S-au repartizat cele 7,5 miliarde de lei din Programul „Anghel Saligny” – Primăriile care au beneficiat de cele mai mari sume – DOCUMENT

Fondurile disponibile prin Programul naţional de investiţii „Anghel Saligny” pentru investiţii în realizarea, extinderea şi modernizarea infrastructurii de distribuţie a gazelor naturale sunt repartizate, a anunţat ministrul Dezvoltării, lucrărilor publice şi administraţiei, Cseke Attila.
„70% dintre localităţile din România nu sunt racordate la reţeaua de distribuţie a gazelor naturale. Trebuie să asigurăm serviciile publice de bază în cât mai multe localităţi, acesta a fost motivul pentru care Guvernul a creat Programul de investiţii „Anghel Saligny”, prin care vom racorda gospodăriile la reţeaua de apă, canalizare, gaze şi vom reabilita drumuri.
Criteriile de selectare care au fost luate în considerare la alocarea sumelor au fost numărul de unităţi administrativ-teritoriale dintr-un judeţ, numărul de locuitori, ponderea localităţilor (UAT) unde gospodăriile nu sunt racordate la reţeaua de distribuţie a gazelor naturale şi impozitul pe venit colectat”, a declarat ministrul Cseke Attila.
De cele mai mari sume au beneficiat judeţele Bihor, Botoşani, Caraş-Severin, Dolj, Iaşi, Olt, Prahova, Suceava, Teleorman şi Vaslui.
Sursa: Realitatea Financiara
