards for putting up.
It’s an remarkable paragraph in support of all the online users; they will take benefit from it
I am sure.
Hey! This post could not be written any better! Reading through
this post reminds me of my previous room mate! He always kept talking about this.
I will forward this write-up to him. Fairly certain he will have a good read.
Many thanks for sharing!
I have been surfing online more than three hours today, yet I never found any interesting article
like yours. It’s pretty worth enough for me. In my view, if all web owners and bloggers made good content
as you did, the net will be a lot more useful than ever before.
By the way, here is a link to very good site for earnings – https://happy-gambler.com/iron-man/
Hi there to every body, it’s my first pay a quick visit
of this webpage; this website includes remarkable and in fact excellent data for visitors.
Inspiring story there. What occurred after? Thanks!
I think this is among the most vital info for me.
And i am glad reading your article. But wanna remark on few general things, The website style is great, the articles is really excellent :
D. Good job, cheers
Greetings, There’s no doubt that your website could be
having browser compatibility issues. Whenever I look at your blog in Safari, it looks
fine however, when opening in IE, it has some
overlapping issues. I simply wanted to provide you with a quick heads up!
Other than that, excellent website!
My partner and I stumbled over here different website and thought I
should check things out. I like what I see
so now i am following you. Look forward to going over your web page
yet again.
You could certainly see your expertise in the work you write.
The sector hopes for more passionate writers like you who aren’t afraid to mention how they believe.
All the time follow your heart.
Hello, everything is going well here and ofcourse every one is
sharing data, that’s actually fine, keep up writing.
What i do not understood is in truth how you’re no longer
really a lot more well-preferred than you might be now.
You’re very intelligent. You recognize therefore considerably in relation to this topic, made me personally believe
it from numerous numerous angles. Its like men and women don’t seem to be fascinated except it is one thing to do
with Girl gaga! Your individual stuffs great. At all times deal with it up!
You actually make it seem so easy with your presentation but
I find this topic to be actually something that I think I would never understand.
It seems too complex and very broad for me. I am looking forward for your next post,
I will try to get the hang of it!
rektifikasyon
I’m curious to find out what blog platform you’re
utilizing? I’m having some small security issues with my latest website and I’d like to find something more risk-free.
Do you have any solutions?
Terrific work! This is the type of information that should be
shared across the internet. Shame on the seek engines for no longer positioning this submit higher!
Come on over and visit my website . Thank you =)