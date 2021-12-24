Virgil Popescu: Facturile, plafonate până în martie. Furnizorii necinstiți vor fi AMENDAȚI. Prețurile din 2022 nu vor fi sigur ca în 2020

Ministrul Virgil Popescu a avertizat din nou furnizorii care încearcă să profite de necunoașterea românilor și să nu aplice compensările, impunând facturi uriașe în această perioadă. Ministrul Energiei a declarat că furnizorii necinstiți vor fi amendați. Popescu a explicat și cum se va proceda din luna martie în legătură cu compensarea dată de Guvern. În plus, ministrul Energiei a anunțat că prețurile nu vor crește atât de mult anul viitor, însă sigur nu vor mai fi la nivelul celor din primul an de pandemie sau ca în 2019. Toate declarațiile au fost făcute, în exclusivitate, joi seară, la „Legile puterii”, cu Alexandra Păcuraru.
Ce se întâmplă cu românii care nu au primit încă facturile
Despre românii care nu au primit încă facturile, Virgil Popescu spune că se va aplica bineinteles si compensarea.
„Am vorbit cu un mare furnizor astăzi și l-am intrebat de ce. Am avut niște sesizări, sunt in contact cu cetățenii, le cer să imi trimita facturi. Si a spus că am inceput sa emitem acum o săptămână, va fi asa cu mscrie la lege. Este adevărat că dacă le-au emis tarziu si oamenii vor plăti facturile mai târziu”, a spus Virgil Popescu.
Cât de mult se pot prelungi compensările la gaze și energie în 2022
Despre o posibilă prelungire a compensărilor până la sfârșitul anulu i2022, Virgil Popescu a spus că nu s-a evaluat încă și că se așteaptă prețul gazului, pentru că acesta va da si cel mai mare preț la energie.
„Mai vedem și în februarie. Abia a trecut o lună, să vedem că se calmează și pietele. Este in functie si de pretul gazului natural. Astazi, o veste buna, a scazut cu 20% pe toata bursele europene. Sa vedem cum evoluează. Pentu că prețul la gazul natural va da și prețul cel mai mare la energie electrică.Ne uitam foarte atent la tendintele din piata europeană, pentru că România este cuplată cu toate statele europene. Și vom evalua si vom lua cea mai buna decizie pentru români”, a precizat Virgil Popescu.
Cât de mari vor fi facturile din 2022
Întrebat la ce valori se vor ridica facturile din ianuarie, februarie, ministrul a spus că decizia Guvernului de a compensa este valabilă până în luna martie.
„Exact până în luna martie, inclusiv, compensarea va funcționa. În cursul lunii ianuarie evaluam cerințele pieței și vom vedea ce facem după martie. Dar până în martie inclusiv , compensarea la energie electrică și la gaze naturale va functiona. Practic, toți românii vor avea plafon la prețul energiei la 1 leu și la 370 de lei MW la gaze. Iar dacă se vor incadra în acel consum de 330 de kW pe lună pentu energie și 220 de metri cubi pe lună la gaze, vor primi un discount la energie de 291 de bani pentru energie și 33% din pretul gazului pentru gazele naturale. Până în martie, pentru această iarnă nu vorbim de nicio altă creștere, indiferent cât se duc prețurile în piață, cu volatilitatea prețului”, a explicat ministrul Energiei.
Virgil Popescu: Prețurile nu vor crește foarte mult în 2022, dar sigur nu vor mai fi cele din 2020 sau 2019
Ministrul Energiei susține că în 2022 nu vor crește prețurile de 3-4 ori peste prețul stabilit de lege, însă sigur nu vor mai fi prețurile din 2020 sau chiar din 2019.
„Dacă vedem piața spot, a zile iurmătoare, care in această iarnă este foarte volatilă, marcată de pretul gazului, putem spune ca vor fi mai mari preturile. Dar ma uit si la preturile care se vand la contractele pe anul viitor, pe un an – doi, si spun că NU se puune problema de creteri la asemenea preturi.
Dar este cert că nu ne vom mai întâlni cu prețurile din 2020, an de pandemie, de lockdown, cu prețuri foarte mici. Nici cu preturile din 2019”, a concluzionat Virgil Popescu, în intervenția de joi seară, la Legile puterii, cu Alexandra Păcuraru.
Legat de cazul de la Bihor, unde furnizorul de gaze nu a compensat facturile consumatorilor, ministrul Energiei, Virgil Popescu, a precizat că „pot fi abuzuri ale furnizorilor care să se bazeze pe necunoașterea oamenilor să zică <<lasă, merge și așa>> mai vedem in decembrie, ianuarie, recuperam si incaseaza niste bani nemeritați de la români. Or, dacă Guvernul si-a asumat ca plateste diferent intre tarfiul real și cât trebuie să plătească cetățeanul, atunci am pretenția ca și firmele să fie corecte, cinstite în întocmirea facturilor și să vină la decont cu diferențele. Evident, să le justfice. pentru că-și vor primi banii. Sunt la Ministerul Energiei. Ministerul de Finanțe ne-a pus linie specială pentru această compensare, deci nu au de ce să le fie teamă”.
„Dar, dacă nu sunt corecți, încă un avertisment vreau să dau: Vom reacționa rapid, vor plăti și amendă și vor fi obligați să refacă facturile conform legii, cu toate discount-urile, compensările, plafonările di nlege”, a adăugat Virgil Popescu.
Sursa: Realitatea de Bucuresti
