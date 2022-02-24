Ucraina, bombardată în toate orașele mari – Vladimir Putin a ordonat invazia militară a țării

Preşedintele rus Vladimir Putin a anunţat joi o operaţiune militară în Ucraina pentru a apăra separatiştii din regiunea Donbas, situată în estul ţării, informează AFP şi Reuters. Mai multe explozii au început să se audă în orașele ucrainene Kiev, Harkov sau Odesa, precum și în estul țării. Operațiunea militară a Rusiei este una complexă, cu atacuri de artilerie, aeriene și de pe mare, potrivit realitatea.net
Liderul de la Kremlin a cerut armatei ucrainene „să depună armele” şi a promis să contracareze orice interferenţă străină în operaţiunea rusă în Ucraina.
Din punctul său de vedere, acţiunile Rusiei reprezintă auto-apărare în faţa ameninţărilor şi a unor probleme mai mari decât cele actuale.
Doi reporteri, Reuters şi Fox News, au auzit o serie de zgomote îndepărtate puternice, asemănătoare cu tiruri de artileriei în Kiev la primele ore ale dimineţii de joi, la câteva minute după ce preşedintele Vladimir Putin a declarat că a autorizat o operaţiune armată specială în Ucraina
„Am luat decizia pentru o operaţiune militară”, a spus Vladimir Putin într-o declaraţie surpriză la televizor, cu puţin timp înaintea orei 03:00 GMT.
La această oră, președintele Ucrainei, Volodimir Zelenski, și omologul său american, Joe Biden, poartă o discuție telefonică.
Focuri de armă au fost auzite joi în apropierea aeroportului Boryspil din Kiev, precum şi mai multe explozii în alte locuri din capitala ucraineană, la scurt timp după ce Rusia a anunţat o operaţiune militară în Ucraina, a informat agenţia de ştiri Interfax, citând presa locală, transmite Reuters.
Vladimir Putin a indicat că responsabilitatea pentru orice vărsare de sânge va fi pe conştiinţa regimului ucrainean, iar răspunsul va fi instantaneu dacă cineva încearcă să confrunte Rusia.
Preşedintele Rusiei s-a adresat militarilor ucraineni spunându-le că părinţii şi bunicii lor nu au luptat „pentru ca voi să puteţi ajuta neo-naziştii”. El a adăugat că doreşte să încerce să demilitarizeze şi să „de-nazifice” Ucraina.
