Adrian Vasilescu, BNR: „Nu suntem în fața unei noutăți. Am avut inflație și de 300% în anii ’90”

Consilierul guvernatorului Mugur Isărescu spune că românii sunt obișnuiți cu perioade economice dure și crize economice mult mai mari decât actuala creștere a inflației. Adrian Vasilescu dă ca exemplu anii ’90, atunci când România a înregistrat valori record ale inflației, care au ajuns până la 300%.
„Ne așteaptă o iarnă grea, dar noi românii am trecut, de-a lungul anilor, prin vremuri mult mai grele. Trebuie, totuși, să vedem analiza corectă a acestei situații economice. Statele Unite ale Americii și Vestul Europei vorbesc de o inflație cum nu a mai fost de 40 de ani. În schimb, noi, în România, vorbim de inflații uriașe care au tot fost, în ultimii ani. Am avut inflații și de 300%, dacă ne aducem aminte, în anul 1993 sau de 150% ca cea din anul 1997. Acum, avem inflație de 13%. Nu suntem în fața unei noutăți. BNR face ce fac și alte bănci centrale precum Rezerva Federală a SUA sau Banca Centrală Europeană ori Banca Japoniei. Aceasta inflație este una de import. 80% din ea vine din import, iar 20% vine din confunzia creată de liberalizarea prețurilor pe piața de energie din România. Fiecare țară face cât o lasă bugetul să facă. Inflația nu se importă că vrem noi, ci este un flagel care a ocupat lumea, iar ea a venit peste noi, indiferent de că vrem noi sau nu. Dacă BNR va subvenționa inflația, atunci va veni DNA peste noi. Nu există nicio lege în România care să dea voie BNR să subvenționeze ceva. Iar băncile de stat au și ele anumite regului, nu sunt de capul lor.
Din 2021, arma cu care lucrează Banca Națională a României este dobânda de politică monetară. Anul acesta BNR a ridicat de 6 ori această dobanda și cred că a stopat o creștere a inflației ce ar fi putut ajunge la 30%.
Referitor la utilizarea rezervei BNR, aceasta este condiționată de lege, nu se poate atinge nimeni din țara asta, conform legii”, a declarat Adrian Vasilescu în emisiunea „Realitatea Zilei”.
Sursa: Realitatea Financiara
