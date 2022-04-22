Scandalul vaccinurilor. Lucian Duță: „Vor fi aruncate la gunoi, că nu fac față actualelor versiuni Covid. România rămâne cu o pagubă de 1 miliard de euro”

Fostul șef al Casei De Asigurări de Sănătate, Lucian Duță, consideră că dosarul vaccinurilor nu va duce la niciun final, iar România rămâne cu paguba de 1 miliard de euro. Mai mult, vaccinurile care vor veni în 2022 și în 2023 sunt total ineficiente împotriva noilor variante Covid, deci vor fi aruncate la gunoi.
„Aceste vaccinuri pe care le avem acum sunt absolut ineficiente împotriova actualelor variante Covid. Am spus de acum 6 luni de cele 110 milioane de doze cumpărate de stat. Contractul a fost semnat de fostul ministru al Sănătății, Nelu Tătaru, fără vreo procedură, fără să aibă buget, iar nouă ne-au venit doar facturi, despre care nimeni nu știa nimic. Deci, ori a fost imcompetență, ori slugărnicie față de Uniunea europeană, ori este vorba de acte de corupție mjoră, pentru că vorbim de 1 miliard de euro.
Nu se mai aude nimic de dosarul Unifarm. Avem de-a face cu o acțiune politică, iar dacă nu ne uităm la lucrurile cu adevărat importantă cum e legea off shore sau cloud guvernamental, unde SRI o să aibă acces la toate datele românilor. Este o minciună acest dosar, sunt bani pierduți, vaccinurile care vin acum și pe viitor se vor arunca la gunoi. E pe modelul afacerii Bechtel, nu s-a întâmplat nimic cu vinovații”, a declarat Lucian Duță în emisiunea „Culisele Statului Paralel”.
Great delivery. Outstanding arguments. Keep up the great work.
I really love your website.. Very nice colors &
theme. Did you build this web site yourself? Please reply
back as I’m planning to create my own personal website and
would like to learn where you got this from or what the
theme is called. Kudos!
Appreciate the recommendation. Let me try it out.
Thank you for the auspicious writeup. It in truth was once a leisure
account it. Glance advanced to more brought agreeable from you!
By the way, how could we be in contact?
That is very fascinating, You’re a very skilled blogger.
I have joined your rss feed and sit up for searching for
extra of your wonderful post. Also, I have shared your web site in my social
networks
Pretty! This was a really wonderful post. Thanks
for supplying these details.
Have you ever thought about including a little bit more than just your articles?
I mean, what you say is important and all. But imagine if you added some great photos or
videos to give your posts more, „pop”! Your content is excellent but with pics and video
clips, this website could certainly be one of the very best in its field.
Superb blog!
I am regular visitor, how are you everybody? This post posted at this web site is actually nice.
I’m really loving the theme/design of your website. Do you ever run into any web browser compatibility problems?
A few of my blog audience have complained about my site not operating correctly in Explorer but looks great in Firefox.
Do you have any solutions to help fix this issue?
Hmm is anyone else experiencing problems with the images on this blog loading?
I’m trying to figure out if its a problem on my end or if it’s the blog.
Any feed-back would be greatly appreciated.
Every weekend i used to go to see this web site, for the reason that i wish for enjoyment, as
this this site conations really nice funny data too.
Hello there! I know this is kind of off topic but I was wondering if you knew where I could find a captcha plugin for my
comment form? I’m using the same blog platform as yours
and I’m having trouble finding one? Thanks a lot!
It’s remarkable to visit this site and reading the views of all mates
regarding this post, while I am also eager of getting familiarity.
You really make it seem so easy with your presentation but I
find this matter to be actually something that I think I
would never understand. It seems too complicated and
very broad for me. I’m looking forward for your next post,
I’ll try to get the hang of it!
Hi, yeah this paragraph is in fact nice and I have learned lot
of things from it concerning blogging. thanks.
Great site you have here.. It’s difficult to find high-quality writing like yours nowadays.
I seriously appreciate people like you! Take care!!
Right here is the perfect blog for everyone who wants to understand this topic.
You realize a whole lot its almost hard to argue with you (not that I actually will need to…HaHa).
You definitely put a brand new spin on a topic that’s been discussed for years.
Wonderful stuff, just great!
Hi, I check your blogs like every week. Your story-telling style is witty, keep it
up!
My spouse and I absolutely love your blog and find nearly all of your post’s
to be what precisely I’m looking for. Does one offer guest
writers to write content in your case? I wouldn’t mind producing a post or elaborating on many of the subjects you write regarding here.
Again, awesome weblog!
Thanks for sharing your thoughts on chacos women boots.
Regards
Wow, incredible weblog format! How long have you ever been running a blog for?
you made running a blog glance easy. The entire look of your website is fantastic, as well as
the content!
Great post. I used to be checking continuously this blog and I’m impressed!
Very useful info specifically the ultimate section 🙂
I care for such info a lot. I used to be seeking this
particular information for a long time. Thanks and good luck.
Hey just wanted to give you a quick heads up and let you know a few of
the pictures aren’t loading properly. I’m not sure why but
I think its a linking issue. I’ve tried it in two different
internet browsers and both show the same results.
I was wondering if you ever thought of changing the structure of your site?
Its very well written; I love what youve got to say.
But maybe you could a little more in the way of content so people could connect with it better.
Youve got an awful lot of text for only having 1 or 2 images.
Maybe you could space it out better?
I’m gone to convey my little brother, that he should also pay a quick visit this website on regular basis to get updated from newest
gossip. https://sites.google.com/view/buy-followers–/home
I’m gone to say to my little brother, that he should also go
to see this blog on regular basis to take updated from hottest
reports. http://www.clubwww1.com/dating/member/blog_post_view.php?postId=46447
obviously like your web site however you have to check
the spelling on quite a few of your posts. A number of them are rife with spelling problems and I
to find it very bothersome to tell the truth however I’ll definitely come again again.
I couldn’t resist commenting. Perfectly written!
Ahaa, its pleasant discussion regarding this article at this place at this web site, I have read all that, so now me also
commenting at this place.
It is perfect time to make some plans for the future and
it’s time to be happy. I’ve read this post and if I could I desire to suggest you few
interesting things or suggestions. Maybe you can write next articles referring to
this article. I wish to read even more things about it!
Hi! I simply wish to give you a huge thumbs up for
your excellent information you have got here on this post.
I am coming back to your website for more soon.
I needed to thank you for this fantastic read!!
I definitely loved every little bit of it.
I’ve got you bookmarked to check out new things you post…
It’s remarkable in support of me to have a website, which is beneficial designed
for my knowledge. thanks admin
wonderful post, very informative. I wonder why the other specialists of this sector don’t realize this.
You should continue your writing. I’m sure,
you’ve a huge readers’ base already!
Hey there, I think your site might be having browser compatibility issues.
When I look at your blog in Ie, it looks fine but when opening in Internet Explorer, it has some overlapping.
I just wanted to give you a quick heads up! Other then that, wonderful blog!
I used to be able to find good advice from your content.
I think the admin of this website is actually working hard in favor
of his web site, for the reason that here every information is quality based material.
Thanks for sharing your thoughts about 피나클. Regards
Hey there would you mind letting me know which
hosting company you’re utilizing? I’ve loaded your blog in 3 completely different browsers and I must say this
blog loads a lot faster then most. Can you suggest a
good internet hosting provider at a honest price?
Thank you, I appreciate it!
Thanks , I have recently been looking for information approximately this subject
for a while and yours is the greatest I have found out till now.
However, what in regards to the bottom line? Are you positive
in regards to the source?
Hey very nice blog!
Incredible points. Great arguments. Keep up the great work.
always i used to read smaller articles which also clear their motive,
and that is also happening with this article which I am reading at
this time.
Hi there would you mind stating which blog platform you’re working with?
I’m going to start my own blog in the near
future but I’m having a tough time selecting between BlogEngine/Wordpress/B2evolution and Drupal.
The reason I ask is because your design seems different then most blogs and I’m looking for something unique.
P.S Apologies for being off-topic but I had to ask!
Just wish to say your article is as surprising.
The clearness in your post is just excellent and i
could assume you are an expert on this subject. Well with your permission allow me to grab your feed to
keep up to date with forthcoming post. Thanks a million and please keep
up the enjoyable work.
You actually make it seem so easy with your presentation but I find this topic to be really something that I think I would never understand.
It seems too complex and very broad for me. I’m
looking forward for your next post, I’ll try to get the hang of
it!
I don’t know if it’s just me or if everyone else encountering problems with your website.
It seems like some of the text in your content
are running off the screen. Can someone else please comment and let me know if this is happening to them too?
This may be a problem with my internet browser because I’ve had this happen before.
Many thanks
Very rapidly this website will be famous among all blogging viewers, due to it’s pleasant posts
Hey very nice website!! Guy .. Excellent ..
Wonderful .. I will bookmark your site and take the feeds additionally?
I’m glad to find numerous useful information right here in the publish, we’d like work out more
techniques on this regard, thank you for sharing. . . . . .
Heya i am for the primary time here. I found this board and I to find It truly helpful & it helped me out a lot.
I’m hoping to present one thing again and aid others like you aided me.
What’s up, yeah this paragraph is really good and I
have learned lot of things from it concerning blogging.
thanks.
Thanks for finally writing about > Scandalul vaccinurilor.
Lucian Duță: „Vor fi aruncate la gunoi, că nu fac față actualelor versiuni Covid.
România rămâne cu o pagubă de 1 miliard de euro” – Realitatea
Financiară < Liked it!
Greetings! Very useful advice in this particular article!
It’s the little changes which will make the greatest changes.
Thanks for sharing!
Excellent post! We will be linking to this particularly great post on our
website. Keep up the good writing.
Great beat ! I wish to apprentice at the same time as you amend your website, how could i subscribe
for a weblog site? The account helped me a appropriate deal.
I had been tiny bit familiar of this your broadcast offered shiny clear concept
all the time i used to read smaller articles which as well clear their
motive, and that is also happening with this post which I am reading now.
Wow! This blog looks exactly like my old one! It’s on a entirely different topic but it has pretty
much the same layout and design. Excellent choice of colors!
I blog frequently and I seriously thank you for
your content. Your article has truly peaked my interest. I’m going to take a
note of your website and keep checking for new details about once
per week. I subscribed to your Feed as well.
I am in fact grateful to the owner of this website who has
shared this wonderful piece of writing at here.
Thanks for sharing your thoughts about spenser confidential cast cowboy cerrone.
Regards
You should be a part of a contest for one of the finest blogs on the
net. I’m going to recommend this web site!
Hey I know this is off topic but I was wondering if you knew of any widgets
I could add to my blog that automatically tweet my newest twitter updates.
I’ve been looking for a plug-in like this for quite some
time and was hoping maybe you would have some experience with something like this.
Please let me know if you run into anything. I truly enjoy reading your blog and I look forward to your new updates.
My brother suggested I might like this web site.
He was entirely right. This post truly made my day. You cann’t imagine just how much time
I had spent for this information! Thanks!
Hi, yup this article is really fastidious and I have learned lot of things from it regarding blogging.
thanks.
Great beat ! I would like to apprentice while you amend your web site, how could i subscribe for a weblog website?
The account helped me a applicable deal. I were a little bit acquainted
of this your broadcast offered brilliant transparent idea
Can you tell us more about this? I’d want to find out more details.
This article gives clear idea in favor of the new visitors of blogging, that really how to
do blogging and site-building.
Greetings from Idaho! I’m bored at work so I decided to browse your blog on my iphone during
lunch break. I love the info you present here and can’t wait to take
a look when I get home. I’m surprised at how
fast your blog loaded on my phone .. I’m not even using WIFI, just 3G ..
Anyhow, very good blog!
I’ve read a few excellent stuff here. Definitely price bookmarking for revisiting.
I surprise how so much effort you put to create one of these wonderful
informative site.
Thank you for the auspicious writeup. It in fact was a amusement account it.
Look advanced to far added agreeable from you! By the way, how
can we communicate?
When someone writes an post he/she keeps the plan of a user in his/her brain that how a user can know it.
Therefore that’s why this piece of writing is outstdanding.
Thanks!
It’s awesome to visit this web site and reading the views of all colleagues on the topic of this piece of writing,
while I am also keen of getting knowledge.
With havin so much written content do you ever run into any problems of plagorism or copyright infringement?
My blog has a lot of unique content I’ve either written myself or
outsourced but it seems a lot of it is popping it up
all over the internet without my permission. Do you know any methods to help protect against
content from being stolen? I’d truly appreciate it.
Hi, I do believe this is an excellent site. I stumbledupon it 😉 I’m going to revisit yet again since
I book marked it. Money and freedom is the best way to change, may you be rich and continue to help other people.
I do trust all of the ideas you have introduced in your post.
They’re really convincing and can definitely work. Still, the posts are too
brief for starters. May just you please prolong them a little from subsequent time?
Thank you for the post.
Good day! I know this is kind of off topic but I
was wondering which blog platform are you using for this site?
I’m getting fed up of WordPress because I’ve had issues with hackers and I’m looking at alternatives for another platform.
I would be great if you could point me in the direction of a good platform.
Very great post. I simply stumbled upon your weblog and wanted to mention that I’ve truly
enjoyed browsing your blog posts. In any case I will be subscribing on your feed
and I’m hoping you write once more very soon!
Hi! I know this is kinda off topic nevertheless I’d figured I’d ask.
Would you be interested in exchanging links or maybe guest authoring a blog
post or vice-versa? My blog addresses a lot of the same subjects as yours and
I think we could greatly benefit from each other. If you happen to be interested feel free to
send me an e-mail. I look forward to hearing from you! Excellent blog by
the way!
Hello There. I found your blog the usage of msn. That is a very well written article.
I will be sure to bookmark it and return to read extra of your helpful info.
Thank you for the post. I’ll definitely comeback.
Appreciating the dedication you put into your website and in depth information you provide.
It’s good to come across a blog every once in a while that isn’t the same old rehashed information. Great read!
I’ve bookmarked your site and I’m including your RSS feeds to my Google account.
Hey! Do you know if they make any plugins to protect against hackers?
I’m kinda paranoid about losing everything I’ve worked hard on. Any recommendations?
Thanks for any other informative web site. The place else could
I get that type of information written in such an ideal method?
I have a venture that I am simply now working on, and I’ve been on the glance out for such information.
Actually no matter if someone doesn’t understand after that its up
to other people that they will assist, so here it happens.
A personalized lots of an awesome spouse and
children along with glances really talented image performer.
Ought to you might be nausea or vomiting as
well as concern our own web site offline. Right now there
to produce them from simple with. Ask them to as well
as ambition superb family. Pacifier can perform ends up being hanging up away private
lifetime with each other and when you’re the genuine stars,
this specific point.
Fastidious replies in return of this matter with solid arguments and telling all on the topic of that.
Pretty section of content. I just stumbled upon your blog and in accession capital to assert that I get in fact
enjoyed account your blog posts. Any way I’ll be subscribing
to your augment and even I achievement you
access consistently rapidly.
Quality articles or reviews is the key to invite the people
to pay a visit the web site, that’s what this web page is providing.
I every time spent my half an hour to read this weblog’s content every day along with a cup of coffee.
I am actually pleased to glance at this website posts which contains lots of useful
information, thanks for providing these kinds of data.
Appreciate the recommendation. Let me try it out.
For most up-to-date news you have to go to see internet and on internet
I found this web page as a most excellent website for latest updates.
Everyone loves what you guys are up too. This sort of clever work and coverage!
Keep up the great works guys I’ve added you guys to my own blogroll.
Greetings! I know this is somewhat off topic but I was wondering which
blog platform are you using for this site? I’m getting tired of WordPress because I’ve had issues with hackers and I’m looking
at options for another platform. I would be great if you could point me in the direction of a good platform.
It’s difficult to find well-informed people for this subject,
however, you sound like you know what you’re talking about!
Thanks
I read this post fully concerning the difference of most up-to-date
and preceding technologies, it’s remarkable article.
I’m not that much of a internet reader to be honest but your blogs really nice, keep it up!
I’ll go ahead and bookmark your website to come back in the future.
All the best
Excellent way of explaining, and pleasant paragraph to take
data regarding my presentation focus, which i am going to deliver in university.
I seriously love your site.. Great colors & theme.
Did you create this amazing site yourself? Please reply back as I’m planning to create my own personal blog and would like to find out where you got this
from or exactly what the theme is named. Appreciate it!
Hey there! Do you use Twitter? I’d like to follow you if
that would be okay. I’m undoubtedly enjoying your blog and look forward to new posts.
If you wish for to take a great deal from this post then you have to apply these methods to your won web site.
I’m impressed, I have to admit. Rarely do
I come across a blog that’s both equally educative and entertaining, and without a doubt, you have hit
the nail on the head. The issue is something too few people are speaking intelligently about.
Now i’m very happy I stumbled across this during my hunt for something concerning
this.
Hello to all, how is all, I think every one is getting more from
this web page, and your views are nice designed for new users.
Asking questions are genuinely fastidious
thing if you are not understanding anything totally, however this paragraph offers fastidious understanding even.
I will immediately take hold of your rss as I can not find your email subscription hyperlink or newsletter service.
Do you’ve any? Please let me recognize so that I could subscribe.
Thanks.
I think this is one of the most significant information for
me. And i’m glad reading your article. But should remark on few general things, The web site style is
ideal, the articles is really excellent : D.
Good job, cheers
excellent points altogether, you simply received a new reader.
What could you recommend in regards to your post that you made some days in the past?
Any positive?
Hello there! Quick question that’s totally off topic. Do
you know how to make your site mobile friendly? My site
looks weird when viewing from my apple iphone.
I’m trying to find a theme or plugin that might be able to resolve this issue.
If you have any suggestions, please share. Cheers!