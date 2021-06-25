Raluca Turcan, despre majorarea alocațiilor: În Parlament s-a ratat susținerea unor angajamente din programul de guvernare

De către
Realitatea Financiara
-
Ministrul Muncii a transmis, joi, că Guvernul și-a asumat majorarea etapizată a alocațiilor pentru copii și a prezentat calendarul creșterilor. În Parlament s-a ratat susţinerea fermă a unor angajamente din programul de guvernare, a menţionat Raluca Turcan. 

Mesajul a fost transmis după ce Guvernul a decis amânarea pentru 1 ianuarie 2022 a creşterii alocaţiilor pentru copii, programată anterior pentru 1 iulie anul curent.

”Guvernul și-a asumat să susțină creșterea etapizată a alocațiilor cu 20%. Și pentru că, dincolo de declarațiile populiste, cifrele vorbesc cel mai bine, merită amintit și cuantumul alocațiilor de la care s-a plecat și calendarul de creșteri pe care guvernul l-a respectat.
Astfel, la data intrării în vigoare a Ordonanței de urgență a Guvernului nr. 123/2020, alocația era 156 lei, pentru copiii cu vârsta între 2 şi 18 ani și 311, lei pentru copiii cu vârsta de până la 2 ani și copii cu handicap.
Ulterior, prin majorarea de la 1 august 2020, alocațiile au crescut la 185 lei, pentru copiii cu vârsta cuprinsă între 2 ani şi 18 ani și 369 lei, pentru copiii cu vârsta de până la 2 ani și copii cu handicap.
Iar, de la 1 ianuarie 2021, așa cum am promis, am crescut din nou, la 214 lei, pentru copiii între 2 și 18 ani și 427 de lei, pentru copiii până în 2 ani și copiii cu handicap”, a scris ministrul Muncii.
Acestea sunt cifrele. Regret ca în Parlament s-a ratat susținerea fermă a unor angajamente din programul de guvernare și agenda guvernamentală”, a scris ministrul Muncii pe Facebook.

Citește și: ”Florin Cîțu: „Guvernul a stabilit majorarea alocației de stat pentru copii din ianuarie 2022” – Cât va fi alocația”

Turcan a reamintit că Guvernul s-a confruntat cu o cirză economică și de sănătate și le-a transmis românilor să aibă încredere că Executivul va face ce a promis.

”Știu că se discută despre responsabilitate politică și despre responsabilitate instituțională și trebuie ca românii să înțeleagă un lucru: guvernul își respectă angajamentele, iar creșterile succesive ale alocațiilor o dovedesc. Însă venim după o criză economică și de sănătate majoră, pe care nu am depășit-o încă complet.

Am obținut cu efortul tuturor românilor o creștere economică bună pe două trimestre la rând. Avem un program de investiții angajat ca să consolidăm această creștere. Este nevoie de responsabilitate să facem toate aceste lucruri. Și este nevoie ca politicienii să înțeleagă asta și să lase la o parte demagogia și promisiunile nefondate, pentru că nu duc nicăieri.
Chiar dacă lucrurile nu sunt perfecte și multe pot fi făcute mai bine, românii trebuie să aibă încredere că acest guvern face ce trebuie și ce și-a asumat”, a mai scris Turcan.

Sursa: Realitatea Financiara

ARTICOLE SIMILAREDE LA ACELAȘI AUTOR

65 COMENTARII

  1. Your style is very unique in comparison to other folks I have
    read stuff from. Thanks for posting when you’ve got the opportunity, Guess I’ll just book mark this blog.

  5. Somebody essentially lend a hand to make significantly posts I might state.

    That is the very first time I frequented your web page and
    so far? I surprised with the research you made to make this actual submit incredible.

    Fantastic process!

  7. Attractive section of content. I just stumbled upon your website and in accession capital to assert
    that I acquire in fact enjoyed account your blog posts.
    Any way I’ll be subscribing to your augment and even I achievement you access consistently quickly.

  10. Do you have a spam problem on this blog; I also am a blogger, and I was
    wanting to know your situation; we have created some nice procedures and we are looking to exchange techniques with other folks, why not
    shoot me an e-mail if interested.

  12. Thank you a bunch for sharing this with all people you actually realize what you are
    talking about! Bookmarked. Please also visit my site =).
    We will have a link alternate agreement among us

  13. I’m extremely pleased to discover this web site. I want to to thank you for ones
    time for this fantastic read!! I definitely
    loved every part of it and I have you saved to fav to look at new information in your
    website.

  16. I think this is one of the most vital info for me.

    And i’m happy reading your article. But should observation on few normal things, The website style is perfect, the articles is in point of fact excellent :
    D. Just right job, cheers

  17. Hi to every single one, it’s really a pleasant for me to visit this web
    page, it consists of priceless Information.

  18. It’s perfect time to make some plans for the future and it’s time
    to be happy. I’ve read this post and if I could I desire to suggest you
    few interesting things or tips. Maybe you could write next
    articles referring to this article. I desire to read even more
    things about it!

  19. I was suggested this blog by means of my cousin. I am now not sure whether or not this post is written via him as nobody else understand such detailed about
    my difficulty. You are wonderful! Thank you!

  20. Hi, I do believe this is a great web site.
    I stumbledupon it 😉 I will revisit once again since I bookmarked it.
    Money and freedom is the best way to change, may you be rich and continue
    to guide other people.

  21. Hey I know this is off topic but I was wondering if you knew of any
    widgets I could add to my blog that automatically tweet my newest twitter updates.
    I’ve been looking for a plug-in like this for quite some time
    and was hoping maybe you would have some experience with something like this.
    Please let me know if you run into anything. I truly enjoy reading your blog
    and I look forward to your new updates.

  22. I’m now not sure the place you’re getting your information, but great topic.
    I needs to spend a while studying much more or figuring out
    more. Thanks for magnificent info I used to be searching for this information for
    my mission.

  23. Hi there it’s me, I am also visiting this site regularly, this website is genuinely fastidious and the viewers are
    genuinely sharing good thoughts.

  28. Hello, i read your blog from time to time and i own a similar one and i was just curious
    if you get a lot of spam remarks? If so how do you prevent it, any plugin or anything you can advise?
    I get so much lately it’s driving me mad so any support
    is very much appreciated.

  29. I really love your blog.. Pleasant colors & theme. Did you build this web site yourself?
    Please reply back as I’m looking to create my own site and would
    like to know where you got this from or exactly what the theme is named.
    Kudos!

  30. I would like to thank you for the efforts you have put in writing
    this website. I am hoping to view the same high-grade blog posts by you
    in the future as well. In truth, your creative writing abilities has inspired me to get
    my own, personal website now 😉

  32. What’s Going down i’m new to this, I stumbled upon this
    I’ve discovered It absolutely helpful and it has helped me out loads.
    I’m hoping to contribute & help other users like its aided me.

    Good job.

  33. all the time i used to read smaller articles or reviews
    which as well clear their motive, and that is
    also happening with this article which I am reading
    here.

  36. Great web site you have here.. It’s hard to find quality writing
    like yours these days. I really appreciate people like you!
    Take care!!

  37. It’s hard to find well-informed people for this topic, however, you
    seem like you know what you’re talking about!
    Thanks

  38. My spouse and I absolutely love your blog and
    find most of your post’s to be what precisely I’m looking for.
    Do you offer guest writers to write content to suit your needs?
    I wouldn’t mind publishing a post or elaborating on some of the subjects you write related to here.

    Again, awesome website!

  39. Pretty nice post. I just stumbled upon your blog and wanted to say that I have
    truly enjoyed browsing your blog posts. After all I will be subscribing
    to your feed and I hope you write again very soon!

  40. My programmer is trying to convince me to move to .net
    from PHP. I have always disliked the idea because of the expenses.
    But he’s tryiong none the less. I’ve been using WordPress on a number of websites for
    about a year and am concerned about switching to another
    platform. I have heard very good things about blogengine.net.
    Is there a way I can import all my wordpress content into it?
    Any help would be greatly appreciated!

  41. Hi there i am kavin, its my first occasion to commenting
    anywhere, when i read this post i thought i could also create comment due to
    this brilliant article.

  43. Hello, I think your website might be having browser compatibility issues.
    When I look at your blog site in Opera, it looks
    fine but when opening in Internet Explorer, it has some overlapping.
    I just wanted to give you a quick heads up!
    Other then that, excellent blog!

  45. If some one needs to be updated with most recent technologies after that he
    must be go to see this site and be up to date everyday.

  46. I am really enjoying the theme/design of your weblog.
    Do you ever run into any browser compatibility problems?
    A few of my blog readers have complained about my website not working correctly in Explorer but
    looks great in Firefox. Do you have any tips to help fix this issue?

  48. You actually make iit appear so easy together with your presentation but I
    to find this topic to be really someting thazt I feel I’d by no
    means understand. It kiund of feels too complicated and extremely huge for me.
    I am having a look forward for your subsequent submit,
    I will attempt to get the hold oof it!

    my site :: slot online terpercaya

  49. I’m truly enjoying the design and layout of your blog.

    It’s a very easy on the eyes which makes it much more pleasant for me
    to come here and visit more often. Did you hire out a
    developer to create your theme? Outstanding work!

  50. Hiya! I know this is kinda off topic however I’d figured I’d ask.
    Would you be interested in exchanging links or maybe guest
    authoring a blog article or vice-versa? My website addresses
    a lot of the same subjects as yours and I believe we could greatly benefit from
    each other. If you happen to be interested feel free to shoot
    me an email. I look forward to hearing from you! Fantastic blog by the
    way!

  51. I really love your blog.. Pleasant colors & theme. Did you
    build this site yourself? Please reply back as I’m looking
    to create my own personal site and want to find out where you got this from or exactly what the theme is named.

    Appreciate it!

  53. En yakınlarında botoks bedel bilgisi midein sağlık muayenesi olmanız çok daha sadık olacaktır.
    Uygulaması fail kliniklerden siz bile termin alarak fiyatlar karşı safi bir bilgiye
    malik olabilirsiniz. 

    Dr. Mustafa Karataş 22 şömine 2018 Bakış çevresi yaşlanma belirtilerinden ilk etkilenen yerlerden biridir ve 20’li yaşlarla bile çizgiler görülmeye serlayabilir.
    Botoks yürekin munis bir yaşta evetğunuzu söyleyebilirim.
    Bu muamelat sadece varolan kırışıklıkları silmekte değil aynı zamanda ileride oluşacak olanları önlemekte de etkilidir.
    Eğer botoksun tesirinin devamlığını istiyorsanız işlemi
    5-8 ayda bir tekrarlamanız gerekir. Ancak bu bir yol yapmış
    oldurdığınızda devamlı yapmış oldurmanız gerektiği olarak kazançlanmamalı.

    Her bedii uygulamasında başüstüneğu üzere botoksta da belli bir hüküm süresi vardır.
    Çeşitli durumlara bandajlı olarak değkârebilen bu tesir
    ve kalıcılık süresi, averaj 4 ila 6 kamer beyninde değustalıkmektedir.

    Mimik kaslarının üzerine geçerli botoks aksiyonlemi sonrasında makyaj örgülmamalıdır.

    Mimik kaslarının suretün her mesabesinde bulunmasından dolayı enfeksiyon riskini arttırabilmektedir.

    Botoks enjeksiyonu meydana getirilen bölgede baş ağrısı
    benzeri bazı ağrılar hissedilebilmektedir.
    Bu dertlar endamsız mevkut ve geçicidir.

    Botoks mimiklerin aşırı tasarrufından meydana gelen kırışıklıklarda kullanılan ve
    kas üzerine olan bu etki dair katı çok yenilik olmasına rağmen hala
    ilk seçenektir.

    Botoks uygulaması özel hastane ve kliniklerde yapıldığı
    kabil mevki hastanelerinde bile bünyelmaktadır.

    Talih hastanesinde botoks yapmış olduracak kişilerin kozmetik
    birimi ücretleri SGK tarafından katlanmamaktadır.
    Uygulaması fail bazı ve kliniklerin iletişim
    detayları;

    Ankara botoks fiyatları hakkında detaylı bilgelik almak muhtevain yeğleme edeceğiniz şifahane sekreteri ile iletişime geçebilir, fiyat ve işlem için daha detaylı haber alabilirsiniz.

    Botoksun uygulanma süresi kestirmece 15 dakikadır.
    Botoks davranışlemi sonrasında rastgele bir ağrı ve sızı hissedilmez.
    Hastalar uygulamanın ardından uygun iş hayatlarına dönebilirler.
    Fakat botoks uygulamasının strüktürldığı sıra spora, kuaföre yahut saunaya gidilmemesi gerekir.

    Elkızı veya mert ayırt etmeksizin herkes tarafından yaptırılabilen botoks uygulaması uzun seneler boyunca bir çok kişinin isteklerine yapıcı
    cevap vermiş olup vermeye bile devam etmektedir. Bu sebeple ameliyatsız bediiyat
    uygulamaları beyninde dünya çapında en çok tercih
    edilen anlayışlemdir. Botoks uygulamasını yaptırmak talip
    bireyler uygulamayla alakalı bir çok muayene yapıp bilim edinebilmektedirler.

    Botoks uygulaması illere nazaran bileğhizmetkenlik gösterebilmektedir.
    Öyle ki Ankara botoks fiyatları ile İstanbul botoks fiyatları arasında farklılıklar olabilmektedir.

    Botoks fiyatlarıyla ilişkin en net bilgiyi kontrol olduktan sonrasında alabileceğinizi ihmal etmeyinız.
    Bu ve bunlar kabilinden çeşitli sebepler ile botoks fiyatları başkalık
    gösterebilir.

    Botoksun rastgele bir taraf tesiri yoktur. Tedavi
    amacıyla uygulanmış olduğunda hastaya elan yüce
    dozlar verilmesi gerektir, böylesi durumlarda da bir canip etkiye rastlanmamıştır.

    Ellerinde aşırı terleme sorunu olanların yurt
    botoksu tedavisi ücretleri kişiden kişiye değişçilikmektedir.
    Kayırma altı, baskı, kıç terleme tedavisi fiyatları farklı olmaktadır.

    Bu web sitesinde kâin tasarların bütünü sadece brifing gayelidır.
    Bir uzmana danışılmadan bilinçsizce yapılmaya çtuzakışılan herhangi bir uygulamadan doğabilecek zararlar haysiyetiyle Op.
    Dr. Leyla Arvas mesul tutulamaz. Bu web sayfasını ziyaret eden can bu
    kuralları onaylama etmiş sayılır.

  54. hello there and thank you for your info – I’ve certainly picked up something
    new from right here. I did however expertise several technical issues
    using this website, as I experienced to reload the website a
    lot of times previous to I could get it to load properly. I had been wondering if your hosting is OK?
    Not that I’m complaining, but sluggish loading instances times
    will very frequently affect your placement in google and can damage
    your high-quality score if ads and marketing
    with Adwords. Anyway I am adding this RSS to my email and could look out for a lot more of your respective interesting content.
    Ensure that you update this again soon.

  58. When I originally left a comment I appear to have clicked the -Notify mme when new comments are added- checkbox and
    now each time a comment is added I recieve 4 emails with the same comment.
    Is there a wayy you are able tto remove me from that service?
    Thanks a lot!

    Also visit my web site; parx online casino

  61. I simply couldn’t depart your site before suggesting that I really
    enjoyed the standard info an individual provide to your visitors?
    Is going to be again often to inspect new posts

  62. Hi there! This post couldn’t be written any better!
    Looking at this article reminds me of my previous roommate!
    He always kept talking about this. I am going to send this information to him.
    Fairly certain he will have a very good read.
    Many thanks for sharing!

  63. Every weekend i used to pay a quick visit this web page, because i want enjoyment, for the reason that this this website conations
    genuinely fastidious funny data too.

  64. Hey there are using WordPress for your blog platform?

    I’m new to the blog world but I’m trying to get started and create my own. Do you
    require any coding knowledge to make your own blog?

    Any help would be greatly appreciated!

LĂSAȚI UN MESAJ

Please enter your comment!
Numele tau