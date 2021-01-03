Scumpirile din 2021, prețurile ar putea EXPLODA. Ce spune Valeriu Tabără, fost ministru al Agriculturii, despre creșterea prețurilor la produsele de bază

Seceta de anul trecut creste prețurile la raft. Marii fermieri preconizează că preţurile la pâine şi carne vor creşte în momentul în care marii procesatori vor fi nevoiţi, la rândul lor, să achiziţioneze materie primă cu sume mult mai mari decât până acum. Este practic, un lanţ, determinat de producţiile foarte mici la cereale înregistrate în acest an, seceta fiind principala cauză, relatează Realitatea PLUS.

Fost ministru al Agriculturii, Valeriu Tabără, a declarat, astăzi, într-o interveție telefonică la Realitatea PLUS, că nu poate estima cu cât vor crește prețurile în perioada următoare, subliniind însă că ceea ce este imbucurator este ca pe intreg teritoriu tarii conditiile de productie sunt ameliorate, fapt ce ne sugerează că cel puțin în cazul produselor de bază „nu se va merge pe o creștere exagerată”.

„Mi-e greu sa spun cu cat vor creste preturile pentru ca nivelul productiilor de anul trecut isi vor spune cuvantul intr-o oarecare masura. Ceea ce este imbucurator la aceasta data e ca pe intreg teritoriu tarii conditiile de productie sunt ameliorate si asta da o speranta ca nu se va merge spre o crestere exagerata, mai ales la principalele produse, cum ar fi cazul cazul painii”, a afirmat Tabara.

Exceptie ar putea face, spune fostul ministru al Agriculturii, produsele de import, cum ar fi carnea, produsele lactate: „In tara cred ca cresterea preturilor nu va fi una exagerata, cel putin, in cazul painii, daca sunt probleme stric legate de productie. Daca sunt probleme legate de energie, care pot sa intervina pe parcurs, sigur ca se vor regasi in pretul produselor”.

Intrebat daca romanii vor fi mai cumpatati anul acesta, fostul ministru a afirmat ca, crede ca se va intra „intr-un tip de piata normala”. „Cel putin pana la aceasta data, anul 2021 nu este unul rau si exista predictii optimiste legate de productie”, a mai spus Tabara.

Fostul ministru a recunoscut ca 2020 a fost un an extrem de greu pentru agricultori si asta, in principal, din cauza secetei: „E prima data cand s-au dat astfel de ajutoare (din partea statului – n.r.), parte din ele, nu la nivelul pierderilor. (…) Si la aceasta data inca cantitatea de apa din sol nu este suficienta in anumite regiuni ale tarii, dar e multumitoare comparativ cu perioada in care ne aflam. Sa vedem cum vor decurge conditiile climatice in continuare, si in special in ceea ce priveste aprovizionarea cu apa a solului, dar ingrijorator este si timpul acesta extrem de nefavorabil pentru agricultura. Temepartura e ridicata si nu sunt excluse socuri termice care sa afecteze plantele”.

Sursa: Realitatea Financiara