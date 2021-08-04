Rectificare bugetară: Cîțu taie bani de la bugetul de pensii, salarii, alocații – Sănătatea a primit cei mai mulți bani

A început prima rectificare bugetară. Premierul Florin Cîțu a dat, dar a și luat bani de la ministere. Realitatea PLUS a obținut documentul care arată cum s-au împărțit banii. Cel mai mult au primit ministerele Sănătății și Dezvoltării. Pe de altă parte, de la Ministerul Muncii, acolo unde e nevoie de reforme, s-au tăiat peste două miliarde de lei.
Unde s-au dat cei mai mulți bani
Ministerul Sănătății + 3.52 miliarde de lei
Ministerul Finanțelor + 3 miliarde de lei
Ministerul Dezvoltării + 1.84 miliarde de lei
Ministerul Investițiilor + 760 milioane de lei
Unde s-au dat cei mai puțini bani
Ministerul Apărării Naționale 0 lei
Ministerul Afacerilor Interne + 10 milioane de lei
Ministerul Culturii + 12 milioane de lei
De unde s-au tăiat bani
Ministerul Muncii (MINUS) – 2.78 miliarde de lei
Sursa: Realitatea de Bucuresti
