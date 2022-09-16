SCANDALUL Blue Air – Premierul a trimis Corpul de Control la Administrația Fondului pentru Mediu: „Cei care au greșit trebuie să plătească”

De către
Realitatea Financiara
-

Premierul Nicolae Ciucă a anunțat vineri dimineață că a trimis Corpul de Control la Administrația Fondului pentru Mediu în dosarul Blue Air.

„Corpul de Control va identifica care au fost adevăratele cauze și exact cum am menționat de la început. Pe de-o parte, ne asigurăm că cetățenii trebuie să beneficieze de sprijinul statului atunci când se găsesc în fața unor astfel de situații, iar, pe de altă parte, cei care au greșit trebuie să plătească pentru ceea ce au făcut”, a spus premierul, vineri.

