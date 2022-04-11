  Sorin Grindeanu: Portul Constanța a devenit cel mai important port la Marea Neagră! Fluxul de mărfuri transportate a crescut de la declanșarea conflictului din Ucraina

De către
Realitatea Financiara
-

 

„Fluxul de mărfuri transportate a crescut constant de la declanșarea conflictului din Ucraina iar România are șansă de a valorifica inclusiv potențialul feroviar al portului. Am abordat această oportunitate în discuțiile dintre delegația română condusă de Președintele Camerei Deputaților, Marcel Ciolacu și delegația americană condusă de Kevin McCarthy, liderul minorității Republicane din Camera Reprezentanților, a scris ministrul pe Facebook.

Imagine

În circumstanțele actuale, consolidarea conectivității dintre nordul și sudul Flancului Estic al NATO reprezintă un element critic în fortificarea poziției aliate de apărare.

“Ne dorim să cooperăm strâns pentru a avansa implementarea proiectelor prioritare de infrastructură, de interes comun și de importanță strategică, în special Rail2Sea (calea ferată între Portul Constanța și portul polonez Gdansk) și Via Carpathia.

Foarte important pentru România este să avanseze implementarea Rail2Sea și Via Carpathia, cu implicarea financiară a SUA, inclusiv ca și contrapondere la încercările Rusiei și Chinei de a-și spori influența politică și economică prin investiții în infrastructura critică.”menționează Sorin Grindeanu.

 

Sursa: Realitatea de Constanta

