Proiectul de lege privind facturile la gaze și curent ale românilor intră la vot – Anunțul ministrului Energiei

Legea pentru compensarea facturilor și plafonarea prețurilor primește votul final în Parlament. Noile măsuri se aplică de la 1 noiembrie. Românii nu vor primi facturi mai mari față de cele din iarna trecută, dă asigurări ministrul Energiei, Virgil Popescu. Legea va fi aplicată și pentru instituții, pe lângă românii cu venituri mici.
„Astăzi am reușit să găsim o soluție. Este o lege bună care ajută toți românii, companiile, unitățile de cult, plafonează prețurile și nu lasă românii în baza fluctuațiilor de preț.
Trebuie să supraveghem permanent și dacă apar modificări să putem interveni, Guvernul poate aduce modificări”, a spus ministrul Energiei – Virgil Popescu în Parlament.
Cum se vor plafona prețurile la energie electrică și gaze naturale
a) prețul final facturat al energiei electrice se plafonează la cel mult 1 leu/kWh, din care componenta de preț a energiei electrice va fi în valoare de maximum 0,525 lei/kWh;
b) prețul final facturat al gazelor naturale se plafonează la cel mult 0,37 lei/kWh, din care componenta de preț al gazelor naturale va fi în valoare de maxim 0,250 lei/kWh.
Sursa: Realitatea Din PNL
