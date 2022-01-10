Virgil Popescu deschide noul sezon la „Legile Puterii”. Luni, la 20:50, cu Alexandra Păcuraru

Ministrul Energiei, Virgil Popescu deschide anul la emisiunea Legile Puterii, de la 20.50. Alexandra Păcuraru a pregătit o ediție de incendiară în care veți afla răspunsuri la cele mai arzătoare probleme ale acestei perioade. Ce se întâmplă cu facturile dumneavoastră? Cât vor mai continua scumpirile și ce este de făcut pentru a plăti mai puțin?
Ministrul Energiei vă explică în direct ce trebuie să faceți pentru a nu mai fi furați de furnizori. Se închid motoarele economiei din cauza exploziei prețurilor la curent și gaze?
Cum va fi oprită hoția din Energie si ce măsuri pregătește chiar acum Guvernul pentru a stopa jaful din buzunarele dumneavoastră? Cine vrea să stingă lumina în casele românilor?
Aflați răspunsul la aceste întrebări luni, de la 20:50, chiar de la omul momentului,Virgil Popescu. Ministrul Energiei iese la tablă și va face calcule în direct despre facturile noastre. Nu ratați Legile Puterii, cu Alexandra Păcuraru, luni, de la ora 20:50.
Sursa: Realitatea Financiara
