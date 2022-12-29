Veste bună pentru românii care merg cu mașina în Bulgaria. Se reduce preţul vinietelor electronice pentru o parte din mijloacele de transport

De către
Realitatea Financiara
-

Ministerul Afacerilor Externe îi informează pe românii care călătoresc sau tranzitează Bulgaria că, începând cu 1 ianuarie 2023, se vor ieftini cu 10% vinietele electronice pentru mijloacele de transport cu masa totală de până la 3,5 tone (inclusiv).

Astfel, cuantumul taxelor vinietelor electronice va fi următorul: vinietă electronică cu valabilitate de 1 an: 87 leva; vinietă electronică cu valabilitate de 3 luni: 48 leva; vinietă electronică cu valabilitate de 1 lună: 27 leva; vinietă electronică cu valabilitate de 1 săptămână: 13 leva; vinietă electronică cu valabilitate pentru un week-end: 9 leva.

MAE precizează că este importantă, în acest context, achiziţionarea din timp a vinietelor electronice şi achitarea taxelor de drum tip TOLL pentru folosirea infrastructurii rutiere publice din Bulgaria, în conformitate cu legislaţia în vigoare.

Toţi cei interesaţi, persoane fizice şi companii de transport, pot obţine informaţii relevante privind vinieta electronică şi taxele de drum tip TOLL la adresa www.bgtoll.bg/ro, privind situaţia traficului prin punctele de trecere a frontierei bulgare – www.mvr.bg/gdgp, dar şi privind starea actuală a drumurilor – pe aplicaţia gratuită LIMA www.lima.api.bg, pe pagina de internet a Agenţiei „Infrastructura Rutieră” – www.api.bg şi la numărul de telefon 070013020, accesibil în regim non-stop.

Informaţii despre regimul vamal la intrarea în Bulgaria dinspre Turcia se pot obţine pe site-ul www.mae.ro/travel-conditions/3677 (Condiţii de călătorie în Bulgaria, titlul Reglementări vamale) şi pe site-ul Agenţiei „Vămi” din Bulgaria – www.customs.bg/wps/portal/agency-en/home/info-citizens.

De asemenea, cei interesaţi pot găsi date despre starea vremii în Bulgaria pe www.weather.bg.

Cetăţenii români pot solicita asistenţă consulară la numerele de telefon ale Ambasadei României la Sofia: +35929712858 şi +35929733510, apelurile fiind redirecţionate către Centrul de Contact şi Suport al Cetăţenilor Români din Străinătate (CCSCRS) şi preluate de către operatorii Call Center în regim de permanenţă. De asemenea, cetăţenii români care se confruntă cu o situaţie dificilă, specială, cu caracter de urgenţă, au la dispoziţie telefonul de permanenţă al misiunii diplomatice a României în Republica Bulgaria: +359879440758.

Ministerul Afacerilor Externe recomandă consultarea paginilor web http://sofia.mae.ro, https://ec.europa.eu/consularprotection/content/travel-advice_rowww.mae.ro şi aminteşte că cetăţenii români care călătoresc în străinătate au la dispoziţie aplicaţia „Călătoreşte în siguranţă” (http://www.mae.ro/app_cs), cu informaţii şi sfaturi de călători

