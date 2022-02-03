Aeroportul Brașov, operațional din noiembrie: autoritățile estimează peste 300.000 de pasageri în primul an de activitate

Din toamna acestui an, România va avea un nou aeroport internațional. Este vorba de aeroportul din Brașov, care a fost finalizat. Autoritățile locale spun că va deveni operațional începând cu data de 1 noiembrie 2022.
În primul an de activitate, pe aeroportul Internaţional Braşov–Ghimbav vor fi operate cinci destinaţii și este estimat un trafic de peste 300.000 de pasageri.
Cifrele sunt calculate în funcție de discuțiile pe care autoritățile le au cu operatorii aerieni. Este vorba de Tarom, Blue Air, WIZZ Air, Lufthansa, LOT, Turkish Airlines, El Al și Air Bucharest.
Aeroportul din Braşov este singurul din România care a fost construit de la zero în ultimii 50 de ani.
Sursa: Realitatea de Brasov
