Profesorii și sindicaliștii din învățământ ies în stradă nemulțumiți de creșterile salariale

Aceștia cer o majorare de 16 procente și susțin că personalul didactic este singura categorie care nu beneficiază de sporuri pentru condițiile de muncă. Nemulțumiri vin și din sistemul sanitar, iar angajații amenință cu greva spontană.
Sindicatele din educație au anunțat încă de săptămâna trecută proteste față de propunerea ca salariile profesorilor să fie înghețate în 2022, așa cum prevede proiectul de ordonanță al Executivului. Aceștia iau în calcul inclusiv cu greva generală.
Drept urmare, s-a luat decizia ca începânde de astăzi, 20 decembrie, să fie pichetate sediile Guvernului și prefecturilor, scrie realitatea.net
Medicii sunt și ei nemulțumiți. Aceștia amenință cu greva spontană dacă guvernanții nu ăși vor întoarce privirea și la ei.
Sursa: Realitatea de Bucuresti
Howdy fantastic blog! Does running a blog similar to this require a great deal of work?
I have absolutely no understanding of computer programming however I had been hoping to start my own blog soon. Anyway, if you
have any recommendations or tips for new blog owners please share.
I know this is off topic nevertheless I just wanted
to ask. Cheers!
Nice post. I learn something new and challenging on sites I
stumbleupon on a daily basis. It will always be useful to read
through articles from other writers and use something
from their websites.
Hi there! Quick question that’s totally off topic. Do you know how to make your site mobile friendly?
My site looks weird when viewing from my iphone 4. I’m trying to find a theme or
plugin that might be able to correct this problem.
If you have any recommendations, please share.
Cheers!
zpack for strep dosage purchase zithromax zpack for strep dosage
Definitely believe that which you said. Your favorite reason seemed to
be on the web the simplest thing to be aware of. I say to you, I
definitely get irked while people consider worries that they plainly don’t know about.
You managed to hit the nail upon the top and also defined
out the whole thing without having side effect , people could take a signal.
Will likely be back to get more. Thanks
Hello, There’s no doubt that your website may be having browser compatibility issues.
When I take a look at your website in Safari, it looks fine however when opening in Internet Explorer, it’s got
some overlapping issues. I just wanted to give you
a quick heads up! Aside from that, fantastic site!
Awesome post.
Excellent post. I was checking constantly this blog and I am impressed!
Very helpful info specially the last part 🙂 I care for such info much.
I was seeking this particular info for a very long time. Thank you and good luck.
Hi there i am kavin, its my first time to commenting anyplace,
when i read this article i thought i could also create comment due to this good paragraph.
Hey exceptional website! Does running a blog like this require a massive amount work?
I’ve very little understanding of coding but I had been hoping to
start my own blog in the near future. Anyway, if you have
any suggestions or tips for new blog owners please share.
I understand this is off subject nevertheless I simply wanted to ask.
Cheers!
you’re truly a just right webmaster. The website loading speed is incredible.
It sort of feels that you’re doing any distinctive trick.
In addition, The contents are masterwork.
you have done a great process on this subject!