Scumpirile din 2021, prețurile ar putea EXPLODA. Ce spune Valeriu Tabără, fost ministru al Agriculturii, despre creșterea prețurilor la produsele de bază

Seceta de anul trecut creste prețurile la raft. Marii fermieri preconizează că preţurile la pâine şi carne vor creşte în momentul în care marii procesatori vor fi nevoiţi, la rândul lor, să achiziţioneze materie primă cu sume mult mai mari decât până acum. Este practic, un lanţ, determinat de producţiile foarte mici la cereale înregistrate în acest an, seceta fiind principala cauză, relatează Realitatea PLUS.
Fost ministru al Agriculturii, Valeriu Tabără, a declarat, astăzi, într-o interveție telefonică la Realitatea PLUS, că nu poate estima cu cât vor crește prețurile în perioada următoare, subliniind însă că ceea ce este imbucurator este ca pe intreg teritoriu tarii conditiile de productie sunt ameliorate, fapt ce ne sugerează că cel puțin în cazul produselor de bază „nu se va merge pe o creștere exagerată”.
„Mi-e greu sa spun cu cat vor creste preturile pentru ca nivelul productiilor de anul trecut isi vor spune cuvantul intr-o oarecare masura. Ceea ce este imbucurator la aceasta data e ca pe intreg teritoriu tarii conditiile de productie sunt ameliorate si asta da o speranta ca nu se va merge spre o crestere exagerata, mai ales la principalele produse, cum ar fi cazul cazul painii”, a afirmat Tabara.
Exceptie ar putea face, spune fostul ministru al Agriculturii, produsele de import, cum ar fi carnea, produsele lactate: „In tara cred ca cresterea preturilor nu va fi una exagerata, cel putin, in cazul painii, daca sunt probleme stric legate de productie. Daca sunt probleme legate de energie, care pot sa intervina pe parcurs, sigur ca se vor regasi in pretul produselor”.
Intrebat daca romanii vor fi mai cumpatati anul acesta, fostul ministru a afirmat ca, crede ca se va intra „intr-un tip de piata normala”. „Cel putin pana la aceasta data, anul 2021 nu este unul rau si exista predictii optimiste legate de productie”, a mai spus Tabara.
Fostul ministru a recunoscut ca 2020 a fost un an extrem de greu pentru agricultori si asta, in principal, din cauza secetei: „E prima data cand s-au dat astfel de ajutoare (din partea statului – n.r.), parte din ele, nu la nivelul pierderilor. (…) Si la aceasta data inca cantitatea de apa din sol nu este suficienta in anumite regiuni ale tarii, dar e multumitoare comparativ cu perioada in care ne aflam. Sa vedem cum vor decurge conditiile climatice in continuare, si in special in ceea ce priveste aprovizionarea cu apa a solului, dar ingrijorator este si timpul acesta extrem de nefavorabil pentru agricultura. Temepartura e ridicata si nu sunt excluse socuri termice care sa afecteze plantele”.
Sursa: Realitatea Financiara
With this in thoughts, consider when buyers would require your services.
I’d like to find ouut more? I’d care to find out
some additional information.
website
My brother suggested I might like this web site.
He was totally right. This post actually made my day.
You can not imagine just how much time I had spent for this info!
Thanks!
It’s remarkable to pay a visit this web site and reading
the views of all colleagues on the topic of this piece of writing, while I
am also eager of getting knowledge.
Very soon this site will be famous among all blog people, due to it’s good posts
Hey there! I simply wish to give you a huge thumbs
up for the excellent info you have here on this post.
I am coming back to your blog for more soon.
Hi there Dear, are you really visiting this website on a regular basis,
if so afterward you will definitely get nice experience.
Excellent blog! Do you have any hints for aspiring writers?
I’m hoping to start my own blog soon but I’m a little lost on everything.
Would you suggest starting with a free platform like WordPress or go for
a paid option? There are so many choices out there that I’m totally overwhelmed ..
Any suggestions? Thank you!
Great web site you have got here.. It’s difficult to find good quality writing like yours nowadays.
I truly appreciate individuals like you! Take care!!
Awesome blog! Do you have any recommendations for aspiring writers?
I’m planning to start my own site soon but I’m a little lost on everything.
Would you advise starting with a free platform like WordPress or go
for a paid option? There are so many choices out there that I’m completely confused ..
Any tips? Bless you!
Hey There. I found your blog using msn. This is a really well written article.
I will make sure to bookmark it and come back to read more of your useful information. Thanks for the
post. I will definitely comeback.
I don’t know if it’s just me or if perhaps everyone else encountering problems with your website.
It appears like some of the written text on your content are running off
the screen. Can someone else please comment and let me know if this is happening to them too?
This might be a problem with my browser because I’ve had this happen before.
Thank you
I am curious to find out what blog system you have been utilizing?
I’m having some minor security problems with my latest
website and I would like to find something more secure.
Do you have any recommendations?
Great blog! Do you have any tips for aspiring writers? I’m planning
to start my own website soon but I’m a little lost
on everything. Would you advise starting with a free platform
like WordPress or go for a paid option? There are so many choices out there that I’m completely overwhelmed ..
Any tips? Bless you!
Hi! Do you know if they make any plugins
to help with SEO? I’m trying to get my blog to rank for some targeted keywords but I’m not
seeing very good success. If you know of any please share.
Thank you!
It’s appropriate time to make some plans for the future and it’s
time to be happy. I’ve read this post and if I could I want to
suggest you few interesting things or tips. Maybe you could write next articles referring to this article.
I want to read even more things about it!
Hi there, just wanted to tell you, I enjoyed this article.
It was inspiring. Keep on posting!
certainly like your web-site however you have to
check the spelling on quite a few of your posts.
Several of them are rife with spelling issues and I to find
it very troublesome to tell the truth nevertheless I’ll surely come back again.
Hi there mates, how is everything, and what you desire to say about this paragraph,
in my view its genuinely remarkable in favor of me.
It’s fantastic that you are getting thoughts from this post
as well as from our discussion made at this place.
I am genuinely glad to read this webpage posts which carries lots of helpful information, thanks for providing these
kinds of information.
It’s going to be end of mine day, except before end I am
reading this fantastic paragraph to improve my know-how.
Hi everyone, it’s my first go to see at this site, and piece
of writing is actually fruitful in support of me, keep
up posting such articles or reviews.
Heya i’m for the primary time here. I came across
this board and I to find It really helpful & it helped me out
a lot. I’m hoping to offer something again and help
others such as you aided me.
Hi, i think that i saw you visited my weblog so i came to “return the favor”.I am trying
to find things to enhance my web site!I suppose
its ok to use some of your ideas!!
It’s not my first time to visit this website, i am visiting this website dailly and take nice information from here every day.
Everything is very open with a really clear description of the issues.
It was truly informative. Your site is useful.
Many thanks for sharing!
You ought to take part in a contest for one of
the greatest blogs on the web. I will recommend this blog!
whoah this weblog is great i love studying your posts.
Stay up the great work! You understand, a lot of individuals are looking
around for this information, you could help them greatly.
It’s vry simple to find out any toipic on net as compared tto books, as I found this paragraph at this web page.
website
What’s up to all, it’s really a fastidious for me to pay a visit this web site, it includes useful Information.
my web site :: male hair loss forums
This site was… how do I say it? Relevant!! Finally I’ve found something
that helped me. Thank you!
Thank you for every other informative website.
Where else could I get that kind of info written in such a perfect
method? I have a mission that I am just now running on, and I have been on the look out for such info.
I’m not sure why but this web site is loading very slow for me.
Is anyone else having this issue or is it a problem on my end?
I’ll check back later on and see if the problem still exists.
Way cool! Some very valid points! I appreciate you penning
this write-up and also the rest of the website is very good.
I know this if off topic but I’m looking into starting my own weblog and was wondering what all is needed to get setup?
I’m assuming having a blog like yours would cost a pretty penny?
I’m not very internet savvy so I’m not 100% certain. Any tips or
advice would be greatly appreciated. Cheers
Thanks for sharing your thoughts on phillips527.dt1g5426.com/p/1.
Regards
I have read so many posts about the blogger lovers except
this paragraph is really a fastidious paragraph, keep it up.
Thanks , I have recently been looking for information approximately this topic for
ages and yours is the greatest I have found out till now.
But, what about the bottom line? Are you positive concerning the supply?
Wow, awesome blog format! How lengthy have you been running a blog for?
you made blogging glance easy. The whole glance of your web site is magnificent, as well as the content material!
I’m not that much of a online reader to be honest but your sites
really nice, keep it up! I’ll go ahead and bookmark your website to come back
down the road. Many thanks
You actually make it appear so easy with your presentation but I
in finding this topic to be actually something that I believe I’d never understand.
It sort of feels too complex and extremely large
for me. I am having a look forward to your subsequent submit, I will attempt to get the cling of
it!
Hi, I do believe this is an excellent website. I stumbledupon it 😉 I
am going to revisit once again since I book marked it.
Money and freedom is the best way to change, may you be rich and continue to guide others.
Thank you for sharing your info. I truly appreciate your efforts and I will be
waiting for your next post thank you once again.
Hi there! I’m at work surfing around your blog from my new apple iphone!
Just wanted to say I love reading your blog and look forward to all
your posts! Keep up the fantastic work!
This is my first time go to see at here and i am in fact
impressed to read everthing at alone place.
Excellent way of telling, and pleasant article to obtain facts about my
presentation subject matter, which i am going to deliver in school.
I am truly thankful to the owner of this site who has shared
this enormous post at at this place.
Thanks very interesting blog!
Awesome! Its in fact awesome post, I have got much clear idea regarding from this paragraph.
Does your blog have a contact page? I’m having a tough time locating it but, I’d like to shoot you an email.
I’ve got some ideas for your blog you might be interested in hearing.
Either way, great site and I look forward to seeing it grow over time.
Hello to all, for the reason that I am genuinely
eager of reading this web site’s post to be updated on a regular basis.
It consists of nice data.
Hey would you mind stating which blog platform you’re using?
I’m going to start my own blog in the near future but I’m having a hard time
making a decision between BlogEngine/Wordpress/B2evolution and Drupal.
The reason I ask is because your design seems different then most blogs and I’m looking
for something unique. P.S My apologies for being off-topic but I had to
ask!
This blog was… how do I say it? Relevant!! Finally I have found something that helped me.
Kudos!
What’s up, everything is going well here and ofcourse every one is sharing data, that’s in fact fine, keep up writing.
Does your website have a contact page? I’m having problems locating it but,
I’d like to shoot you an email. I’ve got some ideas for
your blog you might be interested in hearing. Either way,
great site and I look forward to seeing it expand over time.
I am genuinely glad to read this website posts which carries lots of valuable
information, thanks for providing such data.
Hello, i believe that i noticed you visited my site thus i came to return the prefer?.I’m trying to find things to improve my site!I guess its good enough to make use of a few of your ideas!!
Thanks for a marvelous posting! I really enjoyed reading
it, you will be a great author. I will always bookmark your blog and may come back very soon. I want to encourage
that you continue your great job, have a nice morning!
Link exchange is nothing else however it is only placing
the other person’s website link on your page at appropriate place and other person will also do same
in support of you.
Hi there just wanted to give you a quick heads up.
The words in your content seem to be running off the
screen in Chrome. I’m not sure if this is a format issue or something
to do with internet browser compatibility but I figured I’d post to let
you know. The style and design look great though! Hope you
get the problem solved soon. Many thanks
This is very interesting, You’re a very skilled blogger. I have joined your feed and look
forward to seeking more of your great post. Also, I have shared your
website in my social networks!
Review my site :: 메이저사이트 (¸ÔĆ˘)
Wonderful blog you have here but I was curious if you knew of any user
discussion forums that cover the same topics talked about in this article?
I’d really like to be a part of group where I can get opinions from other experienced individuals that share the same interest.
If you have any suggestions, please let me know.
Many thanks!
I’m gone too convey my little brother, that hee shohld also pay a
quick visit this web site on regular basis to get updated from most up-to-date gossip.
My web site … freee singing lessons miranda sings (Van)
If some one desires expert view on the topic of running a blog after that i propose him/her to
pay a quick visit this weblog, Keep up the fastidious job.
I have been exploring for a little bit for any high quality articles or blog posts in this kind of space .
Exploring in Yahoo I finally stumbled upon this site.
Reading this info So i’m happy to show that I’ve an incredibly
excellent uncanny feeling I came upon exactly what I needed.
I most for sure will make certain to do not forget this website and give it a look regularly.
Pretty part of content. I simply stumbled upon your weblog and in accession capital to say that I get in fact enjoyed account
your weblog posts. Any way I will be subscribing to your feeds and even I achievement you get right of
entry to consistently rapidly.