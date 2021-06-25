Raluca Turcan, despre majorarea alocațiilor: În Parlament s-a ratat susținerea unor angajamente din programul de guvernare

”Guvernul și-a asumat să susțină creșterea etapizată a alocațiilor cu 20%. Și pentru că, dincolo de declarațiile populiste, cifrele vorbesc cel mai bine, merită amintit și cuantumul alocațiilor de la care s-a plecat și calendarul de creșteri pe care guvernul l-a respectat.
Astfel, la data intrării în vigoare a Ordonanței de urgență a Guvernului nr. 123/2020, alocația era 156 lei, pentru copiii cu vârsta între 2 şi 18 ani și 311, lei pentru copiii cu vârsta de până la 2 ani și copii cu handicap.
Ulterior, prin majorarea de la 1 august 2020, alocațiile au crescut la 185 lei, pentru copiii cu vârsta cuprinsă între 2 ani şi 18 ani și 369 lei, pentru copiii cu vârsta de până la 2 ani și copii cu handicap.
Iar, de la 1 ianuarie 2021, așa cum am promis, am crescut din nou, la 214 lei, pentru copiii între 2 și 18 ani și 427 de lei, pentru copiii până în 2 ani și copiii cu handicap”, a scris ministrul Muncii.
Acestea sunt cifrele. Regret ca în Parlament s-a ratat susținerea fermă a unor angajamente din programul de guvernare și agenda guvernamentală”, a scris ministrul Muncii pe Facebook.
Citește și: ”Florin Cîțu: „Guvernul a stabilit majorarea alocației de stat pentru copii din ianuarie 2022” – Cât va fi alocația”
Turcan a reamintit că Guvernul s-a confruntat cu o cirză economică și de sănătate și le-a transmis românilor să aibă încredere că Executivul va face ce a promis.
”Știu că se discută despre responsabilitate politică și despre responsabilitate instituțională și trebuie ca românii să înțeleagă un lucru: guvernul își respectă angajamentele, iar creșterile succesive ale alocațiilor o dovedesc. Însă venim după o criză economică și de sănătate majoră, pe care nu am depășit-o încă complet.
Am obținut cu efortul tuturor românilor o creștere economică bună pe două trimestre la rând. Avem un program de investiții angajat ca să consolidăm această creștere. Este nevoie de responsabilitate să facem toate aceste lucruri. Și este nevoie ca politicienii să înțeleagă asta și să lase la o parte demagogia și promisiunile nefondate, pentru că nu duc nicăieri.
Chiar dacă lucrurile nu sunt perfecte și multe pot fi făcute mai bine, românii trebuie să aibă încredere că acest guvern face ce trebuie și ce și-a asumat”, a mai scris Turcan.
Sursa: Realitatea Financiara
Your style is very unique in comparison to other folks I have
read stuff from. Thanks for posting when you’ve got the opportunity, Guess I’ll just book mark this blog.
Tremendous things here. I’m very satisfied to look your
article. Thank you so much and I am having a look forward to
contact you. Will you kindly drop me a e-mail?
Wow, that’s what I was seeking for, what a data!
present here at this weblog, thanks admin of this web site.
thnx for sharing your neat web-site. https://ketorecipesnew.com/
Somebody essentially lend a hand to make significantly posts I might state.
That is the very first time I frequented your web page and
so far? I surprised with the research you made to make this actual submit incredible.
Fantastic process!
Every weekend i used to go to see this site, as i want enjoyment, for thee
reason that this this web site conations actually good funny data too.
Attractive section of content. I just stumbled upon your website and in accession capital to assert
that I acquire in fact enjoyed account your blog posts.
Any way I’ll be subscribing to your augment and even I achievement you access consistently quickly.
Very shortly this site will be famous amid all blog visitors, due to it’s good articles or
reviews
Thanks for every other informative site. Where else may I get that type of
info written in such a perfect manner? I’ve a undertaking that I am just
now working on, and I have been on the look out for such info.
Feel free to surf to my web blog … weight loss pill phentermine reviews
Do you have a spam problem on this blog; I also am a blogger, and I was
wanting to know your situation; we have created some nice procedures and we are looking to exchange techniques with other folks, why not
shoot me an e-mail if interested.
I treasure the content on your websites. Thanks a bunch. http://ketodietione.com/
Thank you a bunch for sharing this with all people you actually realize what you are
talking about! Bookmarked. Please also visit my site =).
We will have a link alternate agreement among us
I’m extremely pleased to discover this web site. I want to to thank you for ones
time for this fantastic read!! I definitely
loved every part of it and I have you saved to fav to look at new information in your
website.
solutions erectile dysfunction pharmacepticacom
Whoa! This blog looks just like my old one! It’s on a entirely different
subject but it has pretty much the same layout and design. Great choice
of colors!
I think this is one of the most vital info for me.
And i’m happy reading your article. But should observation on few normal things, The website style is perfect, the articles is in point of fact excellent :
D. Just right job, cheers
Hi to every single one, it’s really a pleasant for me to visit this web
page, it consists of priceless Information.
It’s perfect time to make some plans for the future and it’s time
to be happy. I’ve read this post and if I could I desire to suggest you
few interesting things or tips. Maybe you could write next
articles referring to this article. I desire to read even more
things about it!
I was suggested this blog by means of my cousin. I am now not sure whether or not this post is written via him as nobody else understand such detailed about
my difficulty. You are wonderful! Thank you!
Hi, I do believe this is a great web site.
I stumbledupon it 😉 I will revisit once again since I bookmarked it.
Money and freedom is the best way to change, may you be rich and continue
to guide other people.
Hey I know this is off topic but I was wondering if you knew of any
widgets I could add to my blog that automatically tweet my newest twitter updates.
I’ve been looking for a plug-in like this for quite some time
and was hoping maybe you would have some experience with something like this.
Please let me know if you run into anything. I truly enjoy reading your blog
and I look forward to your new updates.
I’m now not sure the place you’re getting your information, but great topic.
I needs to spend a while studying much more or figuring out
more. Thanks for magnificent info I used to be searching for this information for
my mission.
Hi there it’s me, I am also visiting this site regularly, this website is genuinely fastidious and the viewers are
genuinely sharing good thoughts.
Informative article, just what I wanted to find.
Thank you for the auspicious writeup. It in fact was a leisure
account it. Glance complex to far delivered agreeable from you!
However, how could we be in contact?
Very good article. I’m going through many of these issues as
well..
Very good information. Lucky me I recently
found your blog by accident (stumbleupon). I’ve book marked
it for later!
Hello, i read your blog from time to time and i own a similar one and i was just curious
if you get a lot of spam remarks? If so how do you prevent it, any plugin or anything you can advise?
I get so much lately it’s driving me mad so any support
is very much appreciated.
I really love your blog.. Pleasant colors & theme. Did you build this web site yourself?
Please reply back as I’m looking to create my own site and would
like to know where you got this from or exactly what the theme is named.
Kudos!
I would like to thank you for the efforts you have put in writing
this website. I am hoping to view the same high-grade blog posts by you
in the future as well. In truth, your creative writing abilities has inspired me to get
my own, personal website now 😉
I always used to read paragraph in news papers but now as I am a user of internet therefore
from now I am using net for content, thanks to web.
What’s Going down i’m new to this, I stumbled upon this
I’ve discovered It absolutely helpful and it has helped me out loads.
I’m hoping to contribute & help other users like its aided me.
Good job.
all the time i used to read smaller articles or reviews
which as well clear their motive, and that is
also happening with this article which I am reading
here.
Hi to every single one, it’s really a nice for me to pay
a visit this web page, it contains precious Information.
Hey! Do you use Twitter? I’d like to follow you if that would be okay.
I’m definitely enjoying your blog and look forward to new posts.
Great web site you have here.. It’s hard to find quality writing
like yours these days. I really appreciate people like you!
Take care!!
It’s hard to find well-informed people for this topic, however, you
seem like you know what you’re talking about!
Thanks
My spouse and I absolutely love your blog and
find most of your post’s to be what precisely I’m looking for.
Do you offer guest writers to write content to suit your needs?
I wouldn’t mind publishing a post or elaborating on some of the subjects you write related to here.
Again, awesome website!
Pretty nice post. I just stumbled upon your blog and wanted to say that I have
truly enjoyed browsing your blog posts. After all I will be subscribing
to your feed and I hope you write again very soon!
My programmer is trying to convince me to move to .net
from PHP. I have always disliked the idea because of the expenses.
But he’s tryiong none the less. I’ve been using WordPress on a number of websites for
about a year and am concerned about switching to another
platform. I have heard very good things about blogengine.net.
Is there a way I can import all my wordpress content into it?
Any help would be greatly appreciated!
Hi there i am kavin, its my first occasion to commenting
anywhere, when i read this post i thought i could also create comment due to
this brilliant article.
I like it when individuals come together and share opinions.
Great site, continue the good work!
Hello, I think your website might be having browser compatibility issues.
When I look at your blog site in Opera, it looks
fine but when opening in Internet Explorer, it has some overlapping.
I just wanted to give you a quick heads up!
Other then that, excellent blog!
Incredible points. Solid arguments. Keep up the amazing work.
my web page … injections to lose weight fast
If some one needs to be updated with most recent technologies after that he
must be go to see this site and be up to date everyday.
I am really enjoying the theme/design of your weblog.
Do you ever run into any browser compatibility problems?
A few of my blog readers have complained about my website not working correctly in Explorer but
looks great in Firefox. Do you have any tips to help fix this issue?
Thanks for sharing your thoughts on 빈폴키즈트렌치. Regards
You actually make iit appear so easy together with your presentation but I
to find this topic to be really someting thazt I feel I’d by no
means understand. It kiund of feels too complicated and extremely huge for me.
I am having a look forward for your subsequent submit,
I will attempt to get the hold oof it!
my site :: slot online terpercaya
I’m truly enjoying the design and layout of your blog.
It’s a very easy on the eyes which makes it much more pleasant for me
to come here and visit more often. Did you hire out a
developer to create your theme? Outstanding work!
Hiya! I know this is kinda off topic however I’d figured I’d ask.
Would you be interested in exchanging links or maybe guest
authoring a blog article or vice-versa? My website addresses
a lot of the same subjects as yours and I believe we could greatly benefit from
each other. If you happen to be interested feel free to shoot
me an email. I look forward to hearing from you! Fantastic blog by the
way!
I really love your blog.. Pleasant colors & theme. Did you
build this site yourself? Please reply back as I’m looking
to create my own personal site and want to find out where you got this from or exactly what the theme is named.
Appreciate it!
Very good info. Lucky me I ran across your website by accident (stumbleupon).
I have saved as a favorite for later!
En yakınlarında botoks bedel bilgisi midein sağlık muayenesi olmanız çok daha sadık olacaktır.
Uygulaması fail kliniklerden siz bile termin alarak fiyatlar karşı safi bir bilgiye
malik olabilirsiniz.
Dr. Mustafa Karataş 22 şömine 2018 Bakış çevresi yaşlanma belirtilerinden ilk etkilenen yerlerden biridir ve 20’li yaşlarla bile çizgiler görülmeye serlayabilir.
Botoks yürekin munis bir yaşta evetğunuzu söyleyebilirim.
Bu muamelat sadece varolan kırışıklıkları silmekte değil aynı zamanda ileride oluşacak olanları önlemekte de etkilidir.
Eğer botoksun tesirinin devamlığını istiyorsanız işlemi
5-8 ayda bir tekrarlamanız gerekir. Ancak bu bir yol yapmış
oldurdığınızda devamlı yapmış oldurmanız gerektiği olarak kazançlanmamalı.
Her bedii uygulamasında başüstüneğu üzere botoksta da belli bir hüküm süresi vardır.
Çeşitli durumlara bandajlı olarak değkârebilen bu tesir
ve kalıcılık süresi, averaj 4 ila 6 kamer beyninde değustalıkmektedir.
Mimik kaslarının üzerine geçerli botoks aksiyonlemi sonrasında makyaj örgülmamalıdır.
Mimik kaslarının suretün her mesabesinde bulunmasından dolayı enfeksiyon riskini arttırabilmektedir.
Botoks enjeksiyonu meydana getirilen bölgede baş ağrısı
benzeri bazı ağrılar hissedilebilmektedir.
Bu dertlar endamsız mevkut ve geçicidir.
Botoks mimiklerin aşırı tasarrufından meydana gelen kırışıklıklarda kullanılan ve
kas üzerine olan bu etki dair katı çok yenilik olmasına rağmen hala
ilk seçenektir.
Botoks uygulaması özel hastane ve kliniklerde yapıldığı
kabil mevki hastanelerinde bile bünyelmaktadır.
Talih hastanesinde botoks yapmış olduracak kişilerin kozmetik
birimi ücretleri SGK tarafından katlanmamaktadır.
Uygulaması fail bazı ve kliniklerin iletişim
detayları;
Ankara botoks fiyatları hakkında detaylı bilgelik almak muhtevain yeğleme edeceğiniz şifahane sekreteri ile iletişime geçebilir, fiyat ve işlem için daha detaylı haber alabilirsiniz.
Botoksun uygulanma süresi kestirmece 15 dakikadır.
Botoks davranışlemi sonrasında rastgele bir ağrı ve sızı hissedilmez.
Hastalar uygulamanın ardından uygun iş hayatlarına dönebilirler.
Fakat botoks uygulamasının strüktürldığı sıra spora, kuaföre yahut saunaya gidilmemesi gerekir.
Elkızı veya mert ayırt etmeksizin herkes tarafından yaptırılabilen botoks uygulaması uzun seneler boyunca bir çok kişinin isteklerine yapıcı
cevap vermiş olup vermeye bile devam etmektedir. Bu sebeple ameliyatsız bediiyat
uygulamaları beyninde dünya çapında en çok tercih
edilen anlayışlemdir. Botoks uygulamasını yaptırmak talip
bireyler uygulamayla alakalı bir çok muayene yapıp bilim edinebilmektedirler.
Botoks uygulaması illere nazaran bileğhizmetkenlik gösterebilmektedir.
Öyle ki Ankara botoks fiyatları ile İstanbul botoks fiyatları arasında farklılıklar olabilmektedir.
Botoks fiyatlarıyla ilişkin en net bilgiyi kontrol olduktan sonrasında alabileceğinizi ihmal etmeyinız.
Bu ve bunlar kabilinden çeşitli sebepler ile botoks fiyatları başkalık
gösterebilir.
Botoksun rastgele bir taraf tesiri yoktur. Tedavi
amacıyla uygulanmış olduğunda hastaya elan yüce
dozlar verilmesi gerektir, böylesi durumlarda da bir canip etkiye rastlanmamıştır.
Ellerinde aşırı terleme sorunu olanların yurt
botoksu tedavisi ücretleri kişiden kişiye değişçilikmektedir.
Kayırma altı, baskı, kıç terleme tedavisi fiyatları farklı olmaktadır.
Bu web sitesinde kâin tasarların bütünü sadece brifing gayelidır.
Bir uzmana danışılmadan bilinçsizce yapılmaya çtuzakışılan herhangi bir uygulamadan doğabilecek zararlar haysiyetiyle Op.
Dr. Leyla Arvas mesul tutulamaz. Bu web sayfasını ziyaret eden can bu
kuralları onaylama etmiş sayılır.
hello there and thank you for your info – I’ve certainly picked up something
new from right here. I did however expertise several technical issues
using this website, as I experienced to reload the website a
lot of times previous to I could get it to load properly. I had been wondering if your hosting is OK?
Not that I’m complaining, but sluggish loading instances times
will very frequently affect your placement in google and can damage
your high-quality score if ads and marketing
with Adwords. Anyway I am adding this RSS to my email and could look out for a lot more of your respective interesting content.
Ensure that you update this again soon.
Hi to every one, for the reason that I am actually keen of reading this weblog’s post to be
updated daily. It includes pleasant data.
Thanks for sharing such a good thought, post is nice, thats why i have read
itt completely
Heree is my blog postt – situs slot online
WOW just what I was searching for. Came here by searching for
Radhe Movie Download
When I originally left a comment I appear to have clicked the -Notify mme when new comments are added- checkbox and
now each time a comment is added I recieve 4 emails with the same comment.
Is there a wayy you are able tto remove me from that service?
Thanks a lot!
Also visit my web site; parx online casino
Asking questions are truly nice thing iif you are not understanding anything totally, except this article
guves good understanding yet.
my blog: situs slot online
Hi there! Would you mind if I share your blog with my myspace group?
There’s a lot of people that I think would really enjoy your content.
Please let me know. Thanks
I simply couldn’t depart your site before suggesting that I really
enjoyed the standard info an individual provide to your visitors?
Is going to be again often to inspect new posts
Hi there! This post couldn’t be written any better!
Looking at this article reminds me of my previous roommate!
He always kept talking about this. I am going to send this information to him.
Fairly certain he will have a very good read.
Many thanks for sharing!
Every weekend i used to pay a quick visit this web page, because i want enjoyment, for the reason that this this website conations
genuinely fastidious funny data too.
Hey there are using WordPress for your blog platform?
I’m new to the blog world but I’m trying to get started and create my own. Do you
require any coding knowledge to make your own blog?
Any help would be greatly appreciated!
Howdy! Do you know if they make any plugins tto safeguard against hackers?
I’m kibda pardanoid about losing everything I’ve worked hard on. Any recommendations?
my web site – slot online terpercaya