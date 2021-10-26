Turcan anunță schimbări în Legea salarizării – Guvernul va modifica și Legea PENSIILOR

Autoritățile fac primul pas în reformarea sistemului de salarizare și pensii. De data aceasta, politicienii cer ajutorul specialiștilor pentru modificarea celor două legi. Ministerul Muncii a scos la licitație un contract de 24 de milioane de lei pentru consultanță în sistemul de salarizare și pensii.
Ministerul Muncii șI Protecției Sociale a scos la licitație in SICAP un contract de 24 de milioane lei pentru consultanță în privința reformei sistemului de salarizare publică și schimbarea legii în ceea ce privește pensiile. Schimbarea acestor legi care vizează direct circa 7 milioane de români este asumată de statul român, prin PNRR, în fața UE, și va presupune eliminarea unor inechități și discrepanțe. Printre acestea, eliminarea sau plafonarea unor sporuri, corelarea strictă a pensiei cu contributivitatea și eliminarea discrepanțelor de gen. Modelul va fi luat din afară, de la alte state din UE mai avansate decât noi, o spune clar ministrul Muncii Raluca Turcan.
„Guvernul solicită consultanță din partea unei instituții specializate, cu experiență și practică în găsirea de soluții INTEGRATE ȘI APLICABILE, funcționale în alte țări și care pot fi adaptate și în sistemul de salarizare din România. După multe încercări de a crea un sistem unitar de salarizare, avem nevoie de instituții cu experiență în implementarea de reforme în context internațional, care să sprijine Guvernul astfel încât să abordeze reforma salarizării în mod echitabil, sustenabil și incluziv”, precizează, pentru Economedia.ro, ministrul Muncii, Raluca Turcan.
Sursa: Realitatea Din PNL
