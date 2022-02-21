Putin a semnat decretul pentru independența regiunilor Donețk și Luhansk: „Rusia și-a îndeplinit toate promisiunile”

Criza din estul Ucrainei pare să fi intrat într-o fază acută, după ce Moscova a anunțat că a respins un atac al unor „sabotori” din Ucraina, care au încercat să intre pe teritoriul Rusiei, acuzație respinsă de Kiev. Preşedintele rus Vladimir Putin a semnat luni seară decretul de recunoaştere a independenţei regiunilor separatiste Doneţk şi Lugansk, din estul Ucrainei.
Vladimir Putin a convocat un Consiliu de Securitate al țării unde a discutat recunoașterea independenței regiunilor separatiste ucrainene Donețk și Luhansk în fața întregii planete.
Într-un discurs televizat, Putin a spus că situaţia din estul Ucrainei (regiunile Doneţk şi Lugansk) este din nou critică.
„Au spus că intrarea țărilor din centrul și nordul Europei în NATO va permite apropierea de Rusia și uitarea trecutului sângeros, dar totul este pe dos. Rusia și-a îndeplinit toate promisiunile. Cer adoptarea și după aceea ratificarea acordului pentru parteneriat și prietenie cu cele două republici. Cerem Kievului să înceteze imediat războiul, în caz contrar vor urma consecințe majore”, a spus Vladimir Putin în discursul său.
Putin le-a spus înainte lui Macron și Scholz că va semna un decret privind recunoașterea republicilor Donețk și Luhansk Președintele rus Vladimir Putin a purtat conversații telefonice cu președintele francez Emmanuel Macron și cancelarul german Olaf Scholz, cărora le-a transmis că „în viitorul apropiat intenționează să semneze” un decret de recunoaștere a Republicilor Populare Donețk și Luhansk, transmite serviciul de presă al Kremlinului, citat de agenția Tass.
Putin i-a informat pe cei doi lideri occidentali în legătură rezultatele reuniunii extinse a Consiliului de Securitate al Federației Ruse, care a analizat situația din regiunile separatiste. „Ținând cont de toate acestea, președintele Rusiei a spus că intenționează să semneze un decret corespunzător în viitorul apropiat”, se arată în mesajul Kremlinului.
