Tot mai mulți români investesc în piețele de capital – Cum îți poți asigura o pensie decentă din banii tăi

Majoritatea celor au ieșit în ultima vreme la pensie au avut un șoc puternic: s-au trezit că venitul lunar a scăzut brusc de 3 ori. Mulți însă au calculat din timp acest moment și au pus bani deoparte. Cum poți să răzbați într-o perioadă de criză, când toate prețurile cresc, iar veniturile riscă să scadă a fost una dintre temele emisiunii Realitatea Financiară 2022 care a reunit cei mai importanți decidenți de pe piețele financiare din România.
„Cea mai bună pensie pe care ți-o poți singur face de acum este să începi să cumperi titluri la care nu îți trebuie multă educație financiară”, consideră Petrișor Peiu.
„Dacă vorbim de retragerea din viața activă, care nu înseamnă neapărat pensionare, pentru că sunt oameni care vor să se retragă, să nu mai fie dependenți de salariu chiar mai devreme de 65 de ani, la fel, avem nevoie să punem banii aceștia să lucreze. Uitându-ne în ansamblu, nu putem să spunem că avem nevoie doar de bursă. Adică trebuie să ne țină stomacul ca să spunem că avem nevoie doar de bursă și riscăm să ieșim din piață în momente destul de proaste”, a spus Răzvan Szilagy – CEO Raiffeisen, în emisiunea Realitatea Financiară.
„Riscul de la bursă e pe termen scurt. Pe termen lung este profitabilă. La bursă sunt companii profitabile. Altfel nu sunt acceptate dacă o companie, an după an, ajunge să aibă pierderi”, potrivit lui Mihai Purcărea.
Cei mai mari jucători de pe piața de capital spun că nu doar investitorii au de câștigat după ce au investit pe bursă ci și companiile care sunt listate la bursă.
„Eu m-am simțit în siguranță, listat fiind pe piața de capital. Pentru că, în acest fel sunt puțini care reușesc să facă altminteri, sau să facă privatizări cum s-au întâmplat în ultimii 20-25 de ani. Dar, de ce să nu spun, nici nu au fost multe minți luminate care să privească spre piața de capital ca spre o metodă reușită de privatizare a capitalului românesc”, a spus Ioan Nani, director general al Antibiotice Iaşi.
„Listarea la bursă reprezintă o alternativă foarte bună pentru acești oameni de a accesa capital de care au nevoie pentru a realiza investiții ulterioare. Pe piața americană, dovada succesului unei companii este aceea de a fi listată la bursă”, a declarat Călin Meteș, director General adjunct Investiții în cadrul unei companii internaționale.
Reprezentanții ASF trag și un semnal de alarmă: digitalizarea a simplificat extrem de mult crearea unui cont de tranzacționare dar, în ultima perioadă au apărut și aplicații nesigure, în special din străinătate, care nu sunt sub controlul autorităților financiare din România.
Sursa: Realitatea Financiara
