S-au găsit bani pentru plata PENSIILOR și SALARILOR. Cifrele RECTIFICĂRII, prezentate de Realitatea Plus

Pensionarii pot răsufla liniștiți, vor primi indemnizațiile la timp pentru sărbători, potrivit informațiilor obținute, în exclusivitate, de Realitatea PLUS. Rectificarea bugetară, în care sunt cuprinși și banii pentru pensii, ajutoare și alocații, va fi adoptată vineri, în ședința de Guvern. 

 

Potrivit datelor prezentate de Realitatea Plus, suma totală ce ar urma să fie alocată la rectificare către Ministerul Muncii este de 2 miliarde lei.

Din acești bani, cele mai mari sume sunt repartizate pensiilor, ajutoarelor sociale și alocațiilor pentru copii:

769,5 milioane lei – plata integrală a pensiilor și ajutoarelor;

572,3 milioane lei – plata alocațiilor pentru copii;

314,7 milioane lei – drepturi persoane cu handicap;

269,3 milioane lei – compensări aferente consumului de energie electrică și gaze;

88,6 milioane – plata indemnizațiilor de șomaj, în pandemie;

86,3 milioane lei – indemnizații de creștere copil.

Ministrul demis al Muncii, Raluca Turcan, a afirmat zilele trecute că dacă până în data de 26 noiembrie nu se face rectificarea bugetară, există riscul de a fi întârzieri în plata pensiilor, alocațiilor și a ajutoarelor sociale.

 

