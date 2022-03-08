Rușii amenință că taie gazul către Europa: ”Avem dreptul deplin să impunem embargou asupra tranzitului de gaz prin Nord Stream 1”

Rusia a ameninţat în mod direct că va opri livrările de gaz spre Europa prin conducta Nord Stream 1 pentru prima dată de la invazia din Ucraina, conform unor comentarii făcute de vicepremierul rus Alexander Novak la televiziunea de stat, relatează DPA.
„Avem dreptul deplin (…) să impunem un embargou asupra tranzitului de gaz prin conducta Nord Stream 1, care în prezent operează la capacitatea maximă”, a spus Novak luni, precizând că o astfel de măsură ar fi similară cu decizia Germaniei de a opri aprobarea proiectului Nord Stream 2.
El a dat asigurări că Rusia nu face încă acest pas, dar a adăugat că Moscova se simte împinsă în această direcţie de politicienii europeni şi de acuzaţiile lor.
Potrivit Reuters, Novak a atras atenţia de asemenea că preţul la petrol ar putea creşte de peste două ori, până la 300 de dolari barilul, dacă SUA şi aliaţii lor ar interzice importurile de petrol rusesc, o sursă crucială de venit, după ce Rusia a fost practic scoasă de pe pieţele financiare occidentale.
Nord Stream 1 asigură aproximativ 60 de miliarde de metri cubi de gaz pe an, transmis din Rusia spre Germania şi apoi redistribuit spre mai multe ţări europene.
Germania a suspendat procesul de aprobare a gazoductului Nord Stream 2 după ce Rusia recunoscut independenţa provinciilor separatiste din estul Ucrainei.
Temerile unui război energetic între Rusia şi Occident sunt tot mai mari, în contextul în care SUA fac presiuni în rândul aliaţilor să interzică importurile de petrol din Rusia ca sancţiune pentru invadarea Ucrainei.
Sursa: Realitatea Financiara
